Local Sports: High school, college, AHL schedules and scores for week of April 12-18

A look at this week's sports schedule in Cumberland County.
Check back every night for scores and results from these games as well. The Sentinel will publish Mid-Penn standings on a weekly basis every Saturday.
For a list of livestream options for local games and more around the Mid-Penn Conference, click here.
MONDAY, APRIL 12
HS BASEBALL
4:15 — Cumberland Valley at Cedar Cliff
4:15 — Bishop McDevitt at Mechanicsburg
4:15 — Red Land at Kennard-Dale
4:15 — Trinity at Steel-High
4:30 — Big Spring at West Perry
4:30 — Middletown at Camp Hill
4:30 — Hershey at Carlisle
HS SOFTBALL
4:15 — Camp Hill at Middletown
4:15 — Mechanicsburg at Bishop McDevitt
4:30 — Trinity at James Buchanan
6 — Carlisle at Hershey
HS BOYS LACROSSE
4:15 — Northern at CD East
6:30 — Palmyra at Carlisle
6:30 — Mechanicsburg at State College
7 — Red Land at York Suburban
HS GIRLS LACROSSE
4 — Northern at Hershey
4 — Eastern York at Red Land
4:30 — Mechanicsburg at Lewisburg
6 — Cedar Cliff at Central Dauphin
HS BOYS TENNIS
4 — Camp Hill at Susquehanna Twp.
4 — Carlisle at Chambersburg
4 — Cumberland Valley at Cedar Cliff
4 — East Pennsboro at Middletown
4 — Mechanicsburg at CD East
4 — Mifflin County at Northern
4 — Lower Dauphin at Red Land
4 — York Catholic at Trinity
HS TRACK & FIELD
4 — East Pennsboro at Trinity
HS BOYS VOLLEYBALL
5 — Cedar Cliff at Lower Dauphin
5 — Mechanicsburg at Hershey
6:30 — Central Dauphin at Carlisle
6:30 — Cumberland Valley at State College
6:30 — Palmyra at Red Land
7:15 — Northern at New Oxford
COLLEGE MEN'S GOLF
12 — Dickinson at Franklin & Marshall Invitational
TUESDAY, APRIL 13
HS BASEBALL
4:15 — Boiling Springs at Waynesboro
4:15 — Red Land at Mifflin County
4:15 — Greencastle-Antrim at Shippensburg
4:30 — James Buchanan at Big Spring
4:30 — Cedar Cliff at Chambersburg
4:30 — Northern at West Perry
7 — State College at Cumberland Valley, at FNB Stadium
HS SOFTBALL
4:15 — Waynesboro at Boiling Springs
4:15 — Chambersburg at Cedar Cliff
4:15 — Mifflin County at Red Land
4:15 — Shippensburg at Greencastle-Antrim
4:30 — Big Spring at James Buchanan
4:30 — West Perry at Northern
HS BOYS LACROSSE
4:15 — Carlisle at CD East
4:15 — Northern at Palmyra
4:30 — Cedar Cliff at Cumberland Valley
5:30 — Lower Dauphin at Mechanicsburg
7 — State College at Trinity
HS GIRLS LACROSSE
4 — Cumberland Valley at Cedar Cliff
4 — Palmyra at Northern
4:45 — CD East at Carlisle
6 — Mechanicsburg at Lower Dauphin
6:30 — Trinity at State College
HS BOYS TENNIS
4 — Cumberland Valley at CD East
4 — Northern at Gettysburg
4 — New Oxford at Red Land
HS TRACK & FIELD
3:30 — Boiling Springs at Greencastle-Antrim
3:45 — Big Spring at James Buchanan
3:45 — Mechanicsburg at Cedar Cliff
4 — Camp Hill at West Perry
4 — Cumberland Valley at Central Dauphin
4 — Waynesboro at Shippensburg
HS BOYS VOLLEYBALL
