Local sports schedule and results for Aug. 9

BASEBALL
TWILIGHT
York Central League
Jefferson at Mechanicsburg, 6 p.m.
Dillsburg at Stoverstown, 6 p.m.
Keep up with the latest results from the sports scene in Cumberland County.
The Bowie Baysox jumped out to a four-run lead and tacked on three more runs in the fifth inning and another in the eighth to claim an 8-0 win…
Two runs in the eighth inning propelled the Bowie BaySox to a 5-4 win over the Harrisburg Senators Friday night at FNB Field in Harrisburg.
The Bowie Baysox belted out 17 hits, including three home runs, and trounced the Harrisburg Senators 18-1 Sunday afternoon at FNB Field.
The Bears plans to retire No. 17 in an on-ice ceremony prior to their game against Springfield Jan. 14, 2023.
The Bowie Baysox posted two runs each in the first, fourth and seventh innings and fended off a three-inning Harrisburg surge to top the Senat…
