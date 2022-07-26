 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Local sports schedule and results for July 26

BASEBALL

TWILIGHT

East Shore League Playoffs

Semifinals

New Cumberland at West Hanover, 5:45 p.m.

Linglestown at Hummelstown, 5:45 p.m.

York Central League

Vikings at Mechanicsburg, 6 p.m.

Dillsburg at Pleasureville, 6 p.m.

