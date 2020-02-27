Local sports schedule for Feb. 27
Local sports schedule for Feb. 27

TODAY

DISTRICT 3 GIRLS BASKETBALL

Class 5A Third-Place Game

7 — West York at Mechanicsburg

Class 3A Championship

4:30 — Trinity vs. Delone Catholic, at Giant Center

 
 
 
 
