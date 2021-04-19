Local Sports: High school, college, AHL schedules and scores for week of April 19-25

A look at this week's sports schedule in Cumberland County.
Check back every night for scores and results from these games as well. The Sentinel will publish Mid-Penn standings on a weekly basis every Saturday.
For a list of livestream options for local games and more around the Mid-Penn Conference, click here.
MONDAY, APRIL 19
HS BASEBALL
4:15 — Big Spring at Biglerville
4:15 — Middletown at Trinity
4:30 — Mechanicsburg at Carlisle
HS SOFTBALL
4:15 — Camp Hill at Harrisburg
4:15 — Carlisle at Mechanicsburg
4:15 — Cedar Cliff at East Pennsboro
4:15 — Cumberland Valley at New Oxford
4:15 — James Buchanan at Red Land
4:15 — Trinity at Middletown
HS BOYS LACROSSE
4 — Chambersburg at Red Land
4:30 — Exeter Twp. at Cumberland Valley
6 — Cedar Cliff at Bishop McDevitt
HS GIRLS LACROSSE
4 — Conestoga Valley at Cedar Cliff
5:30 — Elizabethtown at Mechanicsburg
7 — Red Land at Chambersburg
HS BOYS TENNIS
4 — Cedar Cliff at Lower Dauphin
4 — Red Land at Cumberland Valley
4 — Bishop McDevitt at East Pennsboro
HS BOYS VOLLEYBALL
5:30 — West York at Northern
6:30 — Carlisle at Altoona
6:30 — Red Land at CD East
7 — Cumberland Valley at Northeastern
7:15 — Mechanicsburg at New Oxford
COLLEGE MEN'S GOLF
10:30 a.m. — Dickinson at McDaniel Invitational
TUESDAY, APRIL 20
HS BASEBALL
4:15 — Greencastle-Antrim at Boiling Springs
4:15 — Cedar Cliff at State College
4:15 — Cumberland Valley at Altoona
4:15 — James Buchanan at Northern
4:15 — Central Dauphin at Red Land
4:15 — Shippensburg at West Perry
4:30 — Waynesboro at Big Spring
HS SOFTBALL
4:15 — Big Spring at Waynesboro
4:15 — Boiling Springs at Greencastle-Antrim
4:15 — State College at Cedar Cliff
4:15 — Altoona at Cumberland Valley
4:15 — Red Land at Central Dauphin
4:15 — West Perry at Shippensburg
HS BOYS LACROSSE
4 — Lancaster Country Day at Cedar Cliff
4 — Cumberland Valley at Hershey
4:15 — Lower Dauphin at Carlisle
4:15 — Mechanicsburg at CD East
HS GIRLS LACROSSE
5:30 — CD East at Mechanicsburg
5:30 — State College at Northern
6 — Hershey at Cumberland Valley
6:45 — Carlisle at Lower Dauphin
HS BOYS TENNIS
3:30 — Trinity at Camp Hill
4 — Cedar Cliff at Chambersburg
4 — Central Dauphin at Cumberland Valley
4 — Susquehanna Twp. at East Pennsboro
4 — Red Land at Mechanicsburg
4 — Northern at Lower Dauphin
4:30 — Carlisle at State College
HS TRACK & FIELD
3:30 — James Buchanan at Boiling Springs
3:30 — Shippensburg at Greencastle-Antrim
3:45 — Trinity at Camp Hill
3:45 — Harrisburg at Carlisle
3:45 — Cedar Cliff at Lower Dauphin
3:45 — Mechanicsburg at Hershey
4 — Waynesboro at Big Spring
4 — Mifflin County at Cumberland Valley
4 — Northern at East Pennsboro
HS BOYS VOLLEYBALL
5 — Cedar Cliff at Hershey
6 — Cumberland Valley at Chambersburg
6 — Red Land at Mechanicsburg
6:30 — Altoona at Carlisle
7 — Palmyra at Northern
COLLEGE BASEBALL
1 — Messiah at Stevenson (DH)
1 — Millersville at Shippensburg (DH)
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
3 — Dickinson at Gettysburg (DH)
COLLEGE WOMEN'S TENNIS
3 — Shippensburg at Millersville
3:30 — Messiah at Lebanon Valley College
WEDNESDAY, APRIL 21
HS BASEBALL
4:15 — Mechanicsburg at Palmyra
4:30 — East Pennsboro at Camp Hill
4:30 — CD East at Carlisle
HS SOFTBALL
4:15 — Camp Hill at East Pennsboro
4:15 — Carlisle at CD East
4:15 — Palmyra at Mechanicsburg
HS BOYS LACROSSE
4:15 — Northern at State College
HS GIRLS LACROSSE
7 — Cumberland Valley at Chambersburg
HS BOYS TENNIS
4 — Cedar Cliff at Carlisle
HS BOYS VOLLEYBALL
6:30 — Hershey at Red Land
COLLEGE MEN'S LACROSSE
7 — Messiah at Widener
COLLEGE WOMEN'S LACROSSE
4 — Dickinson at Muhlenberg
7 — Stevenson at Messiah
COLLEGE MEN'S SWIMMING
10 a.m. — Shippensburg at PSAC Championships
COLLEGE MEN'S TENNIS
3:30 — Messiah at Lebanon Valley College
COLLEGE MEN'S VOLLEYBALL
12 — Fontbonne at Messiah
AHL
7:05 — Hershey at Lehigh Valley
THURSDAY, APRIL 22
HS BASEBALL
4:15 — Cedar Cliff at Altoona
4:15 — Cumberland Valley at Mifflin County
4:15 — Shippensburg at Northern
