Local Sports: High school, college, AHL schedules and scores for week of April 19-25
alert
Local schedule

Mechanicsburg Wrestling 6

The Mechanicsburg wrestling team practices Monday evening.

 Jason Malmont, The Sentinel

A look at this week's sports schedule in Cumberland County. 

Check back every night for scores and results from these games as well. The Sentinel will publish Mid-Penn standings on a weekly basis every Saturday.

For a list of livestream options for local games and more around the Mid-Penn Conference, click here.

MONDAY, APRIL 19

HS BASEBALL

4:15 — Big Spring at Biglerville

4:15 — Middletown at Trinity

4:30 — Mechanicsburg at Carlisle

HS SOFTBALL

4:15 — Camp Hill at Harrisburg

4:15 — Carlisle at Mechanicsburg

4:15 — Cedar Cliff at East Pennsboro

4:15 — Cumberland Valley at New Oxford

4:15 — James Buchanan at Red Land

4:15 — Trinity at Middletown

HS BOYS LACROSSE

4 — Chambersburg at Red Land

4:30 — Exeter Twp. at Cumberland Valley

6 — Cedar Cliff at Bishop McDevitt

HS GIRLS LACROSSE

4 — Conestoga Valley at Cedar Cliff

5:30 — Elizabethtown at Mechanicsburg

7 — Red Land at Chambersburg

HS BOYS TENNIS

4 — Cedar Cliff at Lower Dauphin

4 — Red Land at Cumberland Valley

4 — Bishop McDevitt at East Pennsboro

HS BOYS VOLLEYBALL

5:30 — West York at Northern

6:30 — Carlisle at Altoona

6:30 — Red Land at CD East

7 — Cumberland Valley at Northeastern

7:15 — Mechanicsburg at New Oxford

COLLEGE MEN'S GOLF

10:30 a.m. — Dickinson at McDaniel Invitational

TUESDAY, APRIL 20

HS BASEBALL

4:15 — Greencastle-Antrim at Boiling Springs

4:15 — Cedar Cliff at State College

4:15 — Cumberland Valley at Altoona

4:15 — James Buchanan at Northern

4:15 — Central Dauphin at Red Land

4:15 — Shippensburg at West Perry

4:30 — Waynesboro at Big Spring

HS SOFTBALL

4:15 — Big Spring at Waynesboro

4:15 — Boiling Springs at Greencastle-Antrim

4:15 — State College at Cedar Cliff

4:15 — Altoona at Cumberland Valley

4:15 — Red Land at Central Dauphin

4:15 — West Perry at Shippensburg

HS BOYS LACROSSE

4 — Lancaster Country Day at Cedar Cliff

4 — Cumberland Valley at Hershey

4:15 — Lower Dauphin at Carlisle

4:15 — Mechanicsburg at CD East

HS GIRLS LACROSSE

5:30 — CD East at Mechanicsburg

5:30 — State College at Northern

6 — Hershey at Cumberland Valley

6:45 — Carlisle at Lower Dauphin

HS BOYS TENNIS

3:30 — Trinity at Camp Hill

4 — Cedar Cliff at Chambersburg

4 — Central Dauphin at Cumberland Valley

4 — Susquehanna Twp. at East Pennsboro

4 — Red Land at Mechanicsburg

4 — Northern at Lower Dauphin

4:30 — Carlisle at State College

HS TRACK & FIELD

3:30 — James Buchanan at Boiling Springs

3:30 — Shippensburg at Greencastle-Antrim

3:45 — Trinity at Camp Hill

3:45 — Harrisburg at Carlisle

3:45 — Cedar Cliff at Lower Dauphin

3:45 — Mechanicsburg at Hershey

4 — Waynesboro at Big Spring

4 — Mifflin County at Cumberland Valley

4 — Northern at East Pennsboro

HS BOYS VOLLEYBALL

5 — Cedar Cliff at Hershey

6 — Cumberland Valley at Chambersburg

6 — Red Land at Mechanicsburg

6:30 — Altoona at Carlisle

7 — Palmyra at Northern

COLLEGE BASEBALL

1 — Messiah at Stevenson (DH)

