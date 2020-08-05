Local sports schedule for Aug. 5

Return to homepage ×
TODAY
TWILIGHT BASEBALL
East Shore League Playoffs
5:45 — Semifinals, Game 1: Lawnton at New Cumberland
5:45 — Semifinals, Game 1: Hummelstown at Enola
South Penn League Playoffs
7 — Winners Bracket: Littlestown at Shippensburg
York Central League
6 — Dillsburg at Pleasureville
