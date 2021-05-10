 Skip to main content
Local Sports: High school, college, AHL schedules and scores for week of May 10-16
Local schedule

Local Sports: High school, college, AHL schedules and scores for week of May 10-16

Boiling Springs Trinity Baseball 13

Boiling Springs’ Tanner Nickel, center, crosses home plate and gets mobbed by his teammate after hitting a home run during the fourth inning of their game against Trinity in a Mid-Penn Conference game Friday at Boiling Springs High School.

 Jason Malmont, The Sentinel

A look at this week’s sports schedule in Cumberland County.

Check back every night for scores and results from these games as well. The Sentinel will publish Mid-Penn standings on a weekly basis every Saturday.

For a list of livestream options for local games and more around the Mid-Penn Conference, click here.

MONDAY, MAY 10

DISTRICT 3 BOYS TENNIS

2 — Class 2A Semifinals: No. 7 East Pennsboro vs. No. 3 Conrad Weiser

HS BASEBALL

4:15 — West Perry at Boiling Springs

4:15 — Altoona at Cedar Cliff

4:15 — Lower Dauphin at Mechanicsburg

4:30 — Cumberland Valley at Big Spring

4:30 — Harrisburg at Camp Hill

4:30 — Bishop McDevitt at Carlisle

4:30 — East Pennsboro at Trinity

HS SOFTBALL

3 — Mechanicsburg at Lower Dauphin

4:15 — Boiling Springs at West Perry

4:15 — Carlisle at Bishop McDevitt

4:15 — Cedar Cliff at Mifflin County

4:15 — Red Land at Cumberland Valley

4:15 — Trinity at East Pennsboro

HS BOYS LACROSSE

4 — Lancaster Country Day at Cedar Cliff

4:30 — Bishop McDevitt at Cumberland Valley

5:30 — Trinity at Northern

6 — Mechanicsburg at Carlisle

7 — Red Land at Central Dauphin

HS GIRLS LACROSSE

4 — Central Dauphin at Red Land

5:30 — Carlisle at Mechanicsburg

6:45 — Northern at Trinity

HS TRACK & FIELD

4 — Shippensburg at Last Chance Meet, Greencastle-Antrim

HS BOYS VOLLEYBALL

5 — Red Land at Lower Dauphin

6 — Susquehannock at Cedar Cliff

7:15 — Carlisle at Dallastown

TUESDAY, MAY 11

HS BASEBALL

4:15 — Cedar Cliff at Red Land

4:15 — Chambersburg at Cumberland Valley

4:15 — Greencastle-Antrim at Northern

4:15 — Shippensburg at Waynesboro

4:30 — Boiling Springs at Big Spring

HS SOFTBALL

4:15 — Big Spring at Boiling Springs

4:15 — Annville-Cleona at Camp Hill

4:15 — Red Land at Cedar Cliff

4:15 — Cumberland Valley at Chambersburg

4:15 — East Pennsboro at Harrisburg

4:15 — Elizabethtown at Mechanicsburg

4:15 — Northern at Greencastle-Antrim

4:15 — Waynesboro at Shippensburg

HS BOYS LACROSSE

4:15 — Cedar Cliff at CD East

HS TRACK & FIELD

3:45 — Chambersburg at Carlisle

4 — Camp Hill at Northern

4 — Twilight Meet at Northern

HS BOYS VOLLEYBALL

6:30 — Cedar Cliff at Carlisle

MINOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

6:30 — Richmond at Harrisburg

WEDNESDAY, MAY 12

DISTRICT 3 BOYS TENNIS

TBA — Class 2A: No. 7 East Pennsboro in 3rd-place match/championship

HS BASEBALL

4:15 — Camp Hill at Harrisburg

4:15 — Carlisle at Mechanicsburg

4:15 — Steel-High at East Pennsboro

4:15 — Trinity at Middletown

HS SOFTBALL

3:30 — Mechanicsburg at Carlisle

4:15 — Harrisburg at Camp Hill

4:15 — Red Land at State College

4:30 — Middletown at Trinity

HS BOYS LACROSSE

4 — Chambersburg at Cedar Cliff

