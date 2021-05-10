Local Sports: High school, college, AHL schedules and scores for week of May 10-16

A look at this week’s sports schedule in Cumberland County.
Check back every night for scores and results from these games as well. The Sentinel will publish Mid-Penn standings on a weekly basis every Saturday.
For a list of livestream options for local games and more around the Mid-Penn Conference, click here.
MONDAY, MAY 10
DISTRICT 3 BOYS TENNIS
2 — Class 2A Semifinals: No. 7 East Pennsboro vs. No. 3 Conrad Weiser
HS BASEBALL
4:15 — West Perry at Boiling Springs
4:15 — Altoona at Cedar Cliff
4:15 — Lower Dauphin at Mechanicsburg
4:30 — Cumberland Valley at Big Spring
4:30 — Harrisburg at Camp Hill
4:30 — Bishop McDevitt at Carlisle
4:30 — East Pennsboro at Trinity
HS SOFTBALL
3 — Mechanicsburg at Lower Dauphin
4:15 — Boiling Springs at West Perry
4:15 — Carlisle at Bishop McDevitt
4:15 — Cedar Cliff at Mifflin County
4:15 — Red Land at Cumberland Valley
4:15 — Trinity at East Pennsboro
HS BOYS LACROSSE
4 — Lancaster Country Day at Cedar Cliff
4:30 — Bishop McDevitt at Cumberland Valley
5:30 — Trinity at Northern
6 — Mechanicsburg at Carlisle
7 — Red Land at Central Dauphin
HS GIRLS LACROSSE
4 — Central Dauphin at Red Land
5:30 — Carlisle at Mechanicsburg
6:45 — Northern at Trinity
HS TRACK & FIELD
4 — Shippensburg at Last Chance Meet, Greencastle-Antrim
HS BOYS VOLLEYBALL
5 — Red Land at Lower Dauphin
6 — Susquehannock at Cedar Cliff
7:15 — Carlisle at Dallastown
TUESDAY, MAY 11
HS BASEBALL
4:15 — Cedar Cliff at Red Land
4:15 — Chambersburg at Cumberland Valley
4:15 — Greencastle-Antrim at Northern
4:15 — Shippensburg at Waynesboro
4:30 — Boiling Springs at Big Spring
HS SOFTBALL
4:15 — Big Spring at Boiling Springs
4:15 — Annville-Cleona at Camp Hill
4:15 — Red Land at Cedar Cliff
4:15 — Cumberland Valley at Chambersburg
4:15 — East Pennsboro at Harrisburg
4:15 — Elizabethtown at Mechanicsburg
4:15 — Northern at Greencastle-Antrim
4:15 — Waynesboro at Shippensburg
HS BOYS LACROSSE
4:15 — Cedar Cliff at CD East
HS TRACK & FIELD
3:45 — Chambersburg at Carlisle
4 — Camp Hill at Northern
4 — Twilight Meet at Northern
HS BOYS VOLLEYBALL
6:30 — Cedar Cliff at Carlisle
MINOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
6:30 — Richmond at Harrisburg
WEDNESDAY, MAY 12
DISTRICT 3 BOYS TENNIS
TBA — Class 2A: No. 7 East Pennsboro in 3rd-place match/championship
HS BASEBALL
4:15 — Camp Hill at Harrisburg
4:15 — Carlisle at Mechanicsburg
4:15 — Steel-High at East Pennsboro
4:15 — Trinity at Middletown
HS SOFTBALL
3:30 — Mechanicsburg at Carlisle
4:15 — Harrisburg at Camp Hill
4:15 — Red Land at State College
4:30 — Middletown at Trinity
HS BOYS LACROSSE
4 — Chambersburg at Cedar Cliff
4 — Bishop McDevitt at Red Land
5:30 — Palmyra at Mechanicsburg
6 — Central Dauphin at Cumberland Valley
6 — Northern at Lower Dauphin
6:30 — Carlisle at State College
