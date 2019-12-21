TODAY
BOYS BASKETBALL
1:30 — Big Spring at Red Lion
GIRLS BASKETBALL
1:30 — Shippensburg at Susquehanna Twp.
2:30 — Big Spring at West Perry
Santa Barbara HS Girls Tournament of Champions
noon — Third Place
4:30 — First Place
9 — Seventh Place
10:30 — Fifth Place
WRESTLING
7 — Spring Grove at Northern
8:30 a.m. — Beast of the East Tournament, Univ. of Delaware
Cedar Cliff
9:30 a.m. — Donegal Holiday Tournament
Camp Hill
COLLEGE MEN'S BASKETBALL
7:30 — IUP at Shippensburg
COLLEGE WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
5:30 — IUP at Shippensburg
COLLEGE WRESTLING
TBD — Messiah, Johnson & Wales, Wabash, United States Merchant Marine, at Jersey City, NJ
AHL
7 — Springfield at Hershey
SUNDAY
WRESTLING
8:30 a.m. — Beast of the East Tournament, Univ. of Delaware
Cedar Cliff
AHL
1 — Springfield at Hershey