1 — Millersville at Shippensburg (DH)

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

3 — Dickinson at Gettysburg (DH)

COLLEGE WOMEN'S TENNIS

3 — Shippensburg at Millersville

3:30 — Messiah at Lebanon Valley College

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 21

HS BASEBALL

4:15 — Mechanicsburg at Palmyra

4:30 — East Pennsboro at Camp Hill

4:30 — CD East at Carlisle

HS SOFTBALL

4:15 — Camp Hill at East Pennsboro

4:15 — Carlisle at CD East

4:15 — Palmyra at Mechanicsburg

HS BOYS LACROSSE

4:15 — Northern at State College

HS GIRLS LACROSSE

7 — Cumberland Valley at Chambersburg

HS BOYS TENNIS

4 — Cedar Cliff at Carlisle

HS BOYS VOLLEYBALL

6:30 — Hershey at Red Land

COLLEGE MEN'S LACROSSE

7 — Messiah at Widener

COLLEGE WOMEN'S LACROSSE

4 — Dickinson at Muhlenberg

7 — Stevenson at Messiah

COLLEGE MEN'S SWIMMING

10 a.m. — Shippensburg at PSAC Championships

COLLEGE MEN'S TENNIS

3:30 — Messiah at Lebanon Valley College

COLLEGE MEN'S VOLLEYBALL

12 — Fontbonne at Messiah

AHL

7:05 — Hershey at Lehigh Valley

THURSDAY, APRIL 22

HS BASEBALL

4:15 — Cedar Cliff at Altoona

4:15 — Cumberland Valley at Mifflin County

4:15 — Shippensburg at Northern

4:15 — Chambersburg at Red Land

4:30 — Greencastle-Antrim at Big Spring

4:30 — Boiling Springs at James Buchanan

6:30 — Delone Catholic at Trinity

HS SOFTBALL

4:15 — Big Spring at Greencastle-Antrim

4:15 — Altoona at Cedar Cliff

4:15 — Mifflin County at Cumberland Valley

4:15 — Northern at Shippensburg

4:15 — Red Land at Chambersburg

4:15 — Trinity at Delone Catholic

4:30 — Boiling Springs at James Buchanan

HS BOYS LACROSSE

4 — Carlisle at Hershey

4 — Mechanicsburg at Cedar Cliff

4 — Trinity at Red Land

4:15 — Northern at Central Dauphin

HS GIRLS LACROSSE

4:45 — Hershey at Carlisle

5:30 — Cedar Cliff at Mechanicsburg

5:30 — Central Dauphin at Northern

6:45 — Cumberland Valley at Lower Dauphin

6:45 — Red Land at Trinity

HS BOYS TENNIS

4 — Cumberland Valley at Central York

4 — East Pennsboro at Trinity

4 — Mechanicsburg at Delone Catholic

4 — Biglerville at Northern

HS TRACK & FIELD

3:45 — Middletown at Camp Hill

4 — West Perry at Big Spring

4 — Cumberland Valley at Central Dauphin

HS BOYS VOLLEYBALL

5 — Mechanicsburg at Lower Dauphin

5 — Northern at Hershey

6 — Red Land at Cedar Cliff

6:30 — Chambersburg at Carlisle

COLLEGE BASEBALL

1 — Stevenson at Messiah (DH)

