 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Local Sports: High school, college, AHL schedules and scores for week of April 12-18
0 comments
alert
Local schedule

Local Sports: High school, college, AHL schedules and scores for week of April 12-18

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Mechanicsburg Wrestling 6

The Mechanicsburg wrestling team practices Monday evening.

 Jason Malmont, The Sentinel

A look at this week's sports schedule in Cumberland County. 

Check back every night for scores and results from these games as well. The Sentinel will publish Mid-Penn standings on a weekly basis every Saturday.

For a list of livestream options for local games and more around the Mid-Penn Conference, click here.

MONDAY, APRIL 12

HS BASEBALL

4:15 — Cumberland Valley at Cedar Cliff

4:15 — Bishop McDevitt at Mechanicsburg

4:15 — Red Land at Kennard-Dale

4:15 — Trinity at Steel-High

4:30 — Big Spring at West Perry

4:30 — Middletown at Camp Hill

4:30 — Hershey at Carlisle

HS SOFTBALL

4:15 — Camp Hill at Middletown

4:15 — Mechanicsburg at Bishop McDevitt

4:30 — Trinity at James Buchanan

6 — Carlisle at Hershey

HS BOYS LACROSSE

4:15 — Northern at CD East

6:30 — Palmyra at Carlisle

6:30 — Mechanicsburg at State College

7 — Red Land at York Suburban

HS GIRLS LACROSSE

4 — Northern at Hershey

4 — Eastern York at Red Land

4:30 — Mechanicsburg at Lewisburg

6 — Cedar Cliff at Central Dauphin

HS BOYS TENNIS

4 — Camp Hill at Susquehanna Twp.

4 — Carlisle at Chambersburg

4 — Cumberland Valley at Cedar Cliff

4 — East Pennsboro at Middletown

4 — Mechanicsburg at CD East

4 — Mifflin County at Northern

4 — Lower Dauphin at Red Land

4 — York Catholic at Trinity

HS TRACK & FIELD

4 — East Pennsboro at Trinity

HS BOYS VOLLEYBALL

5 — Cedar Cliff at Lower Dauphin

5 — Mechanicsburg at Hershey

6:30 — Central Dauphin at Carlisle

6:30 — Cumberland Valley at State College

6:30 — Palmyra at Red Land

7:15 — Northern at New Oxford

COLLEGE MEN'S GOLF

12 — Dickinson at Franklin & Marshall Invitational

TUESDAY, APRIL 13

HS BASEBALL

4:15 — Boiling Springs at Waynesboro

4:15 — Red Land at Mifflin County

4:15 — Greencastle-Antrim at Shippensburg

4:30 — James Buchanan at Big Spring

4:30 — Cedar Cliff at Chambersburg

4:30 — Northern at West Perry

7 — State College at Cumberland Valley, at FNB Stadium

HS SOFTBALL

4:15 — Waynesboro at Boiling Springs

4:15 — Chambersburg at Cedar Cliff

4:15 — Mifflin County at Red Land

4:15 — Shippensburg at Greencastle-Antrim

4:30 — Big Spring at James Buchanan

4:30 — West Perry at Northern

HS BOYS LACROSSE

4:15 — Carlisle at CD East

4:15 — Northern at Palmyra

4:30 — Cedar Cliff at Cumberland Valley

5:30 — Lower Dauphin at Mechanicsburg

7 — State College at Trinity

HS GIRLS LACROSSE

4 — Cumberland Valley at Cedar Cliff

4 — Palmyra at Northern

4:45 — CD East at Carlisle

6 — Mechanicsburg at Lower Dauphin

6:30 — Trinity at State College

HS BOYS TENNIS

4 — Cumberland Valley at CD East

4 — Northern at Gettysburg

4 — New Oxford at Red Land

HS TRACK & FIELD

3:30 — Boiling Springs at Greencastle-Antrim

3:45 — Big Spring at James Buchanan

3:45 — Mechanicsburg at Cedar Cliff

4 — Camp Hill at West Perry

4 — Cumberland Valley at Central Dauphin

4 — Waynesboro at Shippensburg

HS BOYS VOLLEYBALL

6:30 — Carlisle at State College

6:30 — Hershey at Red Land

7 — CD East at Cumberland Valley

7 — Mechanicsburg at Northern

COLLEGE BASEBALL

1 — Shippensburg at Millersville (DH)

