Local Sports: High school, AHL schedules and scores for week of Feb. 5-21

A look at this week's sports schedule in Cumberland County.
Check back every night for scores and results from these games as well. The Sentinel will publish Mid-Penn standings on a weekly basis every Saturday.
For a list of livestream options for local games and more around the Mid-Penn Conference
MONDAY, FEB. 15
DISTRICT 3 WRESTLING
Class 2A Team Championships, at Northern Lebanon HS
Noon — Semifinals: Boiling Springs vs. West Perry
2 — Final: Boiling Springs/West Perry winner vs. Newport/Northern Lebanon winner
HS BOYS BASKETBALL
7 — Hershey at Red Land
7:30 — Camp Hill at Bishop McDevitt
7:30 — East Pennsboro at Steel-High
HS GIRLS BASKETBALL
7 — Red Land at Big Spring
7:30 — Bishop McDevitt at Camp Hill
7:30 — Steel-High at East Pennsboro
HS WRESTLING
7 — Littlestown at East Pennsboro
7 — Waynesboro at Shippensburg
HS SWIMMING
4 — Carlisle at Chambersburg
TUESDAY, FEB. 16
HS BOYS BASKETBALL
7 — Mechanicsburg at Red Land
7:30 — Big Spring at Boiling Springs
7:30 — Susquehanna Twp. at Camp Hill
7:30 — Cedar Cliff at Hershey
7:30 — Central Dauphin at Cumberland Valley
7:30 — East Pennsboro at Bishop McDevitt
7:30 — Shippensburg at James Buchanan
7:30 — Trinity at Middletown
HS GIRLS BASKETBALL
7 — Hershey at Cedar Cliff
7 — Red Land at Mechanicsburg
7:30 — Boiling Springs at Big Spring
7:30 — Camp Hill at Susquehanna Twp.
7:30 — Cumberland Valley at Central Dauphin
7:30 — Bishop McDevitt at East Pennsboro
7:30 — James Buchanan at Shippensburg
7:30 — Middletown at Trinity
HS SWIMMING
4 — Red Land at Bishop McDevitt
5 — Susquehanna Twp. at Shippensburg
HS BOCCE BALL
3:30 — Shippensburg at Greencastle-Antrim
3:30 — East Pennsboro at Lower Dauphin
COLLEGE WRESTLING
7 — Delaware Valley at Messiah
WEDNESDAY, FEB. 17
HS BOYS BASKETBALL
7 — Lower Dauphin at Cedar Cliff
7:30 — State College at Carlisle
HS GIRLS BASKETBALL
6 — Carlisle at State College
7 — Mechanicsburg at Red Land
HS BOCCE BALL
3:30 — Big Spring at Northern
AHL
7 — Hershey at Binghamton
THURSDAY, FEB. 18
HS GIRLS BASKETBALL
7 — Lower Dauphin at Mechanicsburg
7:30 — Big Spring at East Pennsboro
HS SWIMMING
4:30 — Carlisle at Cumberland Valley
COLLEGE MEN'S BASKETBALL
7 — Stevenson at Messiah
COLLEGE WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
7 — Messiah at Stevenson
FRIDAY, FEB. 19
HS BOYS BASKETBALL
7 — Red Land at Cedar Cliff
7 — Shippensburg at West Perry
7:30 — James Buchanan at Big Spring
7:30 — Greencastle-Antrim at Boiling Springs
7:30 — Trinity at Camp Hill
7:30 — Carlisle at Chambersburg
7:30 — Cumberland Valley at Harrisburg
7:30 — Steel-High at East Pennsboro
7:30 — Mechanicsburg at Lower Dauphin
HS GIRLS BASKETBALL
6 — Boiling Springs at Greencastle-Antrim
6 — Chambersburg at Carlisle
6 — East Pennsboro at Steel-High
7 — Cedar Cliff at Red Land
7:30 — Big Spring at James Buchanan
7:30 — Camp Hill at Trinity
7:30 — Harrisburg at Cumberland Valley
7:30 — West Perry at Shippensburg
COLLEGE MEN'S BASKETBALL
7 — Messiah at Stevenson
COLLEGE WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
7 — Stevenson at Messiah
SATURDAY, FEB. 20
DISTRICT 3 WRESTLING
Class 3A Individual Sectional Championships
9 a.m. — Section II: Big Spring, Carlisle, Cedar Cliff, Cumberland Valley, East Pennsboro, Northern, Red Land, Shippensburg at Mechanicsburg HS
Class 2A Individual Sectional Championships
9 a.m. — Section I: Boiling Springs, Trinity at Susquenita HS
9 a.m. — Section II: Camp Hill at CD East HS
HS BOYS BASKETBALL
2:30 — Trinity at Susquehanna Twp.
6:30 — Cedar Cliff at Palmyra
6:30 — Shippensburg at Chambersburg
HS GIRLS BASKETBALL
12:30 — Reading at Carlisle
2:30 — Lower Dauphin at Red Land
2:30 — Susquehanna Twp. at Trinity
3:30 — Big Spring at West Perry
COLLEGE WRESTLING
2 — Stevens at Messiah
SUNDAY, FEB. 21
DISTRICT 3 WRESTLING
9 a.m. — Class 2A Individual Championships at CD East HS
AHL
1 — Wilkes-Barre/Scranton at Hershey