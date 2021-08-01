 Skip to main content
Local Sports: Cumberland County schedules and scores for the week of Aug. 1-8
Local Schedule

A look at this week’s sports schedule in Cumberland County. Check online every night for scores and results from these games as well.

Sunday, Aug. 1

BASEBALL

Minor League

Harrisburg at Altoona, 6 p.m.

Twilight

East Shore League Playoffs

New Cumberland at Hummelstown, 1 p.m.

Monday, Aug. 2

BASEBALL

Twilight

Mt. Wolf at Mechanicsburg, 6 p.m. 

East Shore Playoffs

Hummelstown at New Cumberland, 6 p.m. (if necessary) 

Tuesday, Aug. 3

BASEBALL

Minor League

Erie at Harrisburg, 6:30 p.m. 

Twilight

Pleasureville at Mechanicsburg, 6 p.m.

Wednesday, Aug. 4

BASEBALL

Minor League

Erie at Harrisburg, 6:30 p.m. 

Twilight

Mechanicsburg at Pleasureville, 6 p.m.

Thursday, Aug. 5

BASEBALL

Minor League

Erie at Harrisburg, 6:30 p.m. 

Twilight 

Stoverstown at Mechanicsburg, 6 p.m. 

Mt. Wolf at Dillsburg, 6 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 6

BASEBALL

Minor League

Erie at Harrisburg, 7 p.m. 

Saturday, Aug. 7

BASEBALL

Minor League

Erie at Harrisburg, 6:00 p.m. 

Twilight

Mechanicsburg at Mt. Wolf, 10:30 a.m. 

Dillsburg at Glen Rock, 10:30 a.m.

Dillsburg at Brew Crew, 1 p.m. 

Sunday, Aug. 8

BASEBALL

Minor League

Erie at Harrisburg, 1:00 p.m. 

