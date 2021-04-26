Local Sports: High school, college, AHL schedules and scores for week of April 26 - May 1

A look at this week’s sports schedule in Cumberland County.
Check back every night for scores and results from these games as well. The Sentinel will publish Mid-Penn standings on a weekly basis every Saturday.
For a list of livestream options for local games and more around the Mid-Penn Conference, click here.
MONDAY, APRIL 26
HS BASEBALL
4 — Big Spring at Northern (DH)
4:15 — Camp Hill at Trinity
4:15 — East Pennsboro at Harrisburg
4:15 — CD East at Mechanicsburg
4:30 — Carlisle at Susquehanna Twp.
HS SOFTBALL
4:15 — Trinity at Camp Hill
4:15 — Susquehanna Twp. at Carlisle
4:15 — Cedar Cliff at Cumberland Valley
4:15 — Harrisburg at East Pennsboro
4:15 — Mechanicsburg at CD East
4:15 — Altoona at Red Land
HS BOYS LACROSSE
4 — Elizabethtown at Red Land
5:30 — Kennard-Dale at Northern
HS GIRLS LACROSSE
4 — West Shore Christian at Cedar Cliff
4:15 — Red Land at Elizabethtown
4:30 — Northern at South Western
7 — Trinity at Chambersburg
HS BOYS TENNIS
4 — Central Dauphin at Cedar Cliff
4 — Trinity at East Pennsboro
4 — Delone Catholic at Mechanicsburg
HS BOYS VOLLEYBALL
6 — Cedar Cliff at Mechanicsburg
6:30 — Lower Dauphin at Northern
7 — Carlisle at Cumberland Valley
TUESDAY, APRIL 27
HS BASEBALL
4:15 — Cedar Cliff at Cumberland Valley
4:15 — Shippensburg at James Buchanan
4:30 — Boiling Springs at West Perry
HS SOFTBALL
4:15 — Northern at Big Spring
4:15 — West Perry at Boiling Springs
4:15 — Bermudian Springs at Camp Hill
4:15 — Cumberland Valley at Cedar Cliff
4:15 — Red Land at Altoona
4:15 — Shippensburg at James Buchanan
HS BOYS LACROSSE
4:15 — Cedar Cliff at CD East
4:15 — Red Land at Palmyra
5:30 — Cumberland Valley at Carlisle
5:30 — Bishop McDevitt at Mechanicsburg
HS GIRLS LACROSSE
4 — CD East at Cedar Cliff
4 — Palmyra at Red Land
6 — Carlisle at Cumberland Valley
HS BOYS TENNIS
3 — New Oxford at Mechanicsburg
4 — Trinity at Lancaster Country Day
HS TRACK & FIELD
3:30 — Shippensburg at Boiling Springs
3:45 — Susquehanna Twp. at Cedar Cliff
4 — Greencastle-Antrim at Big Spring
4 — Carlisle at Central Dauphin
4 — East Pennsboro at Bishop McDevitt
4 — Northern at Trinity
4:30 — Cumberland Valley at State College
HS BOYS VOLLEYBALL
5 — Cedar Cliff at Palmyra
6:30 — CD East at Carlisle
6:30 — Northern at Red Land
7 — Altoona at Cumberland Valley
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
3 — Messiah at Lebanon Valley College (DH)
COLLEGE WOMEN’S LACROSSE
6 — Alvernia at Messiah
COLLEGE MEN’S TENNIS
3:30 — Messiah at DeSales
WEDNESDAY, APRIL 28
HS BASEBALL
4:15 — Steel-High at East Pennsboro
4:15 — Mechanicsburg at Hershey
4:30 — Lower Dauphin at Carlisle
HS SOFTBALL
3 — Hershey at Mechanicsburg
4:15 — Carlisle at Lower Dauphin
HS BOYS LACROSSE
7 — Chambersburg at Trinity
HS BOYS TENNIS
4 — East Pennsboro at Trinity
COLLEGE WOMEN’S LACROSSE
4 — Shippensburg at East Stroudsburg
COLLEGE MEN’S TENNIS
3:30 — McDaniel at Dickinson
COLLEGE WOMEN’S TENNIS
3:30 — McDaniel at Dickinson
AHL
6 — Hershey at Binghamton
THURSDAY, APRIL 29
HS BASEBALL
4 — Trinity at Berks Catholic
