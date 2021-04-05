Local Sports: High school, college, AHL schedules and scores for week of April 5-11

A look at this week's sports schedule in Cumberland County.

Check back every night for scores and results from these games as well. The Sentinel will publish Mid-Penn standings on a weekly basis every Saturday.

For a list of livestream options for local games and more around the Mid-Penn Conference, click here.

MONDAY, APRIL 5

HS BASEBALL

4 — Carlisle at Lower Dauphin

4:15 — East Pennsboro at Steel-High

4:15 — Hershey at Mechanicsburg

HS SOFTBALL

3 — Mechanicsburg at Hershey

4:15 — Lower Dauphin at Carlisle

HS GIRLS LACROSSE

5:30 — Hempfield at Cumberland Valley

HS BOYS TENNIS

4 — Mechanicsburg at Northern

4 — James Buchanan at Red Land