You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Local sports schedule for Aug. 5
Local schedule

Local sports schedule for Aug. 5

{{featured_button_text}}
Sentinel logo

TODAY

TWILIGHT BASEBALL

East Shore League Playoffs

5:45 — Semifinals, Game 1: Lawnton at New Cumberland

5:45 — Semifinals, Game 1: Hummelstown at Enola

South Penn League Playoffs

7 — Winners Bracket: Littlestown at Shippensburg

York Central League

6 — Dillsburg at Pleasureville

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News