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

2:30 — Pitt-Johnstown at Shippensburg (DH)

COLLEGE MEN'S TENNIS

3:30 — Alvernia at Messiah

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 14

HS BASEBALL

4 — Mechanicsburg at Lower Dauphin

4:14 — Camp Hill at Susquehannock

4:15 — Carlisle at Bishop McDevitt

4:15 — Trinity at East Pennsboro

HS SOFTBALL

3 — Lower Dauphin at Mechanicsburg

4:15 — Bishop McDevitt at Carlisle

4:30 — Camp Hill at Halifax

4:30 — East Pennsboro at Trinity

HS BOYS LACROSSE

4 — Elizabethtown at Red Land

HS GIRLS LACROSSE

4:15 — Red Land at Elizabethtown

HS BOYS TENNIS

3:30 — East Pennsboro at Camp Hill

4 — Mifflin County at Carlisle

4 — Central Dauphin at Cedar Cliff

4 — Red Land at Cumberland Valley

4 — Palmyra at Mechanicsburg

4 — Northern at Hershey

4 — Middletown at Trinity

HS BOYS VOLLEYBALL

6 — Hershey at Cedar Cliff

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

2 — Messiah at Eastern (DH)

COLLEGE MEN'S LACROSSE

7 — Messiah at King's College

COLLEGE WOMEN'S LACROSSE

4 — Shippensburg at Shepherd

COLLEGE MEN'S TENNIS

3:30 — McDaniel at Dickinson

COLLEGE WOMEN'S TENNIS

2 — Shepherd at Shippensburg

3 — Alvernia at Messiah

3:30 — McDaniel at Dickinson

COLLEGE TRACK & FIELD

3 — Dickinson at Shippensburg Midweek Invitational

AHL

7 — Lehigh Valley at Hershey

THURSDAY, APRIL 15

HS BASEBALL

4:15 — Big Spring at Boiling Springs

4:15 — Northern at Greencastle-Antrim

4:15 — Waynesboro at Shippensburg

4:30 — Cumberland Valley at Chambersburg

7 — Red Land at Cedar Cliff, at FNB Stadium

HS SOFTBALL

4:15 — Boiling Springs at Big Spring

4:15 — Susquehannock at Camp Hill

4:15 — Cedar Cliff at Red Land

4:15 — Chambersburg at Cumberland Valley

4:15 — Shippensburg at Waynesboro

4:30 — Greencastle-Antrim at Northern

HS BOYS LACROSSE

4 — Mechanicsburg at Hershey

4:15 — Cedar Cliff at Carlisle

4:15 — Cumberland Valley at CD East

4:15 — Northern at Red Land

7 — Central Dauphin at Trinity

HS GIRLS LACROSSE

4 — Carlisle at Cedar Cliff

4 — Trinity at Central Dauphin

4:30 — CD East at Cumberland Valley

5:30 — Hershey at Mechanicsburg

HS BOYS TENNIS

4 — Susquehannock at Red Land

HS TRACK & FIELD

3:45 — Big Spring at Millersburg

3:45 — State College at Carlisle

3:45 — Palmyra at Cedar Cliff

4 — Camp Hill at East Pennsboro

4 — Chambersburg at Cumberland Valley

4 — Susquehanna Twp. at Mechanicsburg

4 — West Perry at Northern

HS BOYS VOLLEYBALL

5 — Carlisle at Hershey

5 — Red Land at Lower Dauphin

6 — Palmyra at Mechanicsburg

6:30 — Cumberland Valley at Central Dauphin

7 — Cedar Cliff at Northern

COLLEGE MEN'S GOLF

1 — Dickinson Invitational

COLLEGE MEN'S SOCCER

7:30 — Messiah at Albright

FRIDAY, APRIL 16

HS BASEBALL

4:15 — Boiling Springs at Littlestown

4:15 — Hershey at Cumberland Valley

4:15 — Waynesboro at Mechanicsburg

4:15 — James Buchanan at Northern

4:30 — Greencastle-Antrim at Trinity

HS SOFTBALL

4:15 — Cedar Cliff at CD East

4:15 — East Pennsboro at Palmyra

