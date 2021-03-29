 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Local Sports: High school, college, AHL schedules and scores for week of March 29 - April 4
alert
Local schedule

Local Sports: High school, college, AHL schedules and scores for week of March 29 - April 4

{{featured_button_text}}
Mechanicsburg Wrestling 6

The Mechanicsburg wrestling team practices Monday evening.

 Jason Malmont, The Sentinel

A look at this week's sports schedule in Cumberland County. 

Check back every night for scores and results from these games as well. The Sentinel will publish Mid-Penn standings on a weekly basis every Saturday.

For a list of livestream options for local games and more around the Mid-Penn Conference, click here.

MONDAY, MARCH 29

HS BASEBALL

4:15 — Camp Hill at East Pennsboro

4:15 — Carlisle at CD East

4:15 — Palmyra at Mechanicsburg

HS SOFTBALL

4:15 — East Pennsboro at Camp Hill

4:15 — CD East at Carlisle

4:15 — Mechanicsburg at Palmyra

HS BOYS LACROSSE

4:15 — Mechanicsburg at Delone Catholic

4:15 — Red Land at West York

5:30 — Hershey at Northern

HS GIRLS LACROSSE

4 — Cumberland Valley at Governor Mifflin

4 — West York at Red Land

6:45 — Cedar Cliff at Trinity

HS BOYS TENNIS

4 — Camp Hill at Trinity

4 — Carlisle at Northern

4 — Cedar Cliff at Lower Dauphin

4 — Hershey at Cumberland Valley

4 — East Pennsboro at Susquehanna Twp.

4 — Chambersburg at Mechanicsburg

4 — Red Land at Palmyra

HS BOYS VOLLEYBALL

6 — Red Land at Chambersburg

7 — Dallastown at Cumberland Valley

COLLEGE BASEBALL

1 — Lebanon Valley College at Messiah (DH)

