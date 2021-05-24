Local Sports: High school, college, AHL schedules and scores for week of May 24-30

A look at this week’s sports schedule in Cumberland County.
Check back every night for scores and results from these games as well. The Sentinel will publish Mid-Penn standings on a weekly basis every Saturday.
MONDAY, MAY 24
DISTRICT 3 BASEBALL
4:30 — Class 6A First Round: No. 12 Carlisle at No. 5 Cumberland Valley
4:30 — Class 6A First Round: No. 10 Hempfield at No. 7 Cedar Cliff
4:30 — Class 5A First Round: No. 15 Susquehannock at No. 2 Red Land
4:30 — Class 5A First Round: No. 13 Exeter Twp. at No. 4 Northern
4:30 — Class 5A First Round: No. 16 Mechanicsburg vs. at No. 1 Manheim Central
DISTRICT 3 BOYS VOLLEYBALL
7 — Class 3A Quarterfinals: No. 10 Dallastown at No. 2 Cumberland Valley
DISTRICT 3 BOYS LACROSSE
7 — Class 3A Semifinals: No. 3 Cumberland Valley at No. 2 Wilson
7 — Class 2A Semifinals: No. 5 Hershey at No. 1 Trinity
TUESDAY, MAY 25
DISTRICT 3 SOFTBALL
4:30 — Class 6A First Round: No. 10 Hempfield at No. 7 Cumberland Valley
4:30 — Class 6A First Round: No 11. Carlisle at No. 6 Manheim Twp.
4:30 — Class 5A First Round: No. 9 Shippensburg at No. 8 Mechanicsburg
4:30 — Class 5A First Round: No. 12 Exeter Twp. at No. 5 Northern
MINOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
6:35 — Harrisburg at Bowie
WEDNESDAY, MAY 26
DISTRICT 3 BOYS VOLLEYBALL
7 — Class 3A Semifinals: TBA
DISTRICT 3 BOYS LACROSSE
7 — Class 3A Championship: TBA at Landis Field, Central Dauphin Middle School
5 — Class 2A Championship: TBA at Landis Field, Central Dauphin Middle School
MINOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
6:35 — Harrisburg at Bowie
THURSDAY, MAY 27
DISTRICT 3 BASEBALL
4:30 — Class 6A Quarterfinals: TBA
4:30 — Class 5A Quarterfinals: TBA
4:30 — Class 4A Quarterfinals: TBA at No. 1 East Pennsboro
4:30 — Class 4A Quarterfinals: No. 5 Wyomissing at No. 4 Boiling Springs
4:30 — Class 3A Semifinals: TBA at No. 2 Trinity, at Wass Park
4:30 — Class 2A Semifinals: TBA at No. 1 Camp Hill
DISTRICT 3 SOFTBALL
4:30 — Class 6A Quarterfinals: TBA
4:30 — Class 5A Quarterfinals: TBA
4:30 — Class 4A Quarterfinals: No. 5 East Pennsboro at No. 4 Big Spring
4:30 — Class 3A Quarterfinals: No. 8 Boiling Springs at No. 1 Trinity
COLLEGE TRACK & FIELD
9 a.m. — Shippensburg at NCAA Division II Championships, at Grand Valley State
10:30 a.m. — Dickinson, Messiah at NCAA Division III Championships, at North Carolina A&T
MINOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
6:35 — Harrisburg at Bowie
FRIDAY, MAY 28
PIAA TRACK & FIELD
9 a.m. — PIAA Track & Field Championships, at Shippensburg University
DISTRICT 3 BOYS VOLLEYBALL
7 — Class 3A Championship: TBA
COLLEGE TRACK & FIELD
9 a.m. — Shippensburg at NCAA Division II Championships, at Grand Valley State
10 a.m. — Dickinson, Messiah at NCAA Division III Championships, at North Carolina A&T
LOCAL AUTO RACING
7:30 — All Star Sprints, Davey Brown Tribute Race 410 Sprints, at Williams Grove Speedway
MINOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
7:05 — Harrisburg at Bowie
SATURDAY, MAY 29
PIAA TRACK & FIELD
9 a.m. — PIAA Track & Field Championships, at Shippensburg University
COLLEGE TRACK & FIELD
9:30 a.m. — Shippensburg at NCAA Division II Championships, at Grand Valley State
10:30 a.m. — Dickinson, Messiah at NCAA Division III Championships, at North Carolina A&T
LOCAL AUTO RACING
7:30 — Hank Gentzler Memorial: 410 Sprints, 358 Sprints and Central PA Legends, at Lincoln Speedway
MINOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
6:35 — Harrisburg at Bowie
SUNDAY, MAY 30
MINOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
1:35 — Harrisburg at Bowie