Local sports schedule for Aug. 10

Return to homepage ×
Please subscribe to keep reading. You can cancel at any time.
Already a subscriber?
Loading&hellp;
-
{{label}}{{title}}{{special_title}}{{start_at_rate}}{{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}}{{promotional_format_dollars}} {{promotional_price}} {{promotional_format_cents}}{{term}}then {{format_dollars}}{{start_price}}{{format_cents}} per month
- {{action_button}}
-
{{special_title}}
- {{action_button}}
×
Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism
Enjoy more articles from Carlisle's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access
TODAY
TWILIGHT BASEBALL
South Penn League Playoffs
6 — Matchups TBA
Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!