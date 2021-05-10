Local Sports: High school, college, AHL schedules and scores for week of May 10-16

A look at this week’s sports schedule in Cumberland County.

Check back every night for scores and results from these games as well. The Sentinel will publish Mid-Penn standings on a weekly basis every Saturday.

For a list of livestream options for local games and more around the Mid-Penn Conference, click here.

MONDAY, MAY 10

DISTRICT 3 BOYS TENNIS

2 — Class 2A Semifinals: No. 7 East Pennsboro vs. No. 3 Conrad Weiser

HS BASEBALL

4:15 — West Perry at Boiling Springs

4:15 — Altoona at Cedar Cliff

4:15 — Lower Dauphin at Mechanicsburg

4:30 — Cumberland Valley at Big Spring

4:30 — Harrisburg at Camp Hill

4:30 — Bishop McDevitt at Carlisle

4:30 — East Pennsboro at Trinity

HS SOFTBALL