4 — Bishop McDevitt at Red Land

5:30 — Palmyra at Mechanicsburg

6 — Central Dauphin at Cumberland Valley

6 — Northern at Lower Dauphin

6:30 — Carlisle at State College

7 — CD East at Trinity

HS GIRLS LACROSSE

4:45 — State College at Carlisle

5:30 — Lower Dauphin at Northern

6 — Mechanicsburg at Palmyra

6 — Trinity at CD East

7 — Cedar Cliff at Chambersburg

LOCAL AUTO RACING

7:30 — World of Outlaws, at Lincoln Speedway

MINOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

6:30 — Richmond at Harrisburg

THURSDAY, MAY 13

HS BASEBALL

4:15 — Big Spring at Waynesboro

4:15 — Boiling Springs at Greencastle-Antrim

4:15 — State College at Cedar Cliff

4:15 — Altoona at Cumberland Valley

4:15 — Red Land at Central Dauphin

4:15 — West Perry at Shippensburg

4:30 — Northern at James Buchanan

4:30 — Antietam at Trinity

HS SOFTBALL

4:15 — Waynesboro at Big Spring

4:15 — Greencastle-Antrim at Boiling Springs

4:15 — Cedar Cliff at State College

4:15 — Cumberland Valley at Altoona

4:15 — Hershey at East Pennsboro

4:15 — Central Dauphin at Red Land

4:15 — Shippensburg at West Perry

4:30 — James Buchanan at Northern

HS BOYS LACROSSE

5:30 — Central Dauphin at Northern

HS GIRLS LACROSSE

6:45 — Cedar Cliff at Lower Dauphin

HS BOYS VOLLEYBALL

6 — Lower Dauphin at Cedar Cliff

6:30 — Mechanicsburg at Carlisle

MINOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

6:30 — Richmond at Harrisburg

FRIDAY, MAY 14

DISTRICT 3 BOYS TENNIS

12 — Class 2A Doubles Championships, first round/quarterfinals at RCW Athletic Club

2 — Class 3A Doubles Championships, first round/quarterfinals at Hershey Racquet Club

HS BASEBALL

4:15 — East Pennsboro at Boiling Springs

4:15 — Palmyra at Cedar Cliff

4:15 — Red Land at Gettysburg

4:15 — Elizabethtown at Shippensburg

4:30 — Spring Grove at Carlisle

4:30 — Mechanicsburg at Northern

HS SOFTBALL

4:15 — West Perry at Big Spring

4:15 — Boiling Springs at East Pennsboro

4:15 — Camp Hill at Northeastern

4:15 — Spring Grove at Carlisle

4:15 — Cumberland Valley at CD East

4:15 — Boiling Springs at East Pennsboro

4:15 — Northern at New Oxford

HS BOYS LACROSSE

7 — Mid-Penn Championship: TBA at Central Dauphin's Landis Field

HS GIRLS LACROSSE

5 — Mid-Penn Championship: TBA at Central Dauphin's Landis Field

5 — Trinity at Danville

LOCAL AUTO RACING

7:30 — World of Outlaws, at Williams Grove Speedway

MINOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

7 — Richmond at Harrisburg

SATURDAY, MAY 15

DISTRICT 3 BOYS TENNIS

1 — Class 2A Doubles Championships, semifinals/championships at Hershey Racquet Club

1 — Class 3A Doubles Championships, semifinals/championships at Hershey Racquet Club

HS BASEBALL

10 a.m. — Mechanicsburg at Hershey

11 a.m. — Cumberland Valley at Spring-Ford

HS SOFTBALL

1 — Boiling Springs at Cedar Cliff

11 a.m. — Cumberland Valley at Spring-Ford

HS TRACK & FIELD

9 a.m. — Mid-Penn Championships, at Chambersburg HS

AHL

1 — Binghamton at Hershey

MINOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

6 — Richmond at Harrisburg

SUNDAY, MAY 16

COLLEGE TRACK AND FIELD

5 — Dickinson at Widener Final Qualifier

AHL

3 — Wilkes-Barre/Scranton at Hershey

MINOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

1 — Richmond at Harrisburg

 
 
 
 
