TODAY
Lions Club Holiday Tournament, Gettysburg
6:30 — Chambersburg vs. South Western
8 — Gettysburg vs. Red Land
We can't do it without you. Support local journalism with our BEST DEAL EVER!
Thanks for being a subscriber.
Sorry, your subscription does not include this content.
Please call (866) 589-4469 to upgrade your subscription.
Keep reading for FREE!
Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.
Big Spring Holiday Tournament
4:30 — Kennard-Dale vs. Harrisburg
6:30 — Big Spring vs. Carlisle
Be the first to know
We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as as they happen!