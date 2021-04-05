Local Sports: High school, college, AHL schedules and scores for week of April 5-11

A look at this week's sports schedule in Cumberland County.
Check back every night for scores and results from these games as well. The Sentinel will publish Mid-Penn standings on a weekly basis every Saturday.
For a list of livestream options for local games and more around the Mid-Penn Conference, click here.
MONDAY, APRIL 5
HS BASEBALL
4 — Carlisle at Lower Dauphin
4:15 — East Pennsboro at Steel-High
4:15 — Hershey at Mechanicsburg
HS SOFTBALL
3 — Mechanicsburg at Hershey
4:15 — Lower Dauphin at Carlisle
HS GIRLS LACROSSE
5:30 — Hempfield at Cumberland Valley
HS BOYS TENNIS
4 — Mechanicsburg at Northern
4 — James Buchanan at Red Land
HS BOYS VOLLEYBALL
6:30 — Carlisle at Red Land
6:30 — Cedar Cliff at CD East
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
3 — Messiah at Lycoming (DH)
COLLEGE WOMEN'S SOCCER
7 — Messiah at Alvernia
TUESDAY, APRIL 6
HS BASEBALL
4:30 — Bermudian Springs at Camp Hill
HS BOYS TENNIS
3:30 — Bishop McDevitt at Camp Hill
COLLEGE BASEBALL
1 — Lebanon Valley College at Messiah (DH)
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
2:30 — IUP at Shippensburg (DH)
COLLEGE WOMEN'S LACROSSE
4 — Shippensburg at Messiah
COLLEGE WOMEN'S TENNIS
3:30 — Shippensburg at West Chester
COLLEGE MEN'S SOCCER
7 — Alvernia at Messiah
WEDNESDAY, APRIL 7
HS BASEBALL
4:15 — Camp Hill at Steel-High
4:15 — Carlisle at Palmyra
4:15 — Middletown at East Pennsboro
4:15 — Mechanicsburg at Susquehanna Twp.
4:30 — Harrisburg at Trinity
HS SOFTBALL
4 — Trinity at Harrisburg
4:15 — Tulpehocken at Camp Hill
4:15 — Palmyra at Carlisle
4:15 — East Pennsboro at Middletown
4:15 — Susquehanna Twp. at Mechanicsburg
HS GIRLS LACROSSE
4:15 — Cumberland Valley at Cocalico
HS BOYS TENNIS
4 — Camp Hill at East Pennsboro
4 — Carlisle at Central Dauphin
4 — Hershey at Cumberland Valley
HS BOYS VOLLEYBALL
7 — Red Lion at Cumberland Valley
7:30 — Red Land at York Catholic
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
3 — Dickinson at McDaniel (DH)
COLLEGE MEN'S LACROSSE
7 — York College at Messiah
COLLEGE WOMEN'S LACROSSE
4 — Messiah at York College
AHL
7 — Hershey at Binghamton
THURSDAY, APRIL 8
HS BASEBALL
4:15 — Big Spring at West Perry
4:15 — Shippensburg at Boiling Springs
4:15 — Central Dauphin at Cedar Cliff
4:15 — Cumberland Valley at Red Land
4:15 — Waynesboro at Northern
HS SOFTBALL
4:15 — West Perry at Big Spring
4:15 — Central Dauphin at Cedar Cliff
4:15 — Red Land at Cumberland Valley
4:15 — Northern at Waynesboro
4:30 — Boiling Springs at Shippensburg
HS BOYS LACROSSE
4:15 — Red Land at Carlisle
4:15 — Cedar Cliff at Palmyra
5:30 — Cumberland Valley at Northern
6 — Trinity at Bishop McDevitt
7 — Mechanicsburg at Central Dauphin
HS GIRLS LACROSSE
4 — Carlisle at Red Land
4 — Palmyra at Cedar Cliff
5:30 — Central Dauphin at Mechanicsburg
6 — Northern at Cumberland Valley
HS TRACK & FIELD
4 — Big Spring at Trinity
HS BOYS TENNIS
3:30 — Middletown at Camp Hill
4 — Red Land at Carlisle
4 — Cedar Cliff at State College
4 — Cumberland Valley at Lower Dauphin
4 — James Buchanan at East Pennsboro
4 — Hershey at Mechanicsburg
4 — CD East at Northern
4 — Trinity at Bishop McDevitt
HS BOYS VOLLEYBALL
6 — Palmyra at Cedar Cliff
