Local Sports: High school, college, AHL schedules and scores for week of May 3-9
Local schedule

Boiling Springs Trinity Baseball 13

Boiling Springs’ Tanner Nickel, center, crosses home plate and gets mobbed by his teammate after hitting a home run during the fourth inning of their game against Trinity in a Mid-Penn Conference game Friday at Boiling Springs High School.

 Jason Malmont, The Sentinel

A look at this week’s sports schedule in Cumberland County.

Check back every night for scores and results from these games as well. The Sentinel will publish Mid-Penn standings on a weekly basis every Saturday.

For a list of livestream options for local games and more around the Mid-Penn Conference, click here.

MONDAY, MAY 3

HS BASEBALL

4:15 — Altoona at Cedar Cliff

4:15 — Cumberland Valley at Central Dauphin

4:15 — East Pennsboro at Middletown

4:15 — Susquehanna Twp. at Mechanicsburg

4:15 — Trinity at Harrisburg

4:30 — Steel-High at Camp Hill

4:30 — Palmyra at Carlisle

HS SOFTBALL

4:15 — Red Land at Big Spring

4:15 — James Buchanan at Boiling Springs

4:15 — Camp Hill at Greencastle-Antrim

4:15 — Carlisle at Palmyra

4:15 — Cedar Cliff at Altoona

4:15 — Cumberland Valley at Central Dauphin

4:15 — Middletown at East Pennsboro

4:30 — Harrisburg at Trinity

HS BOYS LACROSSE

5:30 — New Oxford at Mechanicsburg

HS BOYS TENNIS

TBA — TBA at Mid-Penn Championships

HS BOYS VOLLEYBALL

5 — Northern at Palmyra

6 — Red Land at West York

7 — Cocalico at Cedar Cliff

TUESDAY, MAY 4

HS BASEBALL

4:15 — Boiling Springs at Shippensburg

4:15 — Cedar Cliff at Central Dauphin

4:15 — Red Land at Cumberland Valley

4:15 — Northern at Waynesboro

4:30 — West Perry at Big Spring

HS SOFTBALL

4:15 — Big Spring at West Perry

4:15 — Shippensburg at Boiling Springs

4:15 — Cumberland Valley at Red Land

4:15 — East Pennsboro at Susquehanna Twp.

4:30 — Waynesboro at Northern

4:30 — Lancaster Mennonite at Trinity

7 — Cedar Cliff at Central Dauphin

HS BOYS LACROSSE

4 — State College at Cedar Cliff

5:30 — Bishop McDevitt at Northern

6 — Susquehannock at Cumberland Valley

6 — Red Land at Lower Dauphin

7 — Carlisle at Chambersburg

HS GIRLS LACROSSE

4 — Lower Dauphin at Red Land

5:30 — West Shore Christian at Mechanicsburg

6 — Chambersburg at Carlisle

6 — Northern at Susquehannock

6:30 — Cedar Cliff at State College

6:45 — Cumberland Valley at Trinity

HS TRACK & FIELD

3:30 — Big Spring at Boiling Springs

3:45 — Bishop McDevitt at Camp Hill

4 — Carlisle at Cumberland Valley

4 — West Perry at East Pennsboro

4 — Palmyra at Mechanicsburg

4 — Trinity at Middletown

HS BOYS VOLLEYBALL

5 — Red Land at Hershey

6 — Northern at Mechanicsburg

6:30 — State College at Carlisle

7 — Cumberland Valley at CD East

WEDNESDAY, MAY 5

HS BASEBALL

4:15 — Camp Hill at Middletown

4:15 — Carlisle at Hershey

4:15 — Harrisburg at East Pennsboro

4:15 — Mechanicsburg at Bishop McDevitt

4:15 — Steel-High at Trinity

HS SOFTBALL

4:15 — Middletown at Camp Hill

4:15 — Hershey at Carlisle

4:15 — East Pennsboro at Harrisburg

4:15 — Bishop McDevitt at Mechanicsburg

HS TRACK & FIELD

3:45 — Hershey at Cedar Cliff

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

TBA — PSAC Quarterfinals, Game 1: Shippensburg vs. TBA

AHL

7:05 — Hershey at Lehigh Valley

THURSDAY, MAY 6

HS BASEBALL

4:15 — Big Spring at James Buchanan

4:15 — Waynesboro at Boiling Springs

4:15 — Chambersburg at Cedar Cliff

4:15 — Mifflin County at Red Land

4:15 — Shippensburg at Greencastle-Antrim

4:15 — Trinity at Bermudian Springs

4:30 — West Perry at Northern

HS SOFTBALL

3:30 — State College at Cumberland Valley (DH)

