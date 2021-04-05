 Skip to main content
Local schedule

Local Sports: High school, college, AHL schedules and scores for week of April 5-11

Mechanicsburg Wrestling 6

The Mechanicsburg wrestling team practices Monday evening.

 Jason Malmont, The Sentinel

A look at this week's sports schedule in Cumberland County. 

Check back every night for scores and results from these games as well. The Sentinel will publish Mid-Penn standings on a weekly basis every Saturday.

For a list of livestream options for local games and more around the Mid-Penn Conference, click here.

MONDAY, APRIL 5

HS BASEBALL

4 — Carlisle at Lower Dauphin

4:15 — East Pennsboro at Steel-High

4:15 — Hershey at Mechanicsburg

HS SOFTBALL

3 — Mechanicsburg at Hershey

4:15 — Lower Dauphin at Carlisle

HS GIRLS LACROSSE

5:30 — Hempfield at Cumberland Valley

HS BOYS TENNIS

4 — Mechanicsburg at Northern

4 — James Buchanan at Red Land

HS BOYS VOLLEYBALL

6:30 — Carlisle at Red Land

6:30 — Cedar Cliff at CD East

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

3 — Messiah at Lycoming (DH)

COLLEGE WOMEN'S SOCCER

7 — Messiah at Alvernia

TUESDAY, APRIL 6

HS BASEBALL

4:30 — Bermudian Springs at Camp Hill

HS BOYS TENNIS

3:30 — Bishop McDevitt at Camp Hill

COLLEGE BASEBALL

1 — Lebanon Valley College at Messiah (DH)

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

2:30 — IUP at Shippensburg (DH)

COLLEGE WOMEN'S LACROSSE

4 — Shippensburg at Messiah

COLLEGE WOMEN'S TENNIS

3:30 — Shippensburg at West Chester

COLLEGE MEN'S SOCCER

7 — Alvernia at Messiah

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 7

HS BASEBALL

4:15 — Camp Hill at Steel-High

4:15 — Carlisle at Palmyra

4:15 — Middletown at East Pennsboro

4:15 — Mechanicsburg at Susquehanna Twp.

4:30 — Harrisburg at Trinity

HS SOFTBALL

4 — Trinity at Harrisburg

4:15 — Tulpehocken at Camp Hill

4:15 — Palmyra at Carlisle

4:15 — East Pennsboro at Middletown

4:15 — Susquehanna Twp. at Mechanicsburg

HS GIRLS LACROSSE

4:15 — Cumberland Valley at Cocalico

HS BOYS TENNIS

4 — Camp Hill at East Pennsboro

4 — Carlisle at Central Dauphin

4 — Hershey at Cumberland Valley

HS BOYS VOLLEYBALL

7 — Red Lion at Cumberland Valley

7:30 — Red Land at York Catholic

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

3 — Dickinson at McDaniel (DH)