6:30 — Carlisle at CD East
6:30 — Cumberland Valley at Altoona
7 — Red Land at Northern
COLLEGE BASEBALL
3 — Chestnut Hill at Shippensburg
COLLEGE TRACK & FIELD
4 — Dickinson at Ursinus Hammer Throw
4 — Messiah Multi-Meet
TBA — Shippensburg at Kutztown's Mondschein Multis
FRIDAY, APRIL 9
HS BASEBALL
4:15 — Trinity at Boiling Springs
4:15 — Cedar Cliff at CD East
4:15 — Susquenita at East Pennsboro
4:15 — Lower Dauphin at Red Land
4:30 — Dover at Big Spring
4:30 — Halifax at Camp Hill
HS SOFTBALL
4:15 — Cumberland Valley at CD East
4:15 — East Pennsboro at Susquenita
4:15 — Red Land at Middletown
4:15 — Boiling Springs at Northeastern
4:30 — Big Spring at Northern
4:30 — Boiling Springs at Trinity
HS BOYS LACROSSE
4:30 — Cumberland Valley at Central York
6 — Red Land at Dover
6:15 — Cedar Cliff at Selinsgrove
HS GIRLS LACROSSE
4 — Conrad Weiser at Cedar Cliff
4 — Dover at Red Land
6 — Mechanicsburg at Spring Grove
6:45 — Central York at Trinity
HS BOYS TENNIS
3:30 — Bermudian Springs at Camp Hill
4 — Palmyra at Cedar Cliff
4 — Northern at Central Dauphin
4 — Hershey at Red Land
HS BOYS VOLLEYBALL
6:15 — CD East at Mechanicsburg
COLLEGE BASEBALL
12 — Kutztown at Shippensburg (DH)
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
2:30 — Shippensburg at Kutztown
COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY
7 — Messiah at York
COLLEGE WOMEN'S TENNIS
2 — Bloomsburg at Shippensburg
COLLEGE TRACK & FIELD
2:30 — Shippensburg at Messiah Multi-Meet/Distance Carnival
TBA — Shippensburg at Kutztown's Mondschein Multis
LOCAL AUTO RACING
7:30 — 410 Sprints & ULMS Super Lade Model Series at Williams Grove Speedway
SATURDAY, APRIL 10
HS BASEBALL
11 a.m. — Northern at Carlisle
3 — Cumberland Valley at Ephrata
9 a.m. — Shippensburg at New Oxford Tournament
HS SOFTBALL
11 a.m. — Carlisle at Northern
11 a.m. — Mechanicsburg at Cumberland Valley
HS BOYS LACROSSE
11 a.m. — Mechanicsburg at Danville
12 — Trinity at York Suburban
12:30 — Conrad Weiser at Carlisle
HS GIRLS LACROSSE
10 a.m. — York Catholic at Trinity
11 a.m. — Cedar Crest at Carlisle
HS TRACK & FIELD
9:30 a.m. — East Pennsboro at Northern Arctic Blast Invitational
HS BOYS VOLLEYBALL
9 a.m. — Cumberland Valley at Northeastern Bobcat Invitational
12 — Carlisle at Penn Manor
COLLEGE BASEBALL
12 — Muhlenberg at Dickinson (DH)
12 — Messiah at Stevenson (DH)
12 — Shippensburg at Kutztown (DH)
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
1 — Muhlenberg at Dickinson (DH)
1 — Albright at Messiah (DH)
1 — Kutztown at Shippensburg (DH)
COLLEGE WOMEN'S GOLF
11 a.m. — Dickinson Invitational
COLLEGE MEN'S LACROSSE
3 — Dickinson at Muhlenberg
7 — Messiah at Widener
COLLEGE WOMEN'S LACROSSE
12 — Dickinson at Muhlenberg
1 — Shippensburg at West Chester
2 — Widener at Messiah
COLLEGE MEN'S TENNIS
1 — Dickinson at Muhlenberg
1 — York College at Messiah
COLLEGE WOMEN'S TENNIS
1 — Dickinson at Muhlenberg
1 — York College at Messiah
COLLEGE TRACK & FIELD
11 a.m. — Dickinson Quad Invite
11 a.m. — Messiah Invitational
LOCAL AUTO RACING
7 — 410 Sprints, 358 Sprints and Outlaw Vintage at Lincoln Speedway
AHL
7:05 — Hershey at Lehigh Valley
SUNDAY, APRIL 11
COLLEGE BASEBALL
12 — Stevenson at Messiah (DH)
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
1 — Messiah at Albright (DH)
COLLEGE TRACK & FIELD
9 a.m. — Shippensburg at IUP Open
AHL
3 — Wilkes-Barre/Scranton at Hershey