Local Sports: High school, AHL schedules and scores for week of Feb. 8-14

A look at this week's sports schedule in Cumberland County.
Check back every night for scores and results from these games as well. The Sentinel will publish Mid-Penn standings on a weekly basis every Saturday.
For a list of livestream options for local games and more around the Mid-Penn Conference, click here.
MONDAY, FEB. 8
HS BOYS BASKETBALL
7 — Big Spring at Northern
7:30 — Mechanicsburg at Waynesboro
HS GIRLS BASKETBALL
6 — Boiling Springs at Hanover
7:30 — Northern at Big Spring
HS WRESTLING
6 — Susquehanna Twp. at Camp Hill
6 — Cedar Cliff, Chambersburg at State College tri-meet
7 — Boiling Springs at Dover
7 — Carlisle at Mechanicsburg
7 — Northern at Northeastern
7 — Lower Dauphin at Red Land
7 — Shippensburg at James Buchanan
7 — Upper Dauphin at Trinity
7:15 — Steel-High at East Pennsboro
HS SWIMMING
5 — East Pennsboro at James Buchanan
6 — Susquehanna Twp. at Trinity
HS BOCCE BALL
3:30 — Big Spring at Shippensburg
TUESDAY, FEB. 9
HS BOYS BASKETBALL
6:30 — Carlisle at Altoona
7 — Mifflin County at Red Land
7:30 — Big Spring at Shippensburg
7:30 — Northern at Boiling Springs
7:30 — Middletown at Camp Hill
7:30 — Chambersburg at Cumberland Valley
7:30 — East Pennsboro at Trinity
HS GIRLS BASKETBALL
6:30 — Altoona at Carlisle
7 — Boiling Springs at Northern
7 — Mechanicsburg at Cedar Cliff
7 — Red Land at Mifflin County
7:30 — Shippensburg at Big Spring
7:30 — Camp Hill at Middletown
7:30 — Cumberland Valley at Chambersburg
7:30 — Trinity at East Pennsboro
HS WRESTLING
4 — Harrisburg at Trinity
HS SWIMMING
4:15 — Lower Dauphin at Cedar Cliff
4:30 — Carlisle at Cumberland Valley
5 — Shippensburg at Boiling Springs
5 — East Pennsboro, Halifax at Northern virtual tri-meet
WEDNESDAY, FEB. 10
HS BOYS BASKETBALL
7 — Cedar Cliff at Mechanicsburg
7:30 — Boiling Springs at Carlisle
7:30 — Cumberland Valley at Central Dauphin
7:30 — Hershey at Shippensburg
7:30 — Steel-High at Trinity
HS GIRLS BASKETBALL
5:30 — Williamsport at Carlisle
6 — Trinity at Steel-High
7:30 — Central Dauphin at Cumberland Valley
HS WRESTLING
5 — Susquenita, Littlestown at East Pennsboro tri-meet
7 — Bishop McDevitt at Camp Hill
7 — Shippensburg at Carlisle
7 — Mifflin County at Cedar Cliff
7 — Mechanicsburg at Red Land
HS SWIMMING
4:15 — Boiling Springs at Big Spring
HS BOCCE BALL
3:30 — Northern at Greencastle-Antrim
THURSDAY, FEB. 11
HS BOYS BASKETBALL
7 — East Pennsboro at Red Land
7:30 — Eastern York at Camp Hill
HS GIRLS BASKETBALL
7:30 — Red Land at East Pennsboro
HS WRESTLING
7 — Susquenita at Big Spring
7 — Camp Hill at Trinity
7 — Cedar Cliff at Cumberland Valley
7 — East Pennsboro at West Perry
HS SWIMMING
4:15 — Carlisle at Cedar Cliff
4:30 — Hershey at Cumberland Valley
5 — Boiling Springs at East Pennsboro
6 — Lower Dauphin at Trinity
HS BOCCE BALL
3:30 — Red Land at East Pennsboro
AHL
5 — Hershey at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton
FRIDAY, FEB. 12
HS BOYS BASKETBALL
7 — Mifflin County at Cedar Cliff
7 — Hershey at Mechanicsburg
7 — Northern at West Perry
7:30 — Waynesboro at Big Spring
7:30 — Boiling Springs at Shippensburg
7:30 — Camp Hill at Steel-High
7:30 — Cumberland Valley at State College
7:30 — Middletown at East Pennsboro
HS GIRLS BASKETBALL
7 — Cedar Cliff at Mifflin County
7 — West Perry at Northern
7:30 — Big Spring at Waynesboro
7:30 — Shippensburg at Boiling Springs
7:30 — Steel-High at Camp Hill
7:30 — State College at Cumberland Valley
7:30 — East Pennsboro at Middletown
7:30 — Mechanicsburg at Hershey
HS WRESTLING
7 — Hershey at Carlisle
HS SWIMMING
4 — Mechanicsburg at Red Land
4:15 — Dover at Big Spring
5 — Palmyra at Boiling Springs
SATURDAY, FEB. 13
HS BOYS BASKETBALL
6:30 — Camp Hill at Columbia
7:30 — Trinity at East Pennsboro
HS GIRLS BASKETBALL
12:30 — York County Tech at Camp Hill
2:30 — Red Land at Hershey
5:30 — Chambersburg at Mechanicsburg
HS WRESTLING
10 a.m. — Camp Hill at Lower Dauphin
10 a.m. — East Pennsboro at Susquehanna Twp.
11:30 a.m. — Big Spring, Kennard-Dale at Littlestown Duals
6:30 — Mechanicsburg at Northern
SUNDAY, FEB. 14
AHL
1 — Lehigh Valley at Hershey