6:30 — Carlisle at State College
6:30 — Hershey at Red Land
7 — CD East at Cumberland Valley
7 — Mechanicsburg at Northern
COLLEGE BASEBALL
1 — Shippensburg at Millersville (DH)
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
2:30 — Pitt-Johnstown at Shippensburg (DH)
COLLEGE MEN'S TENNIS
3:30 — Alvernia at Messiah
WEDNESDAY, APRIL 14
HS BASEBALL
4 — Mechanicsburg at Lower Dauphin
4:14 — Camp Hill at Susquehannock
4:15 — Carlisle at Bishop McDevitt
4:15 — Trinity at East Pennsboro
HS SOFTBALL
3 — Lower Dauphin at Mechanicsburg
4:15 — Bishop McDevitt at Carlisle
4:30 — Camp Hill at Halifax
4:30 — East Pennsboro at Trinity
HS BOYS LACROSSE
4 — Elizabethtown at Red Land
HS GIRLS LACROSSE
4:15 — Red Land at Elizabethtown
HS BOYS TENNIS
3:30 — East Pennsboro at Camp Hill
4 — Mifflin County at Carlisle
4 — Central Dauphin at Cedar Cliff
4 — Red Land at Cumberland Valley
4 — Palmyra at Mechanicsburg
4 — Northern at Hershey
4 — Middletown at Trinity
HS BOYS VOLLEYBALL
6 — Hershey at Cedar Cliff
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
2 — Messiah at Eastern (DH)
COLLEGE MEN'S LACROSSE
7 — Messiah at King's College
COLLEGE WOMEN'S LACROSSE
4 — Shippensburg at Shepherd
COLLEGE MEN'S TENNIS
3:30 — McDaniel at Dickinson
COLLEGE WOMEN'S TENNIS
2 — Shepherd at Shippensburg
3 — Alvernia at Messiah
3:30 — McDaniel at Dickinson
COLLEGE TRACK & FIELD
3 — Dickinson at Shippensburg Midweek Invitational
AHL
7 — Lehigh Valley at Hershey
THURSDAY, APRIL 15
HS BASEBALL
4:15 — Big Spring at Boiling Springs
4:15 — Northern at Greencastle-Antrim
4:15 — Waynesboro at Shippensburg
4:30 — Cumberland Valley at Chambersburg
7 — Red Land at Cedar Cliff, at FNB Stadium
HS SOFTBALL
4:15 — Boiling Springs at Big Spring
4:15 — Susquehannock at Camp Hill
4:15 — Cedar Cliff at Red Land
4:15 — Chambersburg at Cumberland Valley
4:15 — Shippensburg at Waynesboro
4:30 — Greencastle-Antrim at Northern
HS BOYS LACROSSE
4 — Mechanicsburg at Hershey
4:15 — Cedar Cliff at Carlisle
4:15 — Cumberland Valley at CD East
4:15 — Northern at Red Land
7 — Central Dauphin at Trinity
HS GIRLS LACROSSE
4 — Carlisle at Cedar Cliff
4 — Trinity at Central Dauphin
4:30 — CD East at Cumberland Valley
5:30 — Hershey at Mechanicsburg
HS BOYS TENNIS
4 — Susquehannock at Red Land
HS TRACK & FIELD
3:45 — Big Spring at Millersburg
3:45 — State College at Carlisle
3:45 — Palmyra at Cedar Cliff
4 — Camp Hill at East Pennsboro
4 — Chambersburg at Cumberland Valley
4 — Susquehanna Twp. at Mechanicsburg
4 — West Perry at Northern
HS BOYS VOLLEYBALL
5 — Carlisle at Hershey
5 — Red Land at Lower Dauphin
6 — Palmyra at Mechanicsburg
6:30 — Cumberland Valley at Central Dauphin
7 — Cedar Cliff at Northern
COLLEGE MEN'S GOLF
1 — Dickinson Invitational
COLLEGE MEN'S SOCCER
7:30 — Messiah at Albright
FRIDAY, APRIL 16
HS BASEBALL
4:15 — Boiling Springs at Littlestown
4:15 — Hershey at Cumberland Valley
