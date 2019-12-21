{{featured_button_text}}
TODAY

BOYS BASKETBALL

1:30 — Big Spring at Red Lion

GIRLS BASKETBALL

1:30 — Shippensburg at Susquehanna Twp.

2:30 — Big Spring at West Perry

Santa Barbara HS Girls Tournament of Champions

noon — Third Place

4:30 — First Place

9 — Seventh Place

10:30 — Fifth Place

WRESTLING

7 — Spring Grove at Northern

8:30 a.m. — Beast of the East Tournament, Univ. of Delaware

Cedar Cliff

9:30 a.m. — Donegal Holiday Tournament

Camp Hill

COLLEGE MEN'S BASKETBALL

7:30 — IUP at Shippensburg

COLLEGE WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

5:30 — IUP at Shippensburg

COLLEGE WRESTLING

TBD — Messiah, Johnson & Wales, Wabash, United States Merchant Marine, at Jersey City, NJ

AHL

7 — Springfield at Hershey

SUNDAY

WRESTLING

8:30 a.m. — Beast of the East Tournament, Univ. of Delaware

Cedar Cliff

AHL

1 — Springfield at Hershey