4:15 — Northern at Boiling Springs
4:15 — Mifflin County at Cedar Cliff
4:15 — Cumberland Valley at Central Dauphin
4:15 — Mechanicsburg at CD East
4:15 — Red Land at State College
4:30 — Shippensburg at Big Spring
HS SOFTBALL
4:15 — Big Spring at Shippensburg
4:15 — Cedar Cliff at Mifflin County
4:15 — Central Dauphin at Cumberland Valley
4:15 — Daniel Boone at Mechanicsburg
4:15 — State College at Red Land
4:30 — Boiling Springs at Northern
HS BOYS LACROSSE
4 — Lower Dauphin at Cedar Cliff
4 — State College at Red Land
5:30 — Cumberland Valley at Mechanicsburg
6 — Carlisle at Bishop McDevitt
7 — Northern at Chambersburg
HS GIRLS LACROSSE
4:30 — Mechanicsburg at Cumberland Valley
5:30 — Chambersburg at Northern
6:30 — Red Land at State College
6:45 — Cedar Cliff at Lower Dauphin
HS BOYS TENNIS
9 a.m. — TBA at Mid-Penn Championships
HS TRACK & FIELD
4 — Camp Hill at Bermudian Springs
HS BOYS VOLLEYBALL
5 — Red Land at Palmyra
6 — Lower Dauphin at Cedar Cliff
6 — Hershey at Mechanicsburg
6:30 — Carlisle at Central Dauphin
7 — State College at Cumberland Valley
COLLEGE BASEBALL
12 — West Chester at Shippensburg (DH)
FRIDAY, APRIL 30
HS BASEBALL
4:15 — Big Spring at Middletown
4:15 — Cedar Cliff at Central York
4:15 — Cumberland Valley at Mechanicsburg
4:15 — Susquehannock at East Pennsboro
4:15 — Dover at Red Land
4:15 — Gettysburg at Shippensburg
4:30 — Biglerville at Camp Hill
HS SOFTBALL
4:15 — Biglerville at Camp Hill
4:15 — Waynesboro at Carlisle
4:15 — Cumberland Valley at CD East
4:15 — Northeastern at East Pennsboro
4:15 — Greencastle-Antrim at Red Land
4:30 — Dover at Northern
HS BOYS LACROSSE
4 — Cedar Cliff at Red Land
6 — Northern at Dover
HS GIRLS LACROSSE
4:30 — Mechanicsburg at Harrisburg Christian
4:45 — Spring Grove at Carlisle
5:30 — Exeter Twp. at Cumberland Valley
5:30 — Dover at Northern
HS BOYS TENNIS
9 a.m. — TBA at Mid-Penn Championships
HS BOYS VOLLEYBALL
6:15 — Elizabethtown at Mechanicsburg
COLLEGE BASEBALL
12 — Shippensburg at West Chester (DH)
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
1 — Shippensburg at West Chester (DH)
LOCAL AUTO RACING
7:30 — VP Fuels Night, 410 Sprints World of Outlaws Tune Up, at Williams Grove Speedway
SATURDAY, MAY 1
HS BASEBALL
10 a.m. — Boiling Springs at Camp Hill
10 a.m. — West Shore Christian at Trinity
HS SOFTBALL
10 a.m. — Boiling Springs at Camp Hill
9 a.m. — Cedar Cliff at Central York Tournament
HS BOYS LACROSSE
10 a.m. — Northern at Mechanicsburg
HS GIRLS LACROSSE
10 a.m. — Northern at Spring Grove
COLLEGE BASEBALL
12 — Washington College at Dickinson (DH)
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
12 — Washington College at Dickinson (DH)
1 — West Chester at Shippensburg (DH)
COLLEGE MEN’S LACROSSE
12 — Dickinson at Washington College
COLLEGE WOMEN’S LACROSSE
3 — Dickinson at Washington College
COLLEGE MEN’S TENNIS
12 — Dickinson at Washington College
1 — Eastern at Messiah
COLLEGE WOMEN’S TENNIS
12 — Dickinson at Washington College
1 — Eastern at Messiah
COLLEGE TRACK & FIELD
11:30 a.m. — Dickinson at Centennial Conference Women’s Championships
TBA — Messiah at Alvernia Last Chance Invitational
TBA — Shippensburg at West Chester Quad-Meet
AHL
5 — Hershey at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton