Local Sports: High school, college, AHL schedules and scores for week of Feb. 15-21

A look at this week's sports schedule in Cumberland County.

Check back every night for scores and results from these games as well. The Sentinel will publish Mid-Penn standings on a weekly basis every Saturday.

For a list of livestream options for local games and more around the Mid-Penn Conference, click here.

MONDAY, FEB. 15

DISTRICT 3 WRESTLING

Class 2A Team Championships, at Northern Lebanon HS

Semifinal: Boiling Springs 34, West Perry 27

Final: Boiling Springs 51, Newport 15

HS BOYS BASKETBALL

Hershey 61, Red Land 33

Bishop McDevitt 52, Camp Hill 46

7:30 — East Pennsboro at Steel-High (ppd.)

HS GIRLS BASKETBALL

Bishop McDevitt 70, Camp Hill 31

7 — Red Land at Big Spring (canceled)