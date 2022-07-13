Local sports schedule and results for July 13

BASEBALL
TWILIGHT
East Shore League
Enola at Palmyra, 6 p.m.
York Central League
Dillsburg at Mechanicsburg, 6 p.m.
“Areas of concerns” listed in a traffic study include the intersections of Forge and Lindsey roads, Lindsey and Springville roads, and the development’s proposed Charlotte Street.
Keep up with the latest results from the Cumberland County sports scene Thursday.
Standings and leaders after Week 3 of the Carlisle Summer League:
Sleva pulled in six rebounds and scored three points for the Golden State Warriors in an 86-85 win over the San Antonio Spurs Sunday in a Las Vegas Summer League game.
Keep up with the latest results from the Cumberland County sports scene Saturday.
Keep up with the latest results from the Cumberland County sports scene Friday.
Keep up with the latest results from the Cumberland County sports scene Monday.
Keep up with the latest results from the Cumberland County sports scene Tuesday.
In his Las Vegas Summer League debut, Shippensburg University alum Dustin Sleva scored four points for the Golden State Warriors in a 101-88 l…
Wilson Garcia and Brady Lindsly each cranked out a home run, but the Harrisburg Senators suffered their third straight setback to the Erie Sea…
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.