Local Sports: High school, college, AHL schedules and scores for week of March 29 - April 4

A look at this week's sports schedule in Cumberland County.

Check back every night for scores and results from these games as well. The Sentinel will publish Mid-Penn standings on a weekly basis every Saturday.

For a list of livestream options for local games and more around the Mid-Penn Conference, click here.

MONDAY, MARCH 29

HS BASEBALL

4:15 — Camp Hill at East Pennsboro

4:15 — Carlisle at CD East

4:15 — Palmyra at Mechanicsburg

HS SOFTBALL

4:15 — East Pennsboro at Camp Hill

4:15 — CD East at Carlisle

4:15 — Mechanicsburg at Palmyra

HS BOYS LACROSSE

4:15 — Mechanicsburg at Delone Catholic

4:15 — Red Land at West York

5:30 — Hershey at Northern