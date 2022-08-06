Local sports schedule and results for Aug. 6

BASEBALL
TWILIGHT
York Central League
Mt. Wolf at Dillsburg, 10:30 a.m.
Stoverstown 5, Mechanicsburg 1
The event honored the basketball community’s past, spotlighted its present and welcomed its future on a court accented by the smell of grilled food and the sounds of the day’s playlist.
Keep up with the latest results from the sports scene in Cumberland County.
Two runs in the eighth inning propelled the Bowie BaySox to a 5-4 win over the Harrisburg Senators Friday night at FNB Field in Harrisburg.
The Bowie Baysox posted two runs each in the first, fourth and seventh innings and fended off a three-inning Harrisburg surge to top the Senat…
Allen spent three seasons with the Bears and was named the club’s head coach in August 2021.
