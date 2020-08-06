You have permission to edit this article.
Local sports schedule for Aug. 6
Local schedule

Local sports schedule for Aug. 6

TODAY

TWILIGHT BASEBALL

East Shore League Playoffs

5:45 — Semifinals, Game 2: New Cumberland at Lawnton

5:45 — Semifinals, Game 2: Enola at Hummelstown

South Penn League Playoffs

6 — Matchups TBA

York Central League

6 — Mt. Wolf at Mechanicsburg

6 — Dillsburg at Vikings

