TODAY

BOYS BASKETBALL

7:30 — Waynesboro at Boiling Springs

7:30 — Red Land at Cedar Cliff

7:30 — Carlisle at Cumberland Valley

7:30 — West Perry at East Pennsboro

7:30 — Shippensburg at Greencastle-Antrim

7:30 — Northern at James Buchanan

7:30 — Mechanicsburg at Lower Dauphin

7:30 — Trinity at Middletown

GIRLS BASKETBALL

6 — Red Land at Cedar Cliff

7 — Lower Dauphin at Mechanicsburg

7 — James Buchanan at Northern

7:30 — Greencastle-Antrim at Shippensburg

7:30 — Middletown at Trinity

7:30 — Boiling Springs at Waynesboro

7:30 — East Pennsboro at West Perry

Santa Barbara HS Girls Tournament of Champions

6:30 — Semifinal 2

11 — Consolation Semifinal 2

SWIMMING

4 — Cumberland Valley at Parkland

CPIHL

6:45 — West Shore at Elizabethtown, at Klick Lewis Arena

8:15 — Hershey at Cumberland Valley, at Twin Ponds

8:30 — Palmyra at Keystone Kraken, at Twin Ponds

COLLEGE MEN'S BASKETBALL

7:30 — Pitt-Johnstown at Shippensburg

COLLEGE WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

5:30 — Pitt-Johnstown at Shippensburg

