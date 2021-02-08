 Skip to main content
Local Sports: High school, AHL schedules and scores for week of Feb. 8-14
Local schedule

Mechanicsburg Wrestling 6

The Mechanicsburg wrestling team practices Monday evening.

 Jason Malmont, The Sentinel

A look at this week's sports schedule in Cumberland County. 

Check back every night for scores and results from these games as well. The Sentinel will publish Mid-Penn standings on a weekly basis every Saturday.

For a list of livestream options for local games and more around the Mid-Penn Conference, click here.

MONDAY, FEB. 8

HS BOYS BASKETBALL

7 — Big Spring at Northern

7:30 — Mechanicsburg at Waynesboro

HS GIRLS BASKETBALL

6 — Boiling Springs at Hanover

7:30 — Northern at Big Spring

HS WRESTLING

6 — Susquehanna Twp. at Camp Hill

6 — Cedar Cliff, Chambersburg at State College tri-meet

7 — Boiling Springs at Dover

7 — Carlisle at Mechanicsburg

7 — Northern at Northeastern

7 — Lower Dauphin at Red Land

7 — Shippensburg at James Buchanan

7 — Upper Dauphin at Trinity

7:15 — Steel-High at East Pennsboro

HS SWIMMING

5 — East Pennsboro at James Buchanan

6 — Susquehanna Twp. at Trinity

HS BOCCE BALL

3:30 — Big Spring at Shippensburg

TUESDAY, FEB. 9

HS BOYS BASKETBALL

6:30 — Carlisle at Altoona

7 — Mifflin County at Red Land

7:30 — Big Spring at Shippensburg

7:30 — Northern at Boiling Springs

7:30 — Middletown at Camp Hill

7:30 — Chambersburg at Cumberland Valley

7:30 — East Pennsboro at Trinity

HS GIRLS BASKETBALL

6:30 — Altoona at Carlisle

7 — Boiling Springs at Northern

7 — Mechanicsburg at Cedar Cliff

7 — Red Land at Mifflin County

7:30 — Shippensburg at Big Spring

7:30 — Camp Hill at Middletown

7:30 — Cumberland Valley at Chambersburg

7:30 — Trinity at East Pennsboro

HS WRESTLING

4 — Harrisburg at Trinity

HS SWIMMING

4:15 — Lower Dauphin at Cedar Cliff

4:30 — Carlisle at Cumberland Valley

5 — Shippensburg at Boiling Springs

5 — East Pennsboro, Halifax at Northern virtual tri-meet

WEDNESDAY, FEB. 10

HS BOYS BASKETBALL

7 — Cedar Cliff at Mechanicsburg

7:30 — Boiling Springs at Carlisle

7:30 — Cumberland Valley at Central Dauphin

7:30 — Hershey at Shippensburg

7:30 — Steel-High at Trinity

HS GIRLS BASKETBALL

5:30 — Williamsport at Carlisle

6 — Trinity at Steel-High

7:30 — Central Dauphin at Cumberland Valley

HS WRESTLING

5 — Susquenita, Littlestown at East Pennsboro tri-meet

7 — Bishop McDevitt at Camp Hill

7 — Shippensburg at Carlisle

7 — Mifflin County at Cedar Cliff

7 — Mechanicsburg at Red Land

HS SWIMMING

4:15 — Boiling Springs at Big Spring

HS BOCCE BALL

3:30 — Northern at Greencastle-Antrim

THURSDAY, FEB. 11

HS BOYS BASKETBALL

7 — East Pennsboro at Red Land

7:30 — Eastern York at Camp Hill

HS GIRLS BASKETBALL

7:30 — Red Land at East Pennsboro

HS WRESTLING

7 — Susquenita at Big Spring

7 — Camp Hill at Trinity

7 — Cedar Cliff at Cumberland Valley

7 — East Pennsboro at West Perry

HS SWIMMING

4:15 — Carlisle at Cedar Cliff

4:30 — Hershey at Cumberland Valley

5 — Boiling Springs at East Pennsboro

6 — Lower Dauphin at Trinity

HS BOCCE BALL

3:30 — Red Land at East Pennsboro

AHL

5 — Hershey at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton

FRIDAY, FEB. 12

HS BOYS BASKETBALL

7 — Mifflin County at Cedar Cliff

7 — Hershey at Mechanicsburg

7 — Northern at West Perry

7:30 — Waynesboro at Big Spring

7:30 — Boiling Springs at Shippensburg

7:30 — Camp Hill at Steel-High

7:30 — Cumberland Valley at State College

7:30 — Middletown at East Pennsboro

HS GIRLS BASKETBALL

7 — Cedar Cliff at Mifflin County

7 — West Perry at Northern

7:30 — Big Spring at Waynesboro

7:30 — Shippensburg at Boiling Springs

7:30 — Steel-High at Camp Hill

7:30 — State College at Cumberland Valley

7:30 — East Pennsboro at Middletown

7:30 — Mechanicsburg at Hershey

HS WRESTLING

7 — Hershey at Carlisle

HS SWIMMING

4 — Mechanicsburg at Red Land

4:15 — Dover at Big Spring

5 — Palmyra at Boiling Springs

SATURDAY, FEB. 13

HS BOYS BASKETBALL

6:30 — Camp Hill at Columbia

7:30 — Trinity at East Pennsboro

HS GIRLS BASKETBALL

12:30 — York County Tech at Camp Hill

2:30 — Red Land at Hershey

5:30 — Chambersburg at Mechanicsburg

HS WRESTLING

10 a.m. — Camp Hill at Lower Dauphin

10 a.m. — East Pennsboro at Susquehanna Twp.

11:30 a.m. — Big Spring, Kennard-Dale at Littlestown Duals

6:30 — Mechanicsburg at Northern

SUNDAY, FEB. 14

AHL

1 — Lehigh Valley at Hershey

 
 
 
 
