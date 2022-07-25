Local sports schedule and results for July 25

BASEBALL
TWILIGHT
East Shore League
Mechanicsburg at Stewartstown, 6 p.m.
The Regulators Baseball Club 13u travel team captured the championship this past weekend at the Big Kahuna Tournament in Myrtle Beach.
Defending champion John Peters, Brady Davidson, James Ulsh and Campbell Wolf are set to tee off at the 109th Pennsylvania Amateur Monday from Llanerch Country Club.
Keep up with the latest results from the Cumberland County sports scene Tuesday.
Keep up with the latest results from the Cumberland County sports scene Wednesday.
Keep up with the latest results from the Cumberland County sports scene Thursday.
Keep up with the latest results from the Cumberland County sports scene Friday.
Keep up with the latest results from the Cumberland County sports scene Friday.
Standings and leaders after Week 4 of the Carlisle Summer League:
Shippensburg University graduate Dustin Sleva scored two points for the Golden State Warriors during an 87-77 loss to the Washington Wizards Sunday.
Mechanicsburg scored five runs in the bottom of the ninth inning to pull off the comeback victory over Swatara.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.