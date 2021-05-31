Local Sports: High school, college, AHL schedules and scores for week of May 31-June 6

A look at this week’s sports schedule in Cumberland County.
Check back every night for scores and results from these games as well. The Sentinel will publish Mid-Penn standings on a weekly basis every Saturday.
For a list of livestream options for local games and more around the Mid-Penn Conference, click here.
A look at this week’s sports schedule in Cumberland County. Check online every night for scores and results from these games as well. For a list of livestream options for local games and more around the Mid-Penn Conference, go to www.midpennconference.org/schools/live-streams
MONDAY, MAY 31
YORK CENTRAL ADULT BASEBALL
10:30 a.m. — Mechanicsburg at Jefferson
TUESDAY, JUNE 1
DISTRICT 3 BASEBALL
4:30 — Class 5A semifinals: No. 8 Muhlenberg at No. 4 Northern
4:30 — Class 5A semifinals: No. 3 Coaclico at No. 2 Red Land
4:30 — Class 4A semifinals: No. 5 Wyomissing at No. 1 East Pennsboro
6:30 — Class 3A championship: No. 2 Trinity vs. No. 1 Oley Valley at Earl Wenger Field, Fredericksburg
4 — Class 2A championship: No. 3 Newport vs. No. 1 Camp Hill at Earl Wenger Field, Fredericksburg
DISTRICT 3 SOFTBALL
4:30 — Class 5A consolation semifinals: Shippensburg at Daniel Boone
4:30 — Class 4A semifinals: No. 5 East Pennsboro at No. 1 Bishop McDevitt
4:30 — Class 3A championship: No. 5 Bermudian Springs vs. No. 1 Trinity at Wass Park, Mechanicsburg
PIAA BOYS LACROSSE
5 — Class 3A first round: 1-2 Garnet Valley vs. 3-4 Cumberland Valley, at West Chester Henderson High School
4 — Class 2A first round: 3-1 Trinity vs. 7-3 South Fayette, at John H. Frederick Field, Memorial Park
PIAA BOYS VOLLEYBALL
5 — Class 3A first round: 7-1 North Allegheny vs. 3-4 Cumberland Valley, at Hempfield Area HS
YORK CENTRAL ADULT BASEBALL
6 — Mechanicsburg at Vikings
MINOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
6:30 — Portland Harrisburg
WEDNESDAY, JUNE 2
AMERICAN LEGION BASEBALL
6 — Mechanicsburg at Mt. Holy Springs
MINOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
6:30 — Portland Harrisburg
THURSDAY, JUNE 3
DISTRICT 3 BASEBALL
4:30 — Class 5A championship: Red Land or Northern
4:30 — Class 4A championship: East Pennsboro
DISTRICT 3 SOFTBALL
4:30 — Class 4A championship: East Pennsboro
YORK CENTRAL ADULT BASEBALL
6 — Stoverstown at Mechanicsburg
MINOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
6:30 — Portland Harrisburg
FRIDAY, JUNE 4
MINOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
7 — Portland Harrisburg
SATURDAY, JUNE 5
PIAA BOYS LACROSSE