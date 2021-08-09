 Skip to main content
Local Sports: Cumberland County schedules and scores for the week of Aug. 8-15
Local Schedule

A look at this week’s sports schedule in Cumberland County. Check online every night for scores and results from these games as well.

Sunday, Aug. 8

BASEBALL

Minor League 

Erie at Harrisburg, 1:00 p.m.

Twilight

South Penn League Playoffs

Hagerstown at Shippensburg

East Shore League Playoffs

Palmyra at New Cumberland 

Tuesday, Aug. 10

BASEBALL

Minor League 

New Hampshire at Harrisburg, 6:30 p.m. 

Twilight

East Shore League Playoffs

New Cumberland at Palmyra, 5:45 p.m. 

Wednesday, Aug. 11

BASEBALL

Minor League 

New Hampshire at Harrisburg, 6:30 p.m.

Thursday, Aug. 12

BASEBALL

Minor League 

New Hampshire at Harrisburg, noon 

Friday, Aug. 13

BASEBALL

Minor League 

New Hampshire at Harrisburg, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 14

BASEBALL

Minor League 

New Hampshire at Harrisburg, 6 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 15

BASEBALL

Minor League 

New Hampshire at Harrisburg, 1 p.m. 

