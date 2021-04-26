 Skip to main content
Local Sports: High school, college, AHL schedules and scores for week of April 26 - May 1
Local schedule

Boiling Springs Trinity Baseball 13

Boiling Springs’ Tanner Nickel, center, crosses home plate and gets mobbed by his teammate after hitting a home run during the fourth inning of their game against Trinity in a Mid-Penn Conference game Friday at Boiling Springs High School.

 Jason Malmont, The Sentinel

A look at this week’s sports schedule in Cumberland County.

Check back every night for scores and results from these games as well. The Sentinel will publish Mid-Penn standings on a weekly basis every Saturday.

For a list of livestream options for local games and more around the Mid-Penn Conference, click here.

MONDAY, APRIL 26

HS BASEBALL

4 — Big Spring at Northern (DH)

4:15 — Camp Hill at Trinity

4:15 — East Pennsboro at Harrisburg

4:15 — CD East at Mechanicsburg

4:30 — Carlisle at Susquehanna Twp.

HS SOFTBALL

4:15 — Trinity at Camp Hill

4:15 — Susquehanna Twp. at Carlisle

4:15 — Cedar Cliff at Cumberland Valley

4:15 — Harrisburg at East Pennsboro

4:15 — Mechanicsburg at CD East

4:15 — Altoona at Red Land

HS BOYS LACROSSE

4 — Elizabethtown at Red Land

5:30 — Kennard-Dale at Northern

HS GIRLS LACROSSE

4 — West Shore Christian at Cedar Cliff

4:15 — Red Land at Elizabethtown

4:30 — Northern at South Western

7 — Trinity at Chambersburg

HS BOYS TENNIS

4 — Central Dauphin at Cedar Cliff

4 — Trinity at East Pennsboro

4 — Delone Catholic at Mechanicsburg

HS BOYS VOLLEYBALL

6 — Cedar Cliff at Mechanicsburg

6:30 — Lower Dauphin at Northern

7 — Carlisle at Cumberland Valley

TUESDAY, APRIL 27

HS BASEBALL

4:15 — Cedar Cliff at Cumberland Valley

4:15 — Shippensburg at James Buchanan

4:30 — Boiling Springs at West Perry

HS SOFTBALL

4:15 — Northern at Big Spring

4:15 — West Perry at Boiling Springs

4:15 — Bermudian Springs at Camp Hill

4:15 — Cumberland Valley at Cedar Cliff

4:15 — Red Land at Altoona

4:15 — Shippensburg at James Buchanan

HS BOYS LACROSSE

4:15 — Cedar Cliff at CD East

4:15 — Red Land at Palmyra

5:30 — Cumberland Valley at Carlisle

5:30 — Bishop McDevitt at Mechanicsburg

HS GIRLS LACROSSE

4 — CD East at Cedar Cliff

4 — Palmyra at Red Land

6 — Carlisle at Cumberland Valley

HS BOYS TENNIS

3 — New Oxford at Mechanicsburg

4 — Trinity at Lancaster Country Day

HS TRACK & FIELD

3:30 — Shippensburg at Boiling Springs

3:45 — Susquehanna Twp. at Cedar Cliff

4 — Greencastle-Antrim at Big Spring

4 — Carlisle at Central Dauphin

4 — East Pennsboro at Bishop McDevitt

4 — Northern at Trinity

4:30 — Cumberland Valley at State College

HS BOYS VOLLEYBALL

5 — Cedar Cliff at Palmyra

6:30 — CD East at Carlisle

6:30 — Northern at Red Land

7 — Altoona at Cumberland Valley

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

3 — Messiah at Lebanon Valley College (DH)

