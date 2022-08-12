Local sports schedule and results for Aug. 12

BASEBALL
TWILIGHT
York Central League
Dillsburg at Stoverstown , 6 p.m.
The Hershey Bears announced the hiring of Todd Nelson as the franchise’s 28th head coach Thursday.
The Bowie Baysox jumped out to a four-run lead and tacked on three more runs in the fifth inning and another in the eighth to claim an 8-0 win…
The Bowie Baysox belted out 17 hits, including three home runs, and trounced the Harrisburg Senators 18-1 Sunday afternoon at FNB Field.
The Reading Fightin’ Phils struck for nine runs in the ninth inning and opened the floodgates to a 13-2 win over the Harrisburg Senators Tuesd…
The Bears plans to retire No. 17 in an on-ice ceremony prior to their game against Springfield Jan. 14, 2023.
A three-run home run from Omar Meregildo helped the Harrisburg Senators snap their seven-game losing skid Wednesday night in an 8-2 win agains…
