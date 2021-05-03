Local Sports: High school, college, AHL schedules and scores for week of May 3-9

A look at this week’s sports schedule in Cumberland County.
Check back every night for scores and results from these games as well. The Sentinel will publish Mid-Penn standings on a weekly basis every Saturday.
For a list of livestream options for local games and more around the Mid-Penn Conference, click here.
MONDAY, MAY 3
HS BASEBALL
4:15 — Altoona at Cedar Cliff
4:15 — Cumberland Valley at Central Dauphin
4:15 — East Pennsboro at Middletown
4:15 — Susquehanna Twp. at Mechanicsburg
4:15 — Trinity at Harrisburg
4:30 — Steel-High at Camp Hill
4:30 — Palmyra at Carlisle
HS SOFTBALL
4:15 — Red Land at Big Spring
4:15 — James Buchanan at Boiling Springs
4:15 — Camp Hill at Greencastle-Antrim
4:15 — Carlisle at Palmyra
4:15 — Cedar Cliff at Altoona
4:15 — Cumberland Valley at Central Dauphin
4:15 — Middletown at East Pennsboro
4:30 — Harrisburg at Trinity
HS BOYS LACROSSE
5:30 — New Oxford at Mechanicsburg
HS BOYS TENNIS
TBA — TBA at Mid-Penn Championships
HS BOYS VOLLEYBALL
5 — Northern at Palmyra
6 — Red Land at West York
7 — Cocalico at Cedar Cliff
TUESDAY, MAY 4
HS BASEBALL
4:15 — Boiling Springs at Shippensburg
4:15 — Cedar Cliff at Central Dauphin
4:15 — Red Land at Cumberland Valley
4:15 — Northern at Waynesboro
4:30 — West Perry at Big Spring
HS SOFTBALL
4:15 — Big Spring at West Perry
4:15 — Shippensburg at Boiling Springs
4:15 — Cumberland Valley at Red Land
4:15 — East Pennsboro at Susquehanna Twp.
4:30 — Waynesboro at Northern
4:30 — Lancaster Mennonite at Trinity
7 — Cedar Cliff at Central Dauphin
HS BOYS LACROSSE
4 — State College at Cedar Cliff
5:30 — Bishop McDevitt at Northern
6 — Susquehannock at Cumberland Valley
6 — Red Land at Lower Dauphin
7 — Carlisle at Chambersburg
HS GIRLS LACROSSE
4 — Lower Dauphin at Red Land
5:30 — West Shore Christian at Mechanicsburg
6 — Chambersburg at Carlisle
6 — Northern at Susquehannock
6:30 — Cedar Cliff at State College
6:45 — Cumberland Valley at Trinity
HS TRACK & FIELD
3:30 — Big Spring at Boiling Springs
3:45 — Bishop McDevitt at Camp Hill
4 — Carlisle at Cumberland Valley
4 — West Perry at East Pennsboro
4 — Palmyra at Mechanicsburg
4 — Trinity at Middletown
HS BOYS VOLLEYBALL
5 — Red Land at Hershey
6 — Northern at Mechanicsburg
6:30 — State College at Carlisle
7 — Cumberland Valley at CD East
WEDNESDAY, MAY 5
HS BASEBALL
4:15 — Camp Hill at Middletown
4:15 — Carlisle at Hershey
4:15 — Harrisburg at East Pennsboro
4:15 — Mechanicsburg at Bishop McDevitt
4:15 — Steel-High at Trinity
HS SOFTBALL
4:15 — Middletown at Camp Hill
4:15 — Hershey at Carlisle
4:15 — East Pennsboro at Harrisburg
4:15 — Bishop McDevitt at Mechanicsburg
HS TRACK & FIELD
3:45 — Hershey at Cedar Cliff
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
TBA — PSAC Quarterfinals, Game 1: Shippensburg vs. TBA
AHL
