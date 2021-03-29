Local Sports: High school, college, AHL schedules and scores for week of March 29 - April 4

A look at this week's sports schedule in Cumberland County.
Check back every night for scores and results from these games as well. The Sentinel will publish Mid-Penn standings on a weekly basis every Saturday.
For a list of livestream options for local games and more around the Mid-Penn Conference, click here.
MONDAY, MARCH 29
HS BASEBALL
4:15 — Camp Hill at East Pennsboro
4:15 — Carlisle at CD East
4:15 — Palmyra at Mechanicsburg
HS SOFTBALL
4:15 — East Pennsboro at Camp Hill
4:15 — CD East at Carlisle
4:15 — Mechanicsburg at Palmyra
HS BOYS LACROSSE
4:15 — Mechanicsburg at Delone Catholic
4:15 — Red Land at West York
5:30 — Hershey at Northern
HS GIRLS LACROSSE
4 — Cumberland Valley at Governor Mifflin
4 — West York at Red Land
6:45 — Cedar Cliff at Trinity
HS BOYS TENNIS
4 — Camp Hill at Trinity
4 — Carlisle at Northern
4 — Cedar Cliff at Lower Dauphin
4 — Hershey at Cumberland Valley
4 — East Pennsboro at Susquehanna Twp.
4 — Chambersburg at Mechanicsburg
4 — Red Land at Palmyra
HS BOYS VOLLEYBALL
6 — Red Land at Chambersburg
7 — Dallastown at Cumberland Valley
COLLEGE BASEBALL
1 — Lebanon Valley College at Messiah (DH)
COLLEGE
7 — Messiah at Lebanon Valley College
TUESDAY, MARCH 30
HS BASEBALL
4:15 — Big Spring at Greencastle-Antrim
4:15 — Altoona at Cedar Cliff
4:15 — Mifflin County at Cumberland Valley
4:15 — Northern at Shippensburg
4:30 — Boiling Springs at James Buchanan
4:30 — Red Land at Chambersburg
HS SOFTBALL
4:15 — Greencastle-Antrim at Big Spring
4:15 — James Buchanan at Boiling Springs
4:15 — Cedar Cliff at Altoona
4:15 — Cumberland Valley at Mifflin County
4:15 — Chambersburg at Red Land
4:15 — Shippensburg at Northern
HS BOYS LACROSSE
4 — Carlisle at Central Dauphin
4 — Trinity at Cedar Cliff
5:30 — Red Land at Mechanicsburg
6 — State College at Cumberland Valley
HS GIRLS LACROSSE
4 — Cumberland Valley at Governor Mifflin
4 — West York at Red Land
6:45 — Cedar Cliff at Trinity
HS BOYS TENNIS
3:30 — James Buchanan at Camp Hill
4 — Bishop McDevitt at Trinity
4 — Palmyra at Cumberland Valley
HS TRACK & FIELD
3:30 — Big Spring at Boiling Springs
3:45 — CD East at Carlisle
3:45 — Hershey at Cedar Cliff
4 — Camp Hill at Northern
4 — Altoona, Harrisburg at Cumberland Valley
4 — East Pennsboro at Middletown
4 — Mechanicsburg at Red Land
4 — James Buchanan at Shippensburg
4 — Bishop McDevitt at Trinity
HS BOYS VOLLEYBALL
5 — Northern at Palmyra
6 — Hershey at Cedar Cliff
6:30 — Carlisle at Altoona
6:30 — Mechanicsburg at Red Land
7 — Chambersburg at Cumberland Valley
COLLEGE WOMEN'S LACROSSE
4 — Messiah at Stevens Institute of Technology
COLLEGE MEN'S SOCCER
6 — Messiah at Lebanon Valley
WEDNESDAY, MARCH 31
COLLEGE MEN'S LACROSSE
4 — Lycoming at Messiah
