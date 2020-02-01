Local sports schedule for Feb. 1-2

TODAY
DISTRICT 3 WRESTLING
Class 2A Championship
3:30 — Hamburg vs. Boiling Springs, at Spartan Center, Milton Hershey School
BOYS BASKETBALL
2:30 — Manheim Central at Northern
7:30 — York Catholic at Camp Hill
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Noon — Littlestown at Boiling Springs
1 — Red Land at Northeastern
1:30 — York Catholic at Camp Hill
1:30 — Notre Dame at Trinity
3 — Cumberland Valley at Parkland
4:30 — Northern at Greenwood
8 — Mechanicsburg at Shippensburg
WRESTLING
9 a.m. — Cedar Crest Invitational
Mechanicsburg
COLLEGE MEN'S BASKETBALL
3 — Dickinson at Haverford
3 — East Stroudsburg at Shippensburg
7 — Arcadia at Messiah
COLLEGE WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
1 — Dickinson at Haverford
1 — East Stroudsburg at Shippensburg
5 — Arcadia at Messiah
COLLEGE WRESTLING
9 a.m. — Messiah at Wheaton Invitational
COLLEGE SWIMMING
1 — Albright, Misericordia at Messiah
TBA — Shippensburg at Navy Invite
TBD — Dickinson at Franklin & Marshall
COLLEGE INDOOR TRACK & FIELD
TBA — Shippensburg at National Invitational
TBA — Shippensburg at Bison Open & Multi
COLLEGE SQUASH
1 — Dickinson at George Washington
AHL
7 — Lehigh Valley at Hershey
SUNDAY
COLLEGE SQUASH
1 — Chatham at Dickinson