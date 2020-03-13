Local Sports: District 3 to meet with superintendents to discuss future of athletics on Monday

Chambersburg, Cumberland Valley, Big Spring and Mechanicsburg all announced postponements of the spring sports seasons on Friday.
With more schools soon to follow suit, District 3 has made plans to meet with school district superintendents on Monday to draw out a plan of what the future will look like for spring sports.
Nothing is set in stone for each school just yet and Randy Umberger, the Executive Director for the Mid-Penn Conference, knows that it will stay that way until Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf and a few more higher-ups make a few decisions.
"We, at this point, are going to be waiting to hear what our superintendents across the district are going to do with their schools, and it doesn’t make much sense for us to make decisions that affect athletics if the superintendents and the governor may do something more drastic," Umberger said.
"Usually when this stuff happens, each intermediate unit try and get together and make common sense about what they’re going to do about everything together."
Each athletic director and school district in District 3 is understandably in some sort of frenzy trying to figure out what to do. Umberger sent out an email to every superintendent to try and make sense of the situation at hand and try and tell them what can be done in a situation like this.
And right now, all most can do is wait.
"That’s kind of still in the process of being done and they are looking at what each school is going to do right now," Umberger said. "At some point Governor Wolf is going to come on and make a statement. It might involve closure of schools or it might not, and that might take care of our meeting.
"I’m under the philosophy, as are all other directors, that we need to have information flow from the top to the bottom for us to make good decisions about what were going to do. We could make a decision and that could change within an hour because of what the governor or the school districts are going to do."
According to Umberger, one thing is certain among all schools: the safety of students, spectators, coaches and the like are of utmost importance.
"All they can do right now is follow the protocol for the safety of their students and their kids, along with spectators and coaches that each school has set down," he said.