4:15 — Chambersburg at Red Land
4:30 — Greencastle-Antrim at Big Spring
4:30 — Boiling Springs at James Buchanan
6:30 — Delone Catholic at Trinity
HS SOFTBALL
4:15 — Big Spring at Greencastle-Antrim
4:15 — Altoona at Cedar Cliff
4:15 — Mifflin County at Cumberland Valley
4:15 — Northern at Shippensburg
4:15 — Red Land at Chambersburg
4:15 — Trinity at Delone Catholic
4:30 — Boiling Springs at James Buchanan
HS BOYS LACROSSE
4 — Carlisle at Hershey
4 — Mechanicsburg at Cedar Cliff
4 — Trinity at Red Land
4:15 — Northern at Central Dauphin
HS GIRLS LACROSSE
4:45 — Hershey at Carlisle
5:30 — Cedar Cliff at Mechanicsburg
5:30 — Central Dauphin at Northern
6:45 — Cumberland Valley at Lower Dauphin
6:45 — Red Land at Trinity
HS BOYS TENNIS
4 — Cumberland Valley at Central York
4 — East Pennsboro at Trinity
4 — Mechanicsburg at Delone Catholic
4 — Biglerville at Northern
HS TRACK & FIELD
3:45 — Middletown at Camp Hill
4 — West Perry at Big Spring
4 — Cumberland Valley at Central Dauphin
HS BOYS VOLLEYBALL
5 — Mechanicsburg at Lower Dauphin
5 — Northern at Hershey
6 — Red Land at Cedar Cliff
6:30 — Chambersburg at Carlisle
COLLEGE BASEBALL
1 — Stevenson at Messiah (DH)
3 — Shippensburg at Chestnut Hill
COLLEGE WOMEN'S SOCCER
7:30 — Messiah at Hood
COLLEGE MEN'S SWIMMING
10 a.m. — Shippensburg at PSAC Championships
FRIDAY, APRIL 23
HS BASEBALL
4:15 — Boiling Springs at Middletown
4:15 — Hershey at Cedar Cliff
4:15 — Mechanicsburg at York Suburban
4:15 — Northern at Red Land
4:30 — Camp Hill at James Buchanan
HS SOFTBALL
4:15 — Hanover at Camp Hill
4:15 — East Pennsboro at Susquehannock
4:15 — Trinity at Bermudian Springs
4:30 — Red Land at Northern
HS BOYS LACROSSE
4:30 — Lower Dauphin at Cumberland Valley
5:30 — Lewisburg at Mechanicsburg
HS GIRLS LACROSSE
4:15 — Red Land at Warwick
5:30 — CD East at Northern
HS BOYS TENNIS
3:30 — East Pennsboro at Camp Hill
4 — Carlisle at Red Lion
4 — Dallastown at Cumberland Valley
4 — Mifflin County at Northern
HS BOYS VOLLEYBALL
7 — Northern at Dover
COLLEGE BASEBALL
12 — Mansfield at Shippensburg (DH)
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
2:30 — Shippensburg at Mansfield (DH)
COLLEGE MEN'S SOCCER
7 — Lycoming at Messiah
COLLEGE WOMEN'S SWIMMING
10 a.m. — Shippensburg at PSAC Championships
COLLEGE WOMEN'S VOLLEYBALL
7 — Stevenson at Lycoming
LOCAL AUTO RACING
7:30 — Tommy Hinnershitz Classic All Star Sprints at Williams Grove Speedway
SATURDAY, APRIL 24
HS BASEBALL
10 a.m. — Susquehanna Twp. at Trinity
11 a.m. — Carlisle at Governor Mifflin
11 a.m. — North Pocono at East Pennsboro
1:30 — Northern at Dover
4:30 — Halifax at Camp Hill
HS SOFTBALL
1 — Carlisle at Cedar Cliff
10 a.m. — South Western at Boiling Springs
9 a.m. — Shippensburg at Big Spring's Bulldog Invitational
HS BOYS LACROSSE
11:30 a.m. — State College at Cumberland Valley
HS TRACK & FIELD
10 a.m. — Big Spring at West Perry's Mustang Invitational
10 a.m. — Camp Hill, East Pennsboro, Mechanicsburg at Northern's Arctic Blast
12 — Carlisle, Shippensburg at Cedar Cliff Relays
HS BOYS VOLLEYBALL
12 — Wilson at Cumberland Valley
COLLEGE BASEBALL
12 — Dickinson at Franklin & Marshall (DH)
12 — Shippensburg at Mansfield (DH)
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
1 — Dickinson at Franklin & Marshall (DH)
1 — Arcadia at Messiah (DH)
1 — Mansfield at Shippensburg (DH)
COLLEGE MEN'S GOLF
TBA — Dickinson at Centennial Conference Championships
COLLEGE MEN'S LACROSSE
12 — Franklin & Marshall at Dickinson
7 — Messiah at Stevenson
COLLEGE WOMEN'S LACROSSE
1 — Kutztown at Shippensburg
3 — Franklin & Marshall
COLLEGE WOMEN'S SWIMMING
10 a.m. — Shippensburg at PSAC Championships
COLLEGE MEN'S TENNIS
12 — Franklin & Marshall at Dickinson
1 — Messiah at Hood
COLLEGE WOMEN'S TENNIS
12 — Franklin & Marshall at Dickinson
1 — Hood at Messiah
COLLEGE TRACK & FIELD
8:30 a.m. — Shippensburg hosts Paul Kaiser Classic
9:30 a.m. — Dickinson at Gettysburg College Quad-Meet
TBA — Messiah at DeSales
COLLEGE WOMEN'S VOLLEYBALL
2 — Hood at Messiah
LOCAL AUTO RACING
7 — Weldon Sterner Memorial at Lincoln Speedway
AHL
1 — Wilkes-Barre/Scranton at Hershey
SUNDAY, APRIL 25
COLLEGE SOFTBALL