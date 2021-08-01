Local Sports: Cumberland County schedules and scores for the week of Aug. 1-8

A look at this week’s sports schedule in Cumberland County. Check online every night for scores and results from these games as well.
Sunday, Aug. 1
BASEBALL
Minor League
Harrisburg at Altoona, 6 p.m.
Twilight
East Shore League Playoffs
New Cumberland at Hummelstown, 1 p.m.
Monday, Aug. 2
BASEBALL
Twilight
Mt. Wolf at Mechanicsburg, 6 p.m.
East Shore Playoffs
Hummelstown at New Cumberland, 6 p.m. (if necessary)
Tuesday, Aug. 3
BASEBALL
Minor League
Erie at Harrisburg, 6:30 p.m.
Twilight
Pleasureville at Mechanicsburg, 6 p.m.
Wednesday, Aug. 4
BASEBALL
Minor League
Erie at Harrisburg, 6:30 p.m.
Twilight
Mechanicsburg at Pleasureville, 6 p.m.
Thursday, Aug. 5
BASEBALL
Minor League
Erie at Harrisburg, 6:30 p.m.
Twilight
Stoverstown at Mechanicsburg, 6 p.m.
Mt. Wolf at Dillsburg, 6 p.m.
Friday, Aug. 6
BASEBALL
Minor League
Erie at Harrisburg, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Aug. 7
BASEBALL
Minor League
Erie at Harrisburg, 6:00 p.m.
Twilight
Mechanicsburg at Mt. Wolf, 10:30 a.m.