COLLEGE MEN'S LACROSSE

7 — York College at Messiah

COLLEGE WOMEN'S LACROSSE

4 — Messiah at York College

AHL

7 — Hershey at Binghamton

THURSDAY, APRIL 8

HS BASEBALL

4:15 — Big Spring at West Perry

4:15 — Shippensburg at Boiling Springs

4:15 — Central Dauphin at Cedar Cliff

4:15 — Cumberland Valley at Red Land

4:15 — Waynesboro at Northern

HS SOFTBALL

4:15 — West Perry at Big Spring

4:15 — Central Dauphin at Cedar Cliff

4:15 — Red Land at Cumberland Valley

4:15 — Northern at Waynesboro

4:30 — Boiling Springs at Shippensburg

HS BOYS LACROSSE

4:15 — Red Land at Carlisle

4:15 — Cedar Cliff at Palmyra

5:30 — Cumberland Valley at Northern

6 — Trinity at Bishop McDevitt

7 — Mechanicsburg at Central Dauphin

HS GIRLS LACROSSE

4 — Carlisle at Red Land

4 — Palmyra at Cedar Cliff

5:30 — Central Dauphin at Mechanicsburg

6 — Northern at Cumberland Valley

HS TRACK & FIELD

4 — Big Spring at Trinity

HS BOYS TENNIS

3:30 — Middletown at Camp Hill

4 — Red Land at Carlisle

4 — Cedar Cliff at State College

4 — Cumberland Valley at Lower Dauphin

4 — James Buchanan at East Pennsboro

4 — Hershey at Mechanicsburg

4 — CD East at Northern

4 — Trinity at Bishop McDevitt

HS BOYS VOLLEYBALL

6 — Palmyra at Cedar Cliff

6:30 — Carlisle at CD East

6:30 — Cumberland Valley at Altoona

7 — Red Land at Northern

COLLEGE BASEBALL

3 — Chestnut Hill at Shippensburg

COLLEGE TRACK & FIELD

4 — Dickinson at Ursinus Hammer Throw

4 — Messiah Multi-Meet

TBA — Shippensburg at Kutztown's Mondschein Multis

FRIDAY, APRIL 9

HS BASEBALL

4:15 — Trinity at Boiling Springs

4:15 — Cedar Cliff at CD East

4:15 — Susquenita at East Pennsboro

4:15 — Lower Dauphin at Red Land

4:30 — Dover at Big Spring

4:30 — Halifax at Camp Hill

HS SOFTBALL

4:15 — Cumberland Valley at CD East

4:15 — East Pennsboro at Susquenita

4:15 — Red Land at Middletown

4:15 — Boiling Springs at Northeastern

4:30 — Big Spring at Northern

4:30 — Boiling Springs at Trinity

HS BOYS LACROSSE

4:30 — Cumberland Valley at Central York

6 — Red Land at Dover

6:15 — Cedar Cliff at Selinsgrove

HS GIRLS LACROSSE

4 — Conrad Weiser at Cedar Cliff

4 — Dover at Red Land

6 — Mechanicsburg at Spring Grove

6:45 — Central York at Trinity

HS BOYS TENNIS

3:30 — Bermudian Springs at Camp Hill

4 — Palmyra at Cedar Cliff

4 — Northern at Central Dauphin

4 — Hershey at Red Land

HS BOYS VOLLEYBALL

6:15 — CD East at Mechanicsburg

COLLEGE BASEBALL

12 — Kutztown at Shippensburg (DH)

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

2:30 — Shippensburg at Kutztown

COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY

7 — Messiah at York

COLLEGE WOMEN'S TENNIS

2 — Bloomsburg at Shippensburg

COLLEGE TRACK & FIELD

2:30 — Shippensburg at Messiah Multi-Meet/Distance Carnival

TBA — Shippensburg at Kutztown's Mondschein Multis

LOCAL AUTO RACING

7:30 — 410 Sprints & ULMS Super Lade Model Series at Williams Grove Speedway

SATURDAY, APRIL 10

HS BASEBALL

11 a.m. — Northern at Carlisle

3 — Cumberland Valley at Ephrata

9 a.m. — Shippensburg at New Oxford Tournament

HS SOFTBALL

11 a.m. — Carlisle at Northern

11 a.m. — Mechanicsburg at Cumberland Valley

HS BOYS LACROSSE

11 a.m. — Mechanicsburg at Danville

12 — Trinity at York Suburban

12:30 — Conrad Weiser at Carlisle

HS GIRLS LACROSSE

10 a.m. — York Catholic at Trinity

11 a.m. — Cedar Crest at Carlisle

HS TRACK & FIELD

9:30 a.m. — East Pennsboro at Northern Arctic Blast Invitational

HS BOYS VOLLEYBALL

9 a.m. — Cumberland Valley at Northeastern Bobcat Invitational

12 — Carlisle at Penn Manor

COLLEGE BASEBALL

12 — Muhlenberg at Dickinson (DH)

12 — Messiah at Stevenson (DH)

12 — Shippensburg at Kutztown (DH)

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

1 — Muhlenberg at Dickinson (DH)

1 — Albright at Messiah (DH)

1 — Kutztown at Shippensburg (DH)

COLLEGE WOMEN'S GOLF

11 a.m. — Dickinson Invitational

COLLEGE MEN'S LACROSSE

3 — Dickinson at Muhlenberg

7 — Messiah at Widener

COLLEGE WOMEN'S LACROSSE

12 — Dickinson at Muhlenberg

1 — Shippensburg at West Chester

2 — Widener at Messiah

COLLEGE MEN'S TENNIS

1 — Dickinson at Muhlenberg

1 — York College at Messiah

COLLEGE WOMEN'S TENNIS

1 — Dickinson at Muhlenberg

1 — York College at Messiah

COLLEGE TRACK & FIELD

11 a.m. — Dickinson Quad Invite

11 a.m. — Messiah Invitational

LOCAL AUTO RACING

7 — 410 Sprints, 358 Sprints and Outlaw Vintage at Lincoln Speedway

AHL

7:05 — Hershey at Lehigh Valley

SUNDAY, APRIL 11

COLLEGE BASEBALL

12 — Stevenson at Messiah (DH)

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

1 — Messiah at Albright (DH)

COLLEGE TRACK & FIELD

9 a.m. — Shippensburg at IUP Open

AHL

3 — Wilkes-Barre/Scranton at Hershey

 
 
 
 
