Local sports schedule and results for July 16

BASEBALL

AMERICAN LEGION

PA Region 4 Tournament

At Red Lion

Waynesboro vs. Fredericksburg, 4 p.m.

Hampden vs. Paxton, 7 p.m.

TWILIGHT

East Shore

Enola at New Cumberland, 6 p.m.

York Central

Glen Rock at Mechanicsburg, 6 p.m.

