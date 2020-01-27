Local sports schedule for Jan. 27
Local schedule

Local sports schedule for Jan. 27

{{featured_button_text}}
Sentinel logo

TODAY

BOYS BASKETBALL

7:30 — Camp Hill at Biglerville

7:30 — Boiling Springs at Big Spring

7:30 — Cumberland Valley at Carlisle

7:30 — Red Land at York Suburban

GIRLS BASKETBALL

7 — East Pennsboro at Northern

7:30 — Carlisle at Cumberland Valley

7:30 — Spring Grove at Red Land

SWIMMING

4:15 — Gettysburg at Big Spring

CPIHL

6:15 — Keystone Kraken at Susquehannock, at York Ice Arena

7 — Susquehanna Stampede at Cumberland Valley, at Twin Ponds

8:30 — West Shore at Annville-Cleona, at Klick Lewis Arena

COLLEGE MEN'S BASKETBALL

7 — Central Penn at Lancaster Bible

 
 
 
 
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News