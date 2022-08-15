 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Local sports schedule and results for Aug. 15

  • 0
Golf Stock Image
Sentinel file

GOLF

SCHOLASTIC

Mid-Penn Commonwealth

At Penn National Golf Club, 12:15 p.m.

Mid-Penn Colonial

At Waynesboro Country Club, 2 p.m.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Highlights from Boiling Springs midnight football practice

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News