7:05 — Hershey at Lehigh Valley
THURSDAY, MAY 6
HS BASEBALL
4:15 — Big Spring at James Buchanan
4:15 — Waynesboro at Boiling Springs
4:15 — Chambersburg at Cedar Cliff
4:15 — Mifflin County at Red Land
4:15 — Shippensburg at Greencastle-Antrim
4:15 — Trinity at Bermudian Springs
4:30 — West Perry at Northern
HS SOFTBALL
3:30 — State College at Cumberland Valley (DH)
4:15 — James Buchanan at Big Spring
4:15 — Boiling Springs at Waynesboro
4:15 — Red Lion at Carlisle
4:15 — Cedar Cliff at Chambersburg
4:15 — Red Land at Mifflin County
4:15 — Greencastle-Antrim at Shippensburg
4:30 — Northern at West Perry
4:30 — Biglerville at Trinity
HS BOYS LACROSSE
4 — Cumberland Valley at Red Land
4:15 — Northern at Carlisle
6:30 — Cedar Cliff at Conrad Weiser
7 — Mechanicsburg at Trinity
HS GIRLS LACROSSE
5:30 — Carlisle at Northern
5:30 — Trinity at Mechanicsburg
6 — Red Land at Cumberland Valley
HS TRACK & FIELD
3:30 — Trinity at Boiling Springs
3:45 — Greenwood, West Shore Christian at Camp Hill
HS BOYS VOLLEYBALL
5:30 — Mechanicsburg at Palmyra
6 — Northern at Cedar Cliff
6:30 — New Oxford at Carlisle
6:30 — Lower Dauphin at Red Land
7 — Central Dauphin at Cumberland Valley
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
TBA — PSAC Quarterfinals, Game 2: Shippensburg vs. TBA
COLLEGE TRACK & FIELD
TBA — Messiah at MAC Championships
TBA — Shippensburg at PSAC Championships
FRIDAY, MAY 7
HS BASEBALL
4:15 — West York at Cedar Cliff
4:15 — Red Land at Shippensburg
4:30 — Northeastern at Big Spring
4:30 — Susquehanna Twp. at Carlisle
HS SOFTBALL
4:15 — Big Spring at West York
4:15 — Carlisle at Susquehanna Twp.
4:15 — East Pennsboro at Annville-Cleona
4:15 — Northern at Mechanicsburg
4:15 — Shippensburg at Red Land
4:15 — Trinity at Hershey
HS BOYS LACROSSE
4 — Hershey at Cedar Cliff
4:30 — Trinity at Cumberland Valley
5:30 — Spring Grove at Northern
HS GIRLS LACROSSE
4 — Cedar Cliff at Hershey
6:45 — Lampeter-Strasburg at Trinity
HS BOYS VOLLEYBALL
7 — Hershey at Northern
COLLEGE BASEBALL
12 — Shippensburg at Bloomsburg (DH)
COLLEGE TRACK & FIELD
TBA — Messiah at MAC Championships
TBA — Shippensburg at PSAC Championships
AHL
7 — Hershey at Binghamton
LOCAL AUTO RACING
7:30 — VP Fuels Night, 410 Sprints World of Outlaws Tune Up, at Williams Grove Speedway
SATURDAY, MAY 8
HS BASEBALL
12 — Cumberland Valley at State College
HS TRACK & FIELD
3 — Big Spring, Boiling Springs, Cedar Cliff, Cumberland Valley, East Pennsboro, Mechanicsburg, Northern, Red Land, Shippensburg at Carlisle's Stan Morgan Invitational
COLLEGE BASEBALL
12 — Bloomsburg at Shippensburg
COLLEGE TRACK & FIELD
TBA — Dickinson at Johns Hopkins Invitational
TBA — Messiah at MAC Championships
TBA — Shippensburg at PSAC Championships
AHL
4 — Lehigh Valley at Hershey
LOCAL AUTO RACING
7:30 — 410 Springs, 358 Sprints and Penn-Mar Vintage, at Lincoln Speedway
SUNDAY, MAY 9
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
TBA — PSAC Semifinals, Game 1: Shippensburg vs. TBA