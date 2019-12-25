Local schedule Local sports schedule for Dec. 25 Dec 25, 2019 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email {{featured_button_text}} Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save TODAY × We can't do it without you. Support local journalism with our BEST DEAL EVER! Already a subscriber? Log in or Activate your account. Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}} {{html}} More Close {{action_button}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (866) 589-4469 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}} Thanks for reading. Subscribe or log in to continue. {{featured_button_text}} × Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}} No events scheduled. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Prep-sports Most Popular Saylor's Supermarket Sweep yields meat, pistachios for Big Spring raffle winner in race against clock Community comes together to erase lunch debt in the Carlisle Area School District Police: Burglar swam Conodoguinet, got hypothermia in North Middleton Randy Hays Jimmie C. George View All Promotions promotion spotlight AP How much do you know about Halloween? promotion Stay in the game with our High School Sports newsletter! Print Ads Office UPMC Health System - Pinnacle- MANSI - Ad from 2019-12-21 Dec 21, 2019 Upmc Health System - Pinnecle PO BOX 8700, Harrisburg, PA 17105 717-231-8900 Music FLY ON THE WALL CONCERTS - Ad from 2019-12-21 Dec 21, 2019 Blue Raven Promotions INC 100 RT 46 EAST STE B01, MOUNTAIN LAKES, NJ 07046 973-519-2600 Other Fred Geesaman - Ad from 2019-12-19 Dec 19, 2019 Other TRINDLE SPRING LUTHERAN CHURCH - Ad from 2019-12-21 Dec 21, 2019 Trindle Spring Lutheran Church 14 State Rd, Mechanicsburg, PA 17055 717-766-7091 Medical C/O MANSI MEDIA GEISINGER HEALTH SYSTEM - Ad from 2019-12-20 Dec 20, 2019 Other MOUNT HOLLY UNITED METHODIST CHURCH - Ad from 2019-12-21 Dec 21, 2019 Mount Holly United Methodist Church 202 West Butler Street, Mount Holly Springs, PA 17065 717-486-5464 Website Service MECHANICSBURG MUSEUM - Ad from 2019-12-20 Dec 20, 2019 Mechanicsburg Museum 2 Strawberry Alley, Mechanicsburg, PA 17055 717-697-6088 Website Sale BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY - Ad from 2019-12-21 Dec 21, 2019 Berkshire Hathaway 801 Belvedere Street, Suite 100, Carlisle, PA 17015 800-383-3535 Website Sale HUMPHREY MANAGEMENT - Ad from 2019-12-20 Dec 20, 2019 Other MOUNT HOLLY UNITED METHODIST CHURCH - Ad from 2019-12-20 Dec 20, 2019 Mount Holly United Methodist Church 202 West Butler Street, Mount Holly Springs, PA 17065 717-486-5464 Website