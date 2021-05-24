 Skip to main content
Local Sports: High school, college, AHL schedules and scores for week of May 24-30
Local schedule

Local Sports: High school, college, AHL schedules and scores for week of May 24-30

Boiling Springs Trinity Baseball 13

Boiling Springs’ Tanner Nickel, center, crosses home plate and gets mobbed by his teammate after hitting a home run during the fourth inning of their game against Trinity in a Mid-Penn Conference game Friday at Boiling Springs High School.

 Jason Malmont, The Sentinel

A look at this week’s sports schedule in Cumberland County.

Check back every night for scores and results from these games as well. The Sentinel will publish Mid-Penn standings on a weekly basis every Saturday.

For a list of livestream options for local games and more around the Mid-Penn Conference, click here.

MONDAY, MAY 24

DISTRICT 3 BASEBALL

4:30 — Class 6A First Round: No. 12 Carlisle at No. 5 Cumberland Valley

4:30 — Class 6A First Round: No. 10 Hempfield at No. 7 Cedar Cliff

4:30 — Class 5A First Round: No. 15 Susquehannock at No. 2 Red Land

4:30 — Class 5A First Round: No. 13 Exeter Twp. at No. 4 Northern

4:30 — Class 5A First Round: No. 16 Mechanicsburg vs. at No. 1 Manheim Central

DISTRICT 3 BOYS VOLLEYBALL

7 — Class 3A Quarterfinals: No. 10 Dallastown at No. 2 Cumberland Valley

DISTRICT 3 BOYS LACROSSE

7 — Class 3A Semifinals: No. 3 Cumberland Valley at No. 2 Wilson

7 — Class 2A Semifinals: No. 5 Hershey at No. 1 Trinity

TUESDAY, MAY 25

DISTRICT 3 SOFTBALL

4:30 — Class 6A First Round: No. 10 Hempfield at No. 7 Cumberland Valley

4:30 — Class 6A First Round: No 11. Carlisle at No. 6 Manheim Twp.

4:30 — Class 5A First Round: No. 9 Shippensburg at No. 8 Mechanicsburg

4:30 — Class 5A First Round: No. 12 Exeter Twp. at No. 5 Northern

MINOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

6:35 — Harrisburg at Bowie

WEDNESDAY, MAY 26

DISTRICT 3 BOYS VOLLEYBALL

7 — Class 3A Semifinals: TBA

DISTRICT 3 BOYS LACROSSE

7 — Class 3A Championship: TBA at Landis Field, Central Dauphin Middle School

5 — Class 2A Championship: TBA at Landis Field, Central Dauphin Middle School

MINOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

6:35 — Harrisburg at Bowie

THURSDAY, MAY 27

DISTRICT 3 BASEBALL

4:30 — Class 6A Quarterfinals: TBA

4:30 — Class 5A Quarterfinals: TBA

4:30 — Class 4A Quarterfinals: TBA at No. 1 East Pennsboro

4:30 — Class 4A Quarterfinals: No. 5 Wyomissing at No. 4 Boiling Springs

4:30 — Class 3A Semifinals: TBA at No. 2 Trinity, at Wass Park

4:30 — Class 2A Semifinals: TBA at No. 1 Camp Hill

DISTRICT 3 SOFTBALL

4:30 — Class 6A Quarterfinals: TBA

4:30 — Class 5A Quarterfinals: TBA

4:30 — Class 4A Quarterfinals: No. 5 East Pennsboro at No. 4 Big Spring

4:30 — Class 3A Quarterfinals: No. 8 Boiling Springs at No. 1 Trinity

COLLEGE TRACK & FIELD

9 a.m. — Shippensburg at NCAA Division II Championships, at Grand Valley State

10:30 a.m. — Dickinson, Messiah at NCAA Division III Championships, at North Carolina A&T

MINOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

6:35 — Harrisburg at Bowie

FRIDAY, MAY 28

PIAA TRACK & FIELD

9 a.m. — PIAA Track & Field Championships, at Shippensburg University

DISTRICT 3 BOYS VOLLEYBALL

7 — Class 3A Championship: TBA

COLLEGE TRACK & FIELD

9 a.m. — Shippensburg at NCAA Division II Championships, at Grand Valley State

10 a.m. — Dickinson, Messiah at NCAA Division III Championships, at North Carolina A&T

LOCAL AUTO RACING

7:30 — All Star Sprints, Davey Brown Tribute Race 410 Sprints, at Williams Grove Speedway

MINOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

7:05 — Harrisburg at Bowie

SATURDAY, MAY 29

PIAA TRACK & FIELD

9 a.m. — PIAA Track & Field Championships, at Shippensburg University

COLLEGE TRACK & FIELD

9:30 a.m. — Shippensburg at NCAA Division II Championships, at Grand Valley State

10:30 a.m. — Dickinson, Messiah at NCAA Division III Championships, at North Carolina A&T

LOCAL AUTO RACING

7:30 — Hank Gentzler Memorial: 410 Sprints, 358 Sprints and Central PA Legends, at Lincoln Speedway

MINOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

6:35 — Harrisburg at Bowie

SUNDAY, MAY 30

MINOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

1:35 — Harrisburg at Bowie

 
 
 
 
