Local sports schedule and results for Aug. 6

  • Updated
  • 0
Baseball stock photo

BASEBALL

TWILIGHT

York Central League

Mt. Wolf at Dillsburg, 10:30 a.m.

Stoverstown 5, Mechanicsburg 1