4:15 — Waynesboro at Mechanicsburg
4:15 — James Buchanan at Northern
4:30 — Greencastle-Antrim at Trinity
HS SOFTBALL
4:15 — Cedar Cliff at CD East
4:15 — East Pennsboro at Palmyra
4:15 — Mechanicsburg at Waynesboro
4:30 — Northern at James Buchanan
HS BOYS LACROSSE
5:30 — New Oxford at Northern
HS GIRLS LACROSSE
4 — Red Land at Cedar Cliff
7 — Northern at New Oxford
HS BOYS TENNIS
4 — Camp Hill at James Buchanan
4 — Cumberland Valley at Carlisle
4 — Mechanicsburg at Cedar Cliff
4 — East Pennsboro at Bishop McDevitt
4 — Palmyra at Northern
4 — State College at Red Land
4 — Trinity at Susquehanna Twp.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
12 — Eastern at Messiah (DH)
COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY
7 — Widener at Messiah
COLLEGE WOMEN'S SOCCER
7 — Albright at Messiah
COLLEGE SWIMMING
5 — MAC Meet at Messiah
COLLEGE TRACK & FIELD
2 — Dickinson at Hopkins/Loyola Invitational
COLLEGE WOMEN'S VOLLEYBALL
7 — Messiah at York College
LOCAL AUTO RACING
7:30 — Tommy Hinnershitz Classic All Star Sprints at Williams Grove Speedway
SATURDAY, APRIL 17
HS BASEBALL
11 a.m. — Carlisle at Big Spring
11 a.m. — East Pennsboro at Bishop McDevitt
12 — West Perry at Camp Hill
HS SOFTBALL
10 a.m. — Big Spring at Carlisle
11 a.m. — Cumberland Valley at Wilson
HS BOYS LACROSSE
11:30 a.m. — Exeter Twp. at Cumberland Valley
HS GIRLS LACROSSE
10 a.m. — Exeter Twp. at Cumberland Valley
1 — Red Land at Northern
HS TRACK & FIELD
9 a.m. — Boiling Springs, East Pennsboro at Shippensburg's Jack Roddick Invitational
HS BOYS VOLLEYBALL
TBA — Cumberland Valley, Northern at Central York's Koller Classic
COLLEGE BASEBALL
12 — Ursinus at Dickinson (DH)
12 — Messiah at Eastern (DH)
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
1 — Ursinus at Dickinson (DH)
1 — Messiah at Lebanon Valley (DH)
COLLEGE MEN'S GOLF
12 — Dickinson at Gettysburg Invitational
COLLEGE WOMEN'S GOLF
TBA — Dickinson at Centennial Conference Championship
COLLEGE MEN'S LACROSSE
12 — Dickinson at Ursinus
2 — Lebanon Valley College at Messiah
COLLEGE WOMEN'S LACROSSE
1 — Bloomsburg at Shippensburg
3 — Dickinson at Ursinus
6 — Messiah at Lebanon Valley College
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
1 — Mercyhurst at Shippensburg (DH)
COLLEGE SWIMMING
10 a.m. — MAC Meet at Messiah
COLLEGE MEN'S TENNIS
1 — Dickinson at Ursinus
1 — Messiah at Stevenson
COLLEGE WOMEN'S TENNIS
12 — Shippensburg at Lock Haven
1 — Dickinson at Ursinus
1 — Messiah at Stevenson
COLLEGE TRACK & FIELD
10 a.m. — Dickinson at Hopkins/Loyola Invitational
TBA — Messiah at Lebanon Valley College
LOCAL AUTO RACING
7 — Weldon Sterner Memorial at Lincoln Speedway
AHL
1 — Binghamton at Hershey
SUNDAY, APRIL 18
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
1 — Lebanon Valley College at Messiah (DH)
COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY
4 — Eastern at Messiah
AHL
3:03 — Hershey at Lehigh Valley