COLLEGE

7 — Messiah at Lebanon Valley College

TUESDAY, MARCH 30

HS BASEBALL

4:15 — Big Spring at Greencastle-Antrim

4:15 — Altoona at Cedar Cliff

4:15 — Mifflin County at Cumberland Valley

4:15 — Northern at Shippensburg

4:30 — Boiling Springs at James Buchanan

4:30 — Red Land at Chambersburg

HS SOFTBALL

4:15 — Greencastle-Antrim at Big Spring

4:15 — James Buchanan at Boiling Springs

4:15 — Cedar Cliff at Altoona

4:15 — Cumberland Valley at Mifflin County

4:15 — Chambersburg at Red Land

4:15 — Shippensburg at Northern

HS BOYS LACROSSE

4 — Carlisle at Central Dauphin

4 — Trinity at Cedar Cliff

5:30 — Red Land at Mechanicsburg

6 — State College at Cumberland Valley

HS GIRLS LACROSSE

4 — Cumberland Valley at Governor Mifflin

4 — West York at Red Land

6:45 — Cedar Cliff at Trinity

HS BOYS TENNIS

3:30 — James Buchanan at Camp Hill

4 — Bishop McDevitt at Trinity

4 — Palmyra at Cumberland Valley

HS TRACK & FIELD

3:30 — Big Spring at Boiling Springs

3:45 — CD East at Carlisle

3:45 — Hershey at Cedar Cliff

4 — Camp Hill at Northern

4 — Altoona, Harrisburg at Cumberland Valley

4 — East Pennsboro at Middletown

4 — Mechanicsburg at Red Land

4 — James Buchanan at Shippensburg

4 — Bishop McDevitt at Trinity

HS BOYS VOLLEYBALL

5 — Northern at Palmyra

6 — Hershey at Cedar Cliff

6:30 — Carlisle at Altoona

6:30 — Mechanicsburg at Red Land

7 — Chambersburg at Cumberland Valley

COLLEGE WOMEN'S LACROSSE

4 — Messiah at Stevens Institute of Technology

COLLEGE MEN'S SOCCER

6 — Messiah at Lebanon Valley

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 31

COLLEGE MEN'S LACROSSE

4 — Lycoming at Messiah

COLLEGE WOMEN'S LACROSSE

4:30 — McDaniel at Messiah

COLLEGE WOMEN'S TENNIS

3 — Shippensburg at Kutztown

COLLEGE MEN'S VOLLEYBALL

7 — Messiah at Alvernia

AHL

7:05 — Hershey at Lehigh Valley

THURSDAY, APRIL 1

HS BASEBALL

4:15 — Northern at Big Spring

4:15 — West Perry at Boiling Springs

4:15 — Cumberland Valley at Cedar Cliff

4:15 — Mechanicsburg at Northeastern

4:15 — Red Land at Altoona

4:15 — James Buchanan at Shippensburg

4:30 — Bermudian Springs at Camp Hill

HS SOFTBALL

4:15 — Bermudian Springs at Camp Hill

4:15 — Cedar Cliff at Cumberland Valley

4:15 — Daniel Boone at Mechanicsburg

4:15 — Altoona at Red Land

4:15 — James Buchanan at Shippensburg

4:30 — Big Spring at Northern

4:30 — Boiling Springs at West Perry

HS BOYS LACROSSE

4 — Cedar Cliff at Red Land

4:15 — Northern at CD East

5:30 — Palmyra at Carlisle

6 — Exeter Twp. at Cumberland Valley

6:30 — Mechanicsburg at State College

HS GIRLS LACROSSE

4 — Red Land at Cedar Cliff

4:15 — Carlisle at Palmyra

5:30 — Cumberland Valley at Wilson

5:30 — State College at Mechanicsburg

5:30 — CD East at Northern

HS BOYS TENNIS

3 — New Oxford at Mechanicsburg

4 — Camp Hill at East Pennsboro

4 — Palmyra at Cedar Cliff

4 — Northern at Gettysburg

4 — Central York at Red Land

HS TRACK & FIELD

4 — Greenwood at Big Spring

HS BOYS VOLLEYBALL

5:30 — Lower Dauphin at Mechanicsburg

6 — Carlisle at Chambersburg

6:30 — Cedar Cliff at Red Land

7 — Hershey at Northern

COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY

7 — Stevenson at Messiah

COLLEGE WOMEN'S SOCCER

7 — Lebanon Valley College at Messiah

COLLEGE MEN'S TENNIS

3 — Messiah at Lycoming

COLLEGE WOMEN'S TENNIS

3 — Messiah at Lycoming

COLLEGE TRACK & FIELD

TBA — Messiah at York College

FRIDAY, APRIL 2

HS SOFTBALL

4:15 — James Buchanan at Red Land

COLLEGE BASEBALL

12 — Shippensburg at Millersville (DH)

12 — Hood at Messiah (DH)

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

1 — Messiah at Lycoming

2:30 — Millersville at Shippensburg (DH)

LOCAL AUTO RACING

7:30 — Spring Sprint Special at Williams Grove Speedway

SATURDAY, APRIL 3

HS TRACK & FIELD

9 a.m. — Carlisle, Cedar Cliff, East Pennsboro at Cumberland Valley's Bruce Dallas Invitational

COLLEGE BASEBALL

12 — Millersville at Shippensburg (DH)

12 — Dickinson at Gettysburg (DH)

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

1 — Shippensburg at Millersville (DH)

1 — Dickinson at Gettysburg (DH)

COLLEGE WOMEN'S GOLF

12 — Dickinson at Gettysburg Invitational

COLLEGE MEN'S LACROSSE

3 — Gettysburg at Dickinson

COLLEGE WOMEN'S LACROSSE

12 — Gettysburg at Messiah

1 — East Stroudsburg at Shippensburg

COLLEGE MEN'S TENNIS

12 — Gettysburg at Dickinson

COLLEGE WOMEN'S TENNIS

12 — Gettysburg at Dickinson

COLLEGE TRACK & FIELD

10 a.m. — Shippensburg at Lehigh Home Meet

TBA — Shippensburg at Millersville Metrics

AHL

1 — Binghamton at Hershey

LOCAL AUTO RACING

7 — 410 Sprints and 358 Sprints at Lincoln Speedway

SUNDAY, APRIL 4

No events.

 
 
 
 
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Will smaller schools have trouble affording their star players?

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News