 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Local Sports: High school, AHL schedules and scores for week of Feb. 5-21
alert
Local schedule

Local Sports: High school, AHL schedules and scores for week of Feb. 5-21

{{featured_button_text}}
Mechanicsburg Wrestling 6

The Mechanicsburg wrestling team practices Monday evening.

 Jason Malmont, The Sentinel

A look at this week's sports schedule in Cumberland County. 

Check back every night for scores and results from these games as well. The Sentinel will publish Mid-Penn standings on a weekly basis every Saturday.

For a list of livestream options for local games and more around the Mid-Penn Conference, click here.

MONDAY, FEB. 15

DISTRICT 3 WRESTLING

Class 2A Team Championships, at Northern Lebanon HS

Noon — Semifinals: Boiling Springs vs. West Perry

2 — Final: Boiling Springs/West Perry winner vs. Newport/Northern Lebanon winner

HS BOYS BASKETBALL

7 — Hershey at Red Land

7:30 — Camp Hill at Bishop McDevitt

7:30 — East Pennsboro at Steel-High

HS GIRLS BASKETBALL

7 — Red Land at Big Spring

7:30 — Bishop McDevitt at Camp Hill

7:30 — Steel-High at East Pennsboro

HS WRESTLING

7 — Littlestown at East Pennsboro

7 — Waynesboro at Shippensburg

HS SWIMMING

4 — Carlisle at Chambersburg

TUESDAY, FEB. 16

HS BOYS BASKETBALL

7 — Mechanicsburg at Red Land

7:30 — Big Spring at Boiling Springs

7:30 — Susquehanna Twp. at Camp Hill

7:30 — Cedar Cliff at Hershey

7:30 — Central Dauphin at Cumberland Valley

7:30 — East Pennsboro at Bishop McDevitt

7:30 — Shippensburg at James Buchanan

7:30 — Trinity at Middletown

HS GIRLS BASKETBALL

7 — Hershey at Cedar Cliff

7 — Red Land at Mechanicsburg

7:30 — Boiling Springs at Big Spring

7:30 — Camp Hill at Susquehanna Twp.

7:30 — Cumberland Valley at Central Dauphin

7:30 — Bishop McDevitt at East Pennsboro

7:30 — James Buchanan at Shippensburg

7:30 — Middletown at Trinity

HS SWIMMING

4 — Red Land at Bishop McDevitt

5 — Susquehanna Twp. at Shippensburg

HS BOCCE BALL

3:30 — Shippensburg at Greencastle-Antrim

3:30 — East Pennsboro at Lower Dauphin

COLLEGE WRESTLING

7 — Delaware Valley at Messiah

WEDNESDAY, FEB. 17

HS BOYS BASKETBALL

7 — Lower Dauphin at Cedar Cliff

7:30 — State College at Carlisle

HS GIRLS BASKETBALL

6 — Carlisle at State College

7 — Mechanicsburg at Red Land

HS BOCCE BALL

3:30 — Big Spring at Northern

AHL

7 — Hershey at Binghamton

THURSDAY, FEB. 18

HS GIRLS BASKETBALL

7 — Lower Dauphin at Mechanicsburg

7:30 — Big Spring at East Pennsboro

HS SWIMMING

4:30 — Carlisle at Cumberland Valley

COLLEGE MEN'S BASKETBALL

7 — Stevenson at Messiah

COLLEGE WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

7 — Messiah at Stevenson

FRIDAY, FEB. 19

HS BOYS BASKETBALL

7 — Red Land at Cedar Cliff

7 — Shippensburg at West Perry

7:30 — James Buchanan at Big Spring

7:30 — Greencastle-Antrim at Boiling Springs

7:30 — Trinity at Camp Hill

7:30 — Carlisle at Chambersburg

7:30 — Cumberland Valley at Harrisburg

7:30 — Steel-High at East Pennsboro

7:30 — Mechanicsburg at Lower Dauphin

HS GIRLS BASKETBALL

6 — Boiling Springs at Greencastle-Antrim

6 — Chambersburg at Carlisle

6 — East Pennsboro at Steel-High

7 — Cedar Cliff at Red Land

7:30 — Big Spring at James Buchanan

7:30 — Camp Hill at Trinity

7:30 — Harrisburg at Cumberland Valley

7:30 — West Perry at Shippensburg

COLLEGE MEN'S BASKETBALL

7 — Messiah at Stevenson

COLLEGE WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

7 — Stevenson at Messiah

SATURDAY, FEB. 20

DISTRICT 3 WRESTLING

Class 3A Individual Sectional Championships

9 a.m. — Section II: Big Spring, Carlisle, Cedar Cliff, Cumberland Valley, East Pennsboro, Northern, Red Land, Shippensburg at Mechanicsburg HS

Class 2A Individual Sectional Championships

9 a.m. — Section I: Boiling Springs, Trinity at Susquenita HS

9 a.m. — Section II: Camp Hill at CD East HS

HS BOYS BASKETBALL

2:30 — Trinity at Susquehanna Twp.

6:30 — Cedar Cliff at Palmyra

6:30 — Shippensburg at Chambersburg

HS GIRLS BASKETBALL

12:30 — Reading at Carlisle

2:30 — Lower Dauphin at Red Land

2:30 — Susquehanna Twp. at Trinity

3:30 — Big Spring at West Perry

COLLEGE WRESTLING

2 — Stevens at Messiah

SUNDAY, FEB. 21

DISTRICT 3 WRESTLING

9 a.m. — Class 2A Individual Championships at CD East HS

AHL

1 — Wilkes-Barre/Scranton at Hershey

 
 
 
 
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Former NFL Coach Marty Schottenheimer Enters Hospice Care

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News