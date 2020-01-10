TODAY
BOYS BASKETBALL
7 — Cedar Cliff at Mechanicsburg
7 — Boiling Springs at Northern
7:30 — State College at Carlisle
7:30 — Cumberland Valley at Chambersburg
7:30 — Trinity at Columbia
7:30 — Bishop McDevitt at Red Land
7:30 — East Pennsboro at Steel-High
7:30 — Big Spring at Waynesboro
7:30 — Camp Hill at West Perry
GIRLS BASKETBALL
6:30 — Big Spring at Waynesboro
7 — Mechanicsburg at Cedar Cliff
7:30 — Red Land at Bishop McDevitt
7:30 — Northern at Boiling Springs
7:30 — West Perry at Camp Hill
7:30 — Chambersburg at Cumberland Valley
You have free articles remaining.
7:30 — Steel-High at East Pennsboro
7:30 — Carlisle at State College
WRESTLING
11 a.m. — Mid-Winter Mayhem Tournament, IUP
Cedar Cliff, Shippensburg
CPIHL
6:30 — Dallastown at Keystone Kraken, at Twin Ponds
8:20 — Cumberland Valley at Manheim Twp., at Regency Ice Rink
8:30 — Manheim Central at West Shore, at Twin Ponds
COLLEGE WRESTLING
9 a.m. — Messiah at Budd Whitehill Duals
COLLEGE SWIMMING
5 — Shippensburg at Gannon
COLLEGE SQUASH
6 — St. Lawrence at Dickinson
AHL
7:05 — Hershey at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton