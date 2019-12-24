Local schedule Local sports schedule for Dec. 24 Dec 24, 2019 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email {{featured_button_text}} Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save TODAY × We can't do it without you. Support local journalism with our BEST DEAL EVER! Already a subscriber? Log in or Activate your account. Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}} {{html}} More Close {{action_button}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (866) 589-4469 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}} Thanks for reading. Subscribe or log in to continue. {{featured_button_text}} × Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}} No events scheduled. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Prep-sports Most Popular Community comes together to erase lunch debt in the Carlisle Area School District Class sizes in question at Carlisle's Bellaire Elementary School Police: Burglar swam Conodoguinet, got hypothermia in North Middleton Saylor's Supermarket Sweep yields meat, pistachios for Big Spring raffle winner in race against clock Randy Hays View All Promotions promotion Support Small Business Sweepstakes promotion We can deliver obituaries to your email. Sign up here. Print Ads Service PREPAID-1 TIME-REP 74 - Ad from 2019-12-20 Dec 20, 2019 Medical CHRISTIAN COMPANION SENIOR CARE - Ad from 2019-12-21 Dec 21, 2019 Christian Companion Senior Care 43 Brookwood Ave Suite 5, Carlisle, PA 17015 717-249-1700 Website Other FIRST PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH - Ad from 2019-12-20 Dec 20, 2019 Construction WOLFS BUS LINES - Ad from 2019-12-21 Dec 21, 2019 Wolf's Bus Lines 200 Old Us Route 15, York Springs, PA 17372 717-528-4125 Website Sale Joyce Morgan - Ad from 2019-12-21 Dec 21, 2019 Joyce Morgan Beauty & Wig Salon 235 York Rd, Carlisle, PA 17013 717-243-9929 Website Car H & H COLLISION - Ad from 2019-12-24 10 hrs ago H&H Collision Center 730 E. King St., Shippensburg, PA 17257 717-532-2121 Currently Open Website Office UPMC Health System - Pinnacle- MANSI - Ad from 2019-12-24 10 hrs ago Upmc Health System - Pinnecle PO BOX 8700, Harrisburg, PA 17105 717-231-8900 Office ROWES AUCTION SERVICE - Ad from 2019-12-21 Dec 21, 2019 Other TRINDLE SPRING LUTHERAN CHURCH - Ad from 2019-12-18 Dec 18, 2019 Trindle Spring Lutheran Church 14 State Rd, Mechanicsburg, PA 17055 717-766-7091 Service HOLLINGER FUNERAL HOME - Ad from 2019-12-18 Dec 18, 2019 Hollinger Funeral Home 501 North Baltimore Ave, Mount Holly Springs, PA 17065 717-486-3433 Website