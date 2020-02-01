Local sports schedule for Feb. 1-2
Local sports schedule for Feb. 1-2

TODAY

DISTRICT 3 WRESTLING

Class 2A Championship

3:30 — Hamburg vs. Boiling Springs, at Spartan Center, Milton Hershey School

BOYS BASKETBALL

2:30 — Manheim Central at Northern

7:30 — York Catholic at Camp Hill

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Noon — Littlestown at Boiling Springs

1 — Red Land at Northeastern

1:30 — York Catholic at Camp Hill

1:30 — Notre Dame at Trinity

3 — Cumberland Valley at Parkland

4:30 — Northern at Greenwood

8 — Mechanicsburg at Shippensburg

WRESTLING

9 a.m. — Cedar Crest Invitational

Mechanicsburg

COLLEGE MEN'S BASKETBALL

3 — Dickinson at Haverford

3 — East Stroudsburg at Shippensburg

7 — Arcadia at Messiah

COLLEGE WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

1 — Dickinson at Haverford

1 — East Stroudsburg at Shippensburg

5 — Arcadia at Messiah

COLLEGE WRESTLING

9 a.m. — Messiah at Wheaton Invitational

COLLEGE SWIMMING

1 — Albright, Misericordia at Messiah

TBA — Shippensburg at Navy Invite

TBD — Dickinson at Franklin & Marshall

COLLEGE INDOOR TRACK & FIELD

TBA — Shippensburg at National Invitational

TBA — Shippensburg at Bison Open & Multi

COLLEGE SQUASH

1 — Dickinson at George Washington

AHL

7 — Lehigh Valley at Hershey

SUNDAY

COLLEGE SQUASH

1 — Chatham at Dickinson

 
 
 
 
