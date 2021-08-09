Local Sports: Cumberland County schedules and scores for the week of Aug. 8-15

A look at this week’s sports schedule in Cumberland County. Check online every night for scores and results from these games as well.
Sunday, Aug. 8
BASEBALL
Minor League
Erie at Harrisburg, 1:00 p.m.
Twilight
South Penn League Playoffs
Hagerstown at Shippensburg
East Shore League Playoffs
Palmyra at New Cumberland
Tuesday, Aug. 10
BASEBALL
Minor League
New Hampshire at Harrisburg, 6:30 p.m.
Twilight
East Shore League Playoffs
New Cumberland at Palmyra, 5:45 p.m.
Wednesday, Aug. 11
BASEBALL
Minor League
New Hampshire at Harrisburg, 6:30 p.m.
Thursday, Aug. 12
BASEBALL
Minor League
New Hampshire at Harrisburg, noon
Friday, Aug. 13
BASEBALL
Minor League
New Hampshire at Harrisburg, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Aug. 14
BASEBALL
Minor League
New Hampshire at Harrisburg, 6 p.m.
Sunday, Aug. 15
BASEBALL
Minor League
New Hampshire at Harrisburg, 1 p.m.