COLLEGE WOMEN'S LACROSSE
4:30 — McDaniel at Messiah
COLLEGE WOMEN'S TENNIS
3 — Shippensburg at Kutztown
COLLEGE MEN'S VOLLEYBALL
7 — Messiah at Alvernia
AHL
7:05 — Hershey at Lehigh Valley
THURSDAY, APRIL 1
HS BASEBALL
4:15 — Northern at Big Spring
4:15 — West Perry at Boiling Springs
4:15 — Cumberland Valley at Cedar Cliff
4:15 — Mechanicsburg at Northeastern
4:15 — Red Land at Altoona
4:15 — James Buchanan at Shippensburg
4:30 — Bermudian Springs at Camp Hill
HS SOFTBALL
4:15 — Bermudian Springs at Camp Hill
4:15 — Cedar Cliff at Cumberland Valley
4:15 — Daniel Boone at Mechanicsburg
4:15 — Altoona at Red Land
4:15 — James Buchanan at Shippensburg
4:30 — Big Spring at Northern
4:30 — Boiling Springs at West Perry
HS BOYS LACROSSE
4 — Cedar Cliff at Red Land
4:15 — Northern at CD East
5:30 — Palmyra at Carlisle
6 — Exeter Twp. at Cumberland Valley
6:30 — Mechanicsburg at State College
HS GIRLS LACROSSE
4 — Red Land at Cedar Cliff
4:15 — Carlisle at Palmyra
5:30 — Cumberland Valley at Wilson
5:30 — State College at Mechanicsburg
5:30 — CD East at Northern
HS BOYS TENNIS
3 — New Oxford at Mechanicsburg
4 — Camp Hill at East Pennsboro
4 — Palmyra at Cedar Cliff
4 — Northern at Gettysburg
4 — Central York at Red Land
HS TRACK & FIELD
4 — Greenwood at Big Spring
HS BOYS VOLLEYBALL
5:30 — Lower Dauphin at Mechanicsburg
6 — Carlisle at Chambersburg
6:30 — Cedar Cliff at Red Land
7 — Hershey at Northern
COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY
7 — Stevenson at Messiah
COLLEGE WOMEN'S SOCCER
7 — Lebanon Valley College at Messiah
COLLEGE MEN'S TENNIS
3 — Messiah at Lycoming
COLLEGE WOMEN'S TENNIS
3 — Messiah at Lycoming
COLLEGE TRACK & FIELD
TBA — Messiah at York College
FRIDAY, APRIL 2
HS SOFTBALL
4:15 — James Buchanan at Red Land
COLLEGE BASEBALL
12 — Shippensburg at Millersville (DH)
12 — Hood at Messiah (DH)
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
1 — Messiah at Lycoming
2:30 — Millersville at Shippensburg (DH)
LOCAL AUTO RACING
7:30 — Spring Sprint Special at Williams Grove Speedway
SATURDAY, APRIL 3
HS TRACK & FIELD
9 a.m. — Carlisle, Cedar Cliff, East Pennsboro at Cumberland Valley's Bruce Dallas Invitational
COLLEGE BASEBALL
12 — Millersville at Shippensburg (DH)
12 — Dickinson at Gettysburg (DH)
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
1 — Shippensburg at Millersville (DH)
1 — Dickinson at Gettysburg (DH)
COLLEGE WOMEN'S GOLF
12 — Dickinson at Gettysburg Invitational
COLLEGE MEN'S LACROSSE
3 — Gettysburg at Dickinson
COLLEGE WOMEN'S LACROSSE
12 — Gettysburg at Messiah
1 — East Stroudsburg at Shippensburg
COLLEGE MEN'S TENNIS
12 — Gettysburg at Dickinson
COLLEGE WOMEN'S TENNIS
12 — Gettysburg at Dickinson
COLLEGE TRACK & FIELD
10 a.m. — Shippensburg at Lehigh Home Meet
TBA — Shippensburg at Millersville Metrics
AHL
1 — Binghamton at Hershey
LOCAL AUTO RACING
7 — 410 Sprints and 358 Sprints at Lincoln Speedway
SUNDAY, APRIL 4
No events.