4:15 — Mechanicsburg at Waynesboro

4:30 — Northern at James Buchanan

HS BOYS LACROSSE

5:30 — New Oxford at Northern

HS GIRLS LACROSSE

4 — Red Land at Cedar Cliff

7 — Northern at New Oxford

HS BOYS TENNIS

4 — Camp Hill at James Buchanan

4 — Cumberland Valley at Carlisle

4 — Mechanicsburg at Cedar Cliff

4 — East Pennsboro at Bishop McDevitt

4 — Palmyra at Northern

4 — State College at Red Land

4 — Trinity at Susquehanna Twp.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

12 — Eastern at Messiah (DH)

COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY

7 — Widener at Messiah

COLLEGE WOMEN'S SOCCER

7 — Albright at Messiah

COLLEGE SWIMMING

5 — MAC Meet at Messiah

COLLEGE TRACK & FIELD

2 — Dickinson at Hopkins/Loyola Invitational

COLLEGE WOMEN'S VOLLEYBALL

7 — Messiah at York College

LOCAL AUTO RACING

7:30 — Tommy Hinnershitz Classic All Star Sprints at Williams Grove Speedway

SATURDAY, APRIL 17

HS BASEBALL

11 a.m. — Carlisle at Big Spring

11 a.m. — East Pennsboro at Bishop McDevitt

12 — West Perry at Camp Hill

HS SOFTBALL

10 a.m. — Big Spring at Carlisle

11 a.m. — Cumberland Valley at Wilson

HS BOYS LACROSSE

11:30 a.m. — Exeter Twp. at Cumberland Valley

HS GIRLS LACROSSE

10 a.m. — Exeter Twp. at Cumberland Valley

1 — Red Land at Northern

HS TRACK & FIELD

9 a.m. — Boiling Springs, East Pennsboro at Shippensburg's Jack Roddick Invitational

HS BOYS VOLLEYBALL

TBA — Cumberland Valley, Northern at Central York's Koller Classic

COLLEGE BASEBALL

12 — Ursinus at Dickinson (DH)

12 — Messiah at Eastern (DH)

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

1 — Ursinus at Dickinson (DH)

1 — Messiah at Lebanon Valley (DH)

COLLEGE MEN'S GOLF

12 — Dickinson at Gettysburg Invitational

COLLEGE WOMEN'S GOLF

TBA — Dickinson at Centennial Conference Championship

COLLEGE MEN'S LACROSSE

12 — Dickinson at Ursinus

2 — Lebanon Valley College at Messiah

COLLEGE WOMEN'S LACROSSE

1 — Bloomsburg at Shippensburg

3 — Dickinson at Ursinus

6 — Messiah at Lebanon Valley College

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

1 — Mercyhurst at Shippensburg (DH)

COLLEGE SWIMMING

10 a.m. — MAC Meet at Messiah

COLLEGE MEN'S TENNIS

1 — Dickinson at Ursinus

1 — Messiah at Stevenson

COLLEGE WOMEN'S TENNIS

12 — Shippensburg at Lock Haven

1 — Dickinson at Ursinus

1 — Messiah at Stevenson

COLLEGE TRACK & FIELD

10 a.m. — Dickinson at Hopkins/Loyola Invitational

TBA — Messiah at Lebanon Valley College

LOCAL AUTO RACING

7 — Weldon Sterner Memorial at Lincoln Speedway

AHL

1 — Binghamton at Hershey

SUNDAY, APRIL 18

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

1 — Lebanon Valley College at Messiah (DH)

COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY

4 — Eastern at Messiah

AHL

3:03 — Hershey at Lehigh Valley

 
 
 
 
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Keith Hernandez cat 'emergency' overshadows Mets' first homer of season

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News