Local sports schedule and results for July 5

BASEBALL
AMERICAN LEGION
Hampden Township at New Cumberland Post 143, 6 p.m.
Mechanicsburg Post 109 at Enola Post 751, 6 p.m.
Duncannon Post 340 at Newville Post 421, 6 p.m.
“Areas of concerns” listed in a traffic study include the intersections of Forge and Lindsey roads, Lindsey and Springville roads, and the development’s proposed Charlotte Street.
The Summerfair Jim Thorpe track meet returned Tuesday at Carlisle High School's Ken Millen Stadium.
Athletes, grouped in 3-4, 5-6, 7-8, 9-10 and 11-plus age brackets, competed in a handful of events, vying for top-three ribbons amid encouragement from parents and promises of ice cream.
Here are the standings through games played June 30 across the South Penn, East Shore and York Central Leagues.
Keep up with the latest results from the Cumberland County sports scene Friday.
Williams Grove Speedway is set to host the Mitch Smith Memorial Friday as part of Pennsylvania Speedweek.
Results from the Cal Ripken District 10 Tournament this past weekend.
Keep up with the latest results from the Cumberland County sports scene Tuesday.
The Harrisburg Senators got back on track Thursday night, defeating the Altoona Curve 9-3 at PNG Field.
A night removed from cranking out nine runs, the Harrisburg Senators’ bats were stymied Friday night, as the Altoona Curve blanked the visitor…
