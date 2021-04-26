Local Sports: High school, college, AHL schedules and scores for week of April 26 - May 1

A look at this week’s sports schedule in Cumberland County.

Check back every night for scores and results from these games as well. The Sentinel will publish Mid-Penn standings on a weekly basis every Saturday.

For a list of livestream options for local games and more around the Mid-Penn Conference, click here.

MONDAY, APRIL 26

HS BASEBALL

4 — Big Spring at Northern (DH)

4:15 — Camp Hill at Trinity

4:15 — East Pennsboro at Harrisburg

4:15 — CD East at Mechanicsburg

4:30 — Carlisle at Susquehanna Twp.

HS SOFTBALL

4:15 — Trinity at Camp Hill

4:15 — Susquehanna Twp. at Carlisle

4:15 — Cedar Cliff at Cumberland Valley

4:15 — Harrisburg at East Pennsboro

4:15 — Mechanicsburg at CD East