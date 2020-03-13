Local Sports: District 3 to meet with superintendents to discuss future of athletics on Monday

Chambersburg, Cumberland Valley, Big Spring and Mechanicsburg all announced postponements of the spring sports seasons on Friday.

With more schools soon to follow suit, District 3 has made plans to meet with school district superintendents on Monday to draw out a plan of what the future will look like for spring sports.

Nothing is set in stone for each school just yet and Randy Umberger, the Executive Director for the Mid-Penn Conference, knows that it will stay that way until Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf and a few more higher-ups make a few decisions.

"We, at this point, are going to be waiting to hear what our superintendents across the district are going to do with their schools, and it doesn’t make much sense for us to make decisions that affect athletics if the superintendents and the governor may do something more drastic," Umberger said.

"Usually when this stuff happens, each intermediate unit try and get together and make common sense about what they’re going to do about everything together."

