Local sports schedule and results for July 28

BASEBALL
TWILIGHT
York Central League
Dillsburg at Mechanicsburg, 6 p.m.
Defending champion John Peters, Brady Davidson, James Ulsh and Campbell Wolf are set to tee off at the 109th Pennsylvania Amateur Monday from Llanerch Country Club.
Defending champion John Peters shot a 4-over par 74 Monday in the first round of the Pennsylvania Amateur Championship at Llanerch Country Clu…
Carlisle's John Peters shot a three-day 1-over par to tie for fourth at the 109th Pennsylvania Amateur at Llanerch Country Club.
Allen spent three seasons with the Bears and was named the club’s head coach in August 2021.
Carlisle’s John Peters shot 1-under par 69 Tuesday to make the cut and sit in a tie for 12th place through two rounds of the Pennsylvania Amat…
Standings and leaders after Week 5 of the Carlisle Summer League:
Keep up with the latest results from the Cumberland County sports scene Friday.
Keep up with the latest results from the Cumberland County sports scene.
Recent Shippensburg University graduate Jazmin Petrantonio is one of two Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference nominees for the 2022 NCAA Wom…
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.