Local sports schedule and results for July 21

BASEBALL
TWILIGHT
York Central League
Jefferson at Dillsburg, 6 p.m.
Mechanicsburg at Pleasureville, 6 p.m.
Tags
The Regulators Baseball Club 13u travel team captured the championship this past weekend at the Big Kahuna Tournament in Myrtle Beach.
Mechanicsburg scored five runs in the bottom of the ninth inning to pull off the comeback victory over Swatara.
Shippensburg University graduate Dustin Sleva scored two points for the Golden State Warriors during an 87-77 loss to the Washington Wizards Sunday.
Standings and leaders after Week 4 of the Carlisle Summer League:
Sleva scored two points and grabbed two rebounds for the Golden State Warriors in a 103-92 loss to the Boston Celtics Tuesday.
