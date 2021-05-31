Local Sports: High school, college, AHL schedules and scores for week of May 31-June 6

A look at this week’s sports schedule in Cumberland County.

Check back every night for scores and results from these games as well. The Sentinel will publish Mid-Penn standings on a weekly basis every Saturday.

For a list of livestream options for local games and more around the Mid-Penn Conference, click here.

A look at this week’s sports schedule in Cumberland County. Check online every night for scores and results from these games as well. For a list of livestream options for local games and more around the Mid-Penn Conference, go to www.midpennconference.org/schools/live-streams

MONDAY, MAY 31

YORK CENTRAL ADULT BASEBALL

10:30 a.m. — Mechanicsburg at Jefferson

TUESDAY, JUNE 1

DISTRICT 3 BASEBALL

4:30 — Class 5A semifinals: No. 8 Muhlenberg at No. 4 Northern

4:30 — Class 5A semifinals: No. 3 Coaclico at No. 2 Red Land