7 — CD East at Trinity
HS GIRLS LACROSSE
4:45 — State College at Carlisle
5:30 — Lower Dauphin at Northern
6 — Mechanicsburg at Palmyra
6 — Trinity at CD East
7 — Cedar Cliff at Chambersburg
LOCAL AUTO RACING
7:30 — World of Outlaws, at Lincoln Speedway
MINOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
6:30 — Richmond at Harrisburg
THURSDAY, MAY 13
HS BASEBALL
4:15 — Big Spring at Waynesboro
4:15 — Boiling Springs at Greencastle-Antrim
4:15 — State College at Cedar Cliff
4:15 — Altoona at Cumberland Valley
4:15 — Red Land at Central Dauphin
4:15 — West Perry at Shippensburg
4:30 — Northern at James Buchanan
4:30 — Antietam at Trinity
HS SOFTBALL
4:15 — Waynesboro at Big Spring
4:15 — Greencastle-Antrim at Boiling Springs
4:15 — Cedar Cliff at State College
4:15 — Cumberland Valley at Altoona
4:15 — Hershey at East Pennsboro
4:15 — Central Dauphin at Red Land
4:15 — Shippensburg at West Perry
4:30 — James Buchanan at Northern
HS BOYS LACROSSE
5:30 — Central Dauphin at Northern
HS GIRLS LACROSSE
6:45 — Cedar Cliff at Lower Dauphin
HS BOYS VOLLEYBALL
6 — Lower Dauphin at Cedar Cliff
6:30 — Mechanicsburg at Carlisle
MINOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
6:30 — Richmond at Harrisburg
FRIDAY, MAY 14
DISTRICT 3 BOYS TENNIS
12 — Class 2A Doubles Championships, first round/quarterfinals at RCW Athletic Club
2 — Class 3A Doubles Championships, first round/quarterfinals at Hershey Racquet Club
HS BASEBALL
4:15 — East Pennsboro at Boiling Springs
4:15 — Palmyra at Cedar Cliff
4:15 — Red Land at Gettysburg
4:15 — Elizabethtown at Shippensburg
4:30 — Spring Grove at Carlisle
4:30 — Mechanicsburg at Northern
HS SOFTBALL
4:15 — West Perry at Big Spring
4:15 — Boiling Springs at East Pennsboro
4:15 — Camp Hill at Northeastern
4:15 — Spring Grove at Carlisle
4:15 — Cumberland Valley at CD East
4:15 — Northern at New Oxford
HS BOYS LACROSSE
7 — Mid-Penn Championship: TBA at Central Dauphin's Landis Field
HS GIRLS LACROSSE
5 — Mid-Penn Championship: TBA at Central Dauphin's Landis Field
5 — Trinity at Danville
LOCAL AUTO RACING
7:30 — World of Outlaws, at Williams Grove Speedway
MINOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
7 — Richmond at Harrisburg
SATURDAY, MAY 15
DISTRICT 3 BOYS TENNIS
1 — Class 2A Doubles Championships, semifinals/championships at Hershey Racquet Club
1 — Class 3A Doubles Championships, semifinals/championships at Hershey Racquet Club
HS BASEBALL
10 a.m. — Mechanicsburg at Hershey
11 a.m. — Cumberland Valley at Spring-Ford
HS SOFTBALL
1 — Boiling Springs at Cedar Cliff
11 a.m. — Cumberland Valley at Spring-Ford
HS TRACK & FIELD
9 a.m. — Mid-Penn Championships, at Chambersburg HS
AHL
1 — Binghamton at Hershey
MINOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
6 — Richmond at Harrisburg
SUNDAY, MAY 16
COLLEGE TRACK AND FIELD
5 — Dickinson at Widener Final Qualifier
AHL
3 — Wilkes-Barre/Scranton at Hershey
MINOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
1 — Richmond at Harrisburg