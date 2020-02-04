Local sports schedule for Feb. 4
Local schedule

Local sports schedule for Feb. 4

{{featured_button_text}}
Sentinel logo

TODAY

BOYS BASKETBALL

7 — Mechanicsburg at Cedar Cliff

7:15 — Carlisle at State College

7:30 — Waynesboro at Big Spring

7:30 — Red Land at Bishop McDevitt

7:30 — Northern at Boiling Springs

7:30 — West Perry at Camp Hill

7:30 — Chambersburg at Cumberland Valley

7:30 — Steel-High at East Pennsboro

GIRLS BASKETBALL

6:30 — Waynesboro at Big Spring

7 — Cedar Cliff at Mechanicsburg

7 — Boiling Springs at Northern

7:30 — State College at Carlisle

7:30 — Cumberland Valley at Chambersburg

7:30 — Bishop McDevitt at Red Land

7:30 — East Pennsboro at Steel-High

7:30 — Linden Hall at Trinity

7:30 — Camp Hill at West Perry

WRESTLING

6:30 — Shippensburg at South Western

SWIMMING

6 — Susquehanna Twp. at Big Spring

COLLEGE WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

6 — Dickinson at Swarthmore

 
 
 
 
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News