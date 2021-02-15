Local Sports: High school, AHL schedules and scores for week of Feb. 5-21

A look at this week's sports schedule in Cumberland County.

MONDAY, FEB. 15

DISTRICT 3 WRESTLING

Class 2A Team Championships, at Northern Lebanon HS

Noon — Semifinals: Boiling Springs vs. West Perry

2 — Final: Boiling Springs/West Perry winner vs. Newport/Northern Lebanon winner

HS BOYS BASKETBALL

7 — Hershey at Red Land

7:30 — Camp Hill at Bishop McDevitt

7:30 — East Pennsboro at Steel-High

HS GIRLS BASKETBALL

7 — Red Land at Big Spring