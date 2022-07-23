Local sports schedule and results for July 23

BASEBALL
TWILIGHT
York Central League
Dillsburg at Windsor, 10:30 a.m.
Dillsburg at Jefferson, 2 p.m.
The Regulators Baseball Club 13u travel team captured the championship this past weekend at the Big Kahuna Tournament in Myrtle Beach.
Shippensburg University graduate Dustin Sleva scored two points for the Golden State Warriors during an 87-77 loss to the Washington Wizards Sunday.
Standings and leaders after Week 4 of the Carlisle Summer League:
Mechanicsburg scored five runs in the bottom of the ninth inning to pull off the comeback victory over Swatara.