4:15 — James Buchanan at Big Spring

4:15 — Boiling Springs at Waynesboro

4:15 — Red Lion at Carlisle

4:15 — Cedar Cliff at Chambersburg

4:15 — Red Land at Mifflin County

4:15 — Greencastle-Antrim at Shippensburg

4:30 — Northern at West Perry

4:30 — Biglerville at Trinity

HS BOYS LACROSSE

4 — Cumberland Valley at Red Land

4:15 — Northern at Carlisle

6:30 — Cedar Cliff at Conrad Weiser

7 — Mechanicsburg at Trinity

HS GIRLS LACROSSE

5:30 — Carlisle at Northern

5:30 — Trinity at Mechanicsburg

6 — Red Land at Cumberland Valley

HS TRACK & FIELD

3:30 — Trinity at Boiling Springs

3:45 — Greenwood, West Shore Christian at Camp Hill

HS BOYS VOLLEYBALL

5:30 — Mechanicsburg at Palmyra

6 — Northern at Cedar Cliff

6:30 — New Oxford at Carlisle

6:30 — Lower Dauphin at Red Land

7 — Central Dauphin at Cumberland Valley

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

TBA — PSAC Quarterfinals, Game 2: Shippensburg vs. TBA

COLLEGE TRACK & FIELD

TBA — Messiah at MAC Championships

TBA — Shippensburg at PSAC Championships

FRIDAY, MAY 7

HS BASEBALL

4:15 — West York at Cedar Cliff

4:15 — Red Land at Shippensburg

4:30 — Northeastern at Big Spring

4:30 — Susquehanna Twp. at Carlisle

HS SOFTBALL

4:15 — Big Spring at West York

4:15 — Carlisle at Susquehanna Twp.

4:15 — East Pennsboro at Annville-Cleona

4:15 — Northern at Mechanicsburg

4:15 — Shippensburg at Red Land

4:15 — Trinity at Hershey

HS BOYS LACROSSE

4 — Hershey at Cedar Cliff

4:30 — Trinity at Cumberland Valley

5:30 — Spring Grove at Northern

HS GIRLS LACROSSE

4 — Cedar Cliff at Hershey

6:45 — Lampeter-Strasburg at Trinity

HS BOYS VOLLEYBALL

7 — Hershey at Northern

COLLEGE BASEBALL

12 — Shippensburg at Bloomsburg (DH)

COLLEGE TRACK & FIELD

TBA — Messiah at MAC Championships

TBA — Shippensburg at PSAC Championships

AHL

7 — Hershey at Binghamton

LOCAL AUTO RACING

7:30 — VP Fuels Night, 410 Sprints World of Outlaws Tune Up, at Williams Grove Speedway

SATURDAY, MAY 8

HS BASEBALL

12 — Cumberland Valley at State College

HS TRACK & FIELD

3 — Big Spring, Boiling Springs, Cedar Cliff, Cumberland Valley, East Pennsboro, Mechanicsburg, Northern, Red Land, Shippensburg at Carlisle's Stan Morgan Invitational

COLLEGE BASEBALL

12 — Bloomsburg at Shippensburg

COLLEGE TRACK & FIELD

TBA — Dickinson at Johns Hopkins Invitational

TBA — Messiah at MAC Championships

TBA — Shippensburg at PSAC Championships

AHL

4 — Lehigh Valley at Hershey

LOCAL AUTO RACING

7:30 — 410 Springs, 358 Sprints and Penn-Mar Vintage, at Lincoln Speedway

SUNDAY, MAY 9

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

TBA — PSAC Semifinals, Game 1: Shippensburg vs. TBA

 
 
 
 