3 — Shippensburg at Chestnut Hill

COLLEGE WOMEN'S SOCCER

7:30 — Messiah at Hood

COLLEGE MEN'S SWIMMING

10 a.m. — Shippensburg at PSAC Championships

FRIDAY, APRIL 23

HS BASEBALL

4:15 — Boiling Springs at Middletown

4:15 — Hershey at Cedar Cliff

4:15 — Mechanicsburg at York Suburban

4:15 — Northern at Red Land

4:30 — Camp Hill at James Buchanan

HS SOFTBALL

4:15 — Hanover at Camp Hill

4:15 — East Pennsboro at Susquehannock

4:15 — Trinity at Bermudian Springs

4:30 — Red Land at Northern

HS BOYS LACROSSE

4:30 — Lower Dauphin at Cumberland Valley

5:30 — Lewisburg at Mechanicsburg

HS GIRLS LACROSSE

4:15 — Red Land at Warwick

5:30 — CD East at Northern

HS BOYS TENNIS

3:30 — East Pennsboro at Camp Hill

4 — Carlisle at Red Lion

4 — Dallastown at Cumberland Valley

4 — Mifflin County at Northern

HS BOYS VOLLEYBALL

7 — Northern at Dover

COLLEGE BASEBALL

12 — Mansfield at Shippensburg (DH)

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

2:30 — Shippensburg at Mansfield (DH)

COLLEGE MEN'S SOCCER

7 — Lycoming at Messiah

COLLEGE WOMEN'S SWIMMING

10 a.m. — Shippensburg at PSAC Championships

COLLEGE WOMEN'S VOLLEYBALL

7 — Stevenson at Lycoming

LOCAL AUTO RACING

7:30 — Tommy Hinnershitz Classic All Star Sprints at Williams Grove Speedway

SATURDAY, APRIL 24

HS BASEBALL

10 a.m. — Susquehanna Twp. at Trinity

11 a.m. — Carlisle at Governor Mifflin

11 a.m. — North Pocono at East Pennsboro

1:30 — Northern at Dover

4:30 — Halifax at Camp Hill

HS SOFTBALL

1 — Carlisle at Cedar Cliff

10 a.m. — South Western at Boiling Springs

9 a.m. — Shippensburg at Big Spring's Bulldog Invitational

HS BOYS LACROSSE

11:30 a.m. — State College at Cumberland Valley

HS TRACK & FIELD

10 a.m. — Big Spring at West Perry's Mustang Invitational

10 a.m. — Camp Hill, East Pennsboro, Mechanicsburg at Northern's Arctic Blast

12 — Carlisle, Shippensburg at Cedar Cliff Relays

HS BOYS VOLLEYBALL

12 — Wilson at Cumberland Valley

COLLEGE BASEBALL

12 — Dickinson at Franklin & Marshall (DH)

12 — Shippensburg at Mansfield (DH)

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

1 — Dickinson at Franklin & Marshall (DH)

1 — Arcadia at Messiah (DH)

1 — Mansfield at Shippensburg (DH)

COLLEGE MEN'S GOLF

TBA — Dickinson at Centennial Conference Championships

COLLEGE MEN'S LACROSSE

12 — Franklin & Marshall at Dickinson

7 — Messiah at Stevenson

COLLEGE WOMEN'S LACROSSE

1 — Kutztown at Shippensburg

3 — Franklin & Marshall

COLLEGE WOMEN'S SWIMMING

10 a.m. — Shippensburg at PSAC Championships

COLLEGE MEN'S TENNIS

12 — Franklin & Marshall at Dickinson

1 — Messiah at Hood

COLLEGE WOMEN'S TENNIS

12 — Franklin & Marshall at Dickinson

1 — Hood at Messiah

COLLEGE TRACK & FIELD

8:30 a.m. — Shippensburg hosts Paul Kaiser Classic

9:30 a.m. — Dickinson at Gettysburg College Quad-Meet

TBA — Messiah at DeSales

COLLEGE WOMEN'S VOLLEYBALL

2 — Hood at Messiah

LOCAL AUTO RACING

7 — Weldon Sterner Memorial at Lincoln Speedway

AHL

1 — Wilkes-Barre/Scranton at Hershey

SUNDAY, APRIL 25

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

1 — Lebanon Valley College at Messiah (DH)

1 — Messiah at Misericordia (DH)

AHL

5 — Hershey at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton

 
 
 
 
