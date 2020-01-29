Local sports schedule for Jan. 29

TODAY
DISTRICT 3 TEAM WRESTLING
Class 2A Quarterfinals
6 — Camp Hill at Boiling Springs
*Semifinals and consolation quarterfinals to start immediately after quarterfinal matches
BOYS BASKETBALL
7:30 — Central Dauphin at Cumberland Valley
7:30 — Carlisle at Harrisburg
GIRLS BASKETBALL
7 — East Pennsboro at Mechanicsburg
7:30 — Harrisburg at Carlisle
7:30 — Cumberland Valley at Central Dauphin
7:30 — Shippensburg at West Perry
WRESTLING
7 — Big Spring at West York
TBA — Trinity at Wyomissing
SWIMMING
4 — Red Land at Bishop McDevitt
COLLEGE MEN'S BASKETBALL
6 — Lycoming at Messiah
7 — Central Penn at Hagerstown CC
8 — Muhlenberg at Dickinson
8 — Shippensburg at Shepherd
COLLEGE WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
6 — Muhlenberg at Dickinson
6 — Shippensburg at Shepherd
8 — Christendom at Central Penn
8 — Lycoming at Messiah