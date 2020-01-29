Local sports schedule for Jan. 29
TODAY

DISTRICT 3 TEAM WRESTLING

Class 2A Quarterfinals

6 — Camp Hill at Boiling Springs

*Semifinals and consolation quarterfinals to start immediately after quarterfinal matches

BOYS BASKETBALL

7:30 — Central Dauphin at Cumberland Valley

7:30 — Carlisle at Harrisburg

GIRLS BASKETBALL

7 — East Pennsboro at Mechanicsburg

7:30 — Harrisburg at Carlisle

7:30 — Cumberland Valley at Central Dauphin

7:30 — Shippensburg at West Perry

WRESTLING

7 — Big Spring at West York

TBA — Trinity at Wyomissing

SWIMMING

4 — Red Land at Bishop McDevitt

COLLEGE MEN'S BASKETBALL

6 — Lycoming at Messiah

7 — Central Penn at Hagerstown CC

8 — Muhlenberg at Dickinson

8 — Shippensburg at Shepherd

COLLEGE WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

6 — Muhlenberg at Dickinson

6 — Shippensburg at Shepherd

8 — Christendom at Central Penn

8 — Lycoming at Messiah

 
 
 
 
