Local sports schedule and results for July 6

BASEBALL
AMERICAN LEGION
Dillsburg Post 26 at Mechanicsburg Post 109, 6 p.m.
New Cumberland Post 143 at Newville Post 421, 6 p.m.
TWILIGHT
East Shore League
West Hanover at Enola, 6 p.m.
