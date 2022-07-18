Local sports schedule and results for July 16

BASEBALL
AMERICAN LEGION
PA Region 4 Tournament
At Red Lion
Waynesboro vs. Fredericksburg, 4 p.m.
Hampden vs. Paxton, 7 p.m.
TWILIGHT
East Shore
Enola at New Cumberland, 6 p.m.
York Central
Glen Rock at Mechanicsburg, 6 p.m.
