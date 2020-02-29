Local sports schedule for Feb. 29

TODAY
DISTRICT 3 WRESTLING
Class 2A SE Regional
9:30 a.m. — Semifinals, finals and consolations, at Freedom HS
DISTRICT 3 SWIMMING
At Cumberland Valley HS
10 a.m. — Boys 2A
12:15 — Girls 2A
3 — Boys 3A
5:30 — Girls 3A
COLLEGE MEN'S BASKETBALL
3 — Shippensburg at Kutztown
COLLEGE WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
1 — Shippensburg at Kutztown
Centennial Conference Final
4 — TBD, at Haverford
MAC Commonwealth Final
TBD — TBA
COLLEGE WRESTLING
9 a.m. — NCAA Div. III Southeast Regional, at Messiah
COLLEGE INDOOR TRACK & FIELD
TBD — PSAC Championships
TBD — Centennial Conference Championships
COLLEGE BASEBALL
noon — Dickinson vs. Marymount (DH), at Nationals Youth Baseball Academy
1 — Le Moyne at Shippensburg (DH)
1 — Messiah at University of Mary Washington (DH)
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
1 — Messiah at Catholic University of America (DH)
TBA — Shippensburg vs. Alderson Broaddus, at Glenville, WV
TBA — Shippensburg at Glenville
COLLEGE MEN'S LACROSSE
1 — Dickinson at Cabrini
COLLEGE WOMEN'S LACROSSE
1 — NYIT at Shippensburg
4 — Dickinson vs. St. Mary's (MD), at Sparks, MD
AHL
7 — Wilkes-Barre/Scranton at Hershey
LOCAL AUTO RACING
2 — 410 Sprints, at Lincoln Speedway
SUNDAY
COLLEGE INDOOR TRACK & FIELD
TBD — PSAC Championships
TBD — Centennial Conference Championships
COLLEGE BASEBALL
11 a.m. — Juniata at Dickinson (DH)
1 — Le Moyne at Shippensburg
2 — Penn State Schuylkill at Central Penn (DH)
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
1 — Shippensburg vs. Alderson Broaddus, at Glenville, WV
TBA — Shippensburg vs. West Virginia State, at Glenville, WV
AHL
5 — Charlotte at Hershey