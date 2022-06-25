Local sports schedule and results for June 25

BASEBALL
TWILIGHT
East Shore League
New Cumberland at McAlisterville, 11 a.m. (DH)
York Central League
Felton at South Mountain, 10:30 a.m.
Windsor at Mechanicsburg, 10:30 a.m.
