Local sports schedule for Feb. 29

Local schedule

TODAY

DISTRICT 3 WRESTLING

Class 2A SE Regional

9:30 a.m. — Semifinals, finals and consolations, at Freedom HS

DISTRICT 3 SWIMMING

At Cumberland Valley HS

10 a.m. — Boys 2A

12:15 — Girls 2A

3 — Boys 3A

5:30 — Girls 3A

COLLEGE MEN'S BASKETBALL

3 — Shippensburg at Kutztown

COLLEGE WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

1 — Shippensburg at Kutztown

Centennial Conference Final

4 — TBD, at Haverford

MAC Commonwealth Final

TBD — TBA

COLLEGE WRESTLING

9 a.m. — NCAA Div. III Southeast Regional, at Messiah

COLLEGE INDOOR TRACK & FIELD

TBD — PSAC Championships

TBD — Centennial Conference Championships

COLLEGE BASEBALL

noon — Dickinson vs. Marymount (DH), at Nationals Youth Baseball Academy

1 — Le Moyne at Shippensburg (DH)

1 — Messiah at University of Mary Washington (DH)

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

1 — Messiah at Catholic University of America (DH)

TBA — Shippensburg vs. Alderson Broaddus, at Glenville, WV

TBA — Shippensburg at Glenville

COLLEGE MEN'S LACROSSE

1 — Dickinson at Cabrini

COLLEGE WOMEN'S LACROSSE

1 — NYIT at Shippensburg

4 — Dickinson vs. St. Mary's (MD), at Sparks, MD

AHL

7 — Wilkes-Barre/Scranton at Hershey

LOCAL AUTO RACING

2 — 410 Sprints, at Lincoln Speedway

SUNDAY

COLLEGE INDOOR TRACK & FIELD

TBD — PSAC Championships

TBD — Centennial Conference Championships

COLLEGE BASEBALL

11 a.m. — Juniata at Dickinson (DH)

1 — Le Moyne at Shippensburg

2 — Penn State Schuylkill at Central Penn (DH)

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

1 — Shippensburg vs. Alderson Broaddus, at Glenville, WV

TBA — Shippensburg vs. West Virginia State, at Glenville, WV

AHL

5 — Charlotte at Hershey

 
 
 
 
