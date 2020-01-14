{{featured_button_text}}
Sentinel logo

TODAY

BOYS BASKETBALL

7 — Palmyra at Cedar Cliff

7:30 — James Buchanan at Big Spring

7:30 — Shippensburg at Boiling Springs

7:30 — Milton Hershey at Camp Hill

7:30 — Trinity at East Pennsboro

7:30 — Northern at Greencastle-Antrim

7:30 — Mechanicsburg at Hershey

7:30 — Carlisle at Mifflin County

7:30 — Red Land at Susquehanna Twp.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

7 — Hershey at Mechanicsburg

7 — Greencastle-Antrim at Northern

7 — Cedar Cliff at Palmyra

7:30 — Mifflin County at Carlisle

7:30 — Big Spring at James Buchanan

7:30 — Camp Hill at Milton Hershey

7:30 — Susquehanna Twp. at Red Land

7:30 — Boiling Springs at Shippensburg

7:30 — East Pennsboro at Trinity

WRESTLING

7 — Harrisburg at Carlisle

7 — Mechanicsburg at CD East

7 — Cumberland Valley at Mifflin County

SWIMMING

4:15 — Northern at Big Spring

5 — Palmyra at Boiling Springs

5 — Milton Hershey at East Pennsboro

7 — Cumberland Valley at Carlisle

AHL

7 — Hershey at Charlotte

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
 
 
 
 
0
0
0
0
0