COLLEGE WOMEN’S LACROSSE

6 — Alvernia at Messiah

COLLEGE MEN’S TENNIS

3:30 — Messiah at DeSales

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 28

HS BASEBALL

4:15 — Steel-High at East Pennsboro

4:15 — Mechanicsburg at Hershey

4:30 — Lower Dauphin at Carlisle

HS SOFTBALL

3 — Hershey at Mechanicsburg

4:15 — Carlisle at Lower Dauphin

HS BOYS LACROSSE

7 — Chambersburg at Trinity

HS BOYS TENNIS

4 — East Pennsboro at Trinity

COLLEGE WOMEN’S LACROSSE

4 — Shippensburg at East Stroudsburg

COLLEGE MEN’S TENNIS

3:30 — McDaniel at Dickinson

COLLEGE WOMEN’S TENNIS

3:30 — McDaniel at Dickinson

AHL

6 — Hershey at Binghamton

THURSDAY, APRIL 29

HS BASEBALL

4 — Trinity at Berks Catholic

4:15 — Northern at Boiling Springs

4:15 — Mifflin County at Cedar Cliff

4:15 — Cumberland Valley at Central Dauphin

4:15 — Mechanicsburg at CD East

4:15 — Red Land at State College

4:30 — Shippensburg at Big Spring

HS SOFTBALL

4:15 — Big Spring at Shippensburg

4:15 — Cedar Cliff at Mifflin County

4:15 — Central Dauphin at Cumberland Valley

4:15 — Daniel Boone at Mechanicsburg

4:15 — State College at Red Land

4:30 — Boiling Springs at Northern

HS BOYS LACROSSE

4 — Lower Dauphin at Cedar Cliff

4 — State College at Red Land

5:30 — Cumberland Valley at Mechanicsburg

6 — Carlisle at Bishop McDevitt

7 — Northern at Chambersburg

HS GIRLS LACROSSE

4:30 — Mechanicsburg at Cumberland Valley

5:30 — Chambersburg at Northern

6:30 — Red Land at State College

6:45 — Cedar Cliff at Lower Dauphin

HS BOYS TENNIS

9 a.m. — TBA at Mid-Penn Championships

HS TRACK & FIELD

4 — Camp Hill at Bermudian Springs

HS BOYS VOLLEYBALL

5 — Red Land at Palmyra

6 — Lower Dauphin at Cedar Cliff

6 — Hershey at Mechanicsburg

6:30 — Carlisle at Central Dauphin

7 — State College at Cumberland Valley

COLLEGE BASEBALL

12 — West Chester at Shippensburg (DH)

FRIDAY, APRIL 30

HS BASEBALL

4:15 — Big Spring at Middletown

4:15 — Cedar Cliff at Central York

4:15 — Cumberland Valley at Mechanicsburg

4:15 — Susquehannock at East Pennsboro

4:15 — Dover at Red Land

4:15 — Gettysburg at Shippensburg

4:30 — Biglerville at Camp Hill

HS SOFTBALL

4:15 — Biglerville at Camp Hill

4:15 — Waynesboro at Carlisle

4:15 — Cumberland Valley at CD East

4:15 — Northeastern at East Pennsboro

4:15 — Greencastle-Antrim at Red Land

4:30 — Dover at Northern

HS BOYS LACROSSE

4 — Cedar Cliff at Red Land

6 — Northern at Dover

HS GIRLS LACROSSE

4:30 — Mechanicsburg at Harrisburg Christian

4:45 — Spring Grove at Carlisle

5:30 — Exeter Twp. at Cumberland Valley

5:30 — Dover at Northern

HS BOYS TENNIS

9 a.m. — TBA at Mid-Penn Championships

HS BOYS VOLLEYBALL

6:15 — Elizabethtown at Mechanicsburg

COLLEGE BASEBALL

12 — Shippensburg at West Chester (DH)

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

1 — Shippensburg at West Chester (DH)

LOCAL AUTO RACING

7:30 — VP Fuels Night, 410 Sprints World of Outlaws Tune Up, at Williams Grove Speedway

SATURDAY, MAY 1

HS BASEBALL

10 a.m. — Boiling Springs at Camp Hill

10 a.m. — West Shore Christian at Trinity

HS SOFTBALL

10 a.m. — Boiling Springs at Camp Hill

9 a.m. — Cedar Cliff at Central York Tournament

HS BOYS LACROSSE

10 a.m. — Northern at Mechanicsburg

HS GIRLS LACROSSE

10 a.m. — Northern at Spring Grove

COLLEGE BASEBALL

12 — Washington College at Dickinson (DH)

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

12 — Washington College at Dickinson (DH)

1 — West Chester at Shippensburg (DH)

COLLEGE MEN’S LACROSSE

12 — Dickinson at Washington College

COLLEGE WOMEN’S LACROSSE

3 — Dickinson at Washington College

COLLEGE MEN’S TENNIS

12 — Dickinson at Washington College

1 — Eastern at Messiah

COLLEGE WOMEN’S TENNIS

12 — Dickinson at Washington College

1 — Eastern at Messiah

COLLEGE TRACK & FIELD

11:30 a.m. — Dickinson at Centennial Conference Women’s Championships

TBA — Messiah at Alvernia Last Chance Invitational

TBA — Shippensburg at West Chester Quad-Meet

AHL

5 — Hershey at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton

LOCAL AUTO RACING

7:30 — 410 Springs, 358 Sprints and Penn-Mar Vintage, at Lincoln Speedway

SUNDAY, MAY 2

COLLEGE TRACK & FIELD

11:30 a.m. — Dickinson at Centennial Conference Men’s Championships

AHL

3 — Lehigh Valley at Hershey

 
 
 
 
