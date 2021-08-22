 Skip to main content
Local Sports: Cumberland County schedule for the week of Aug. 23-29
Local Schedule

Local Sports: Cumberland County schedule for the week of Aug. 23-29

Golf Stock Image
Sentinel file

A look at this week’s sports schedule in Cumberland County. Check online every night for scores and results from these games as well.

MONDAY, AUG. 23

GOLF

SCHOLASTIC

Mid-Penn Keystone

At Lewistown Country Club, 1 p.m.

Mid-Penn Colonial

At Greencastle Golf Course, noon

TENNIS

SCHOLASTIC GIRLS

Nonleague

Cedar Cliff at Camp Hill, 3:30 p.m.

Carlisle at New Oxford, 4:30 p.m.

Red Land at Bishop McDevitt, 4 p.m.

Dallastown at Trinity, 4 p.m.

TUESDAY, AUG. 24

BASEBALL

MINOR LEAGUE

Hartford at Harrisburg, 6:30 p.m.

TWILIGHT

Central York League Playoffs

Mechanicsburg at Stovertown, 5:45 p.m.

TENNIS

SCHOLASTIC GIRLS

Nonleague

Cumberland Valley at Central York, 4 p.m.

WEDNESDAY, AUG. 25

BASEBALL

MINOR LEAGUE

Hartford at Harrisburg, 6:30 p.m.

GOLF

SCHOLASTIC 

MID-PENN CAPITAL

At Harrisburg Country Club, 1 p.m.  

TENNIS

SCHOLASTIC GIRLS

Nonleague

Red Land at West York, 4 p.m.

York Suburban at Cedar Cliff, 4 p.m.

Lancaster Catholic at Trinity, 4 p.m.

THURSDAY, AUG. 26

BASEBALL

MINOR LEAGUE

Hartford at Harrisburg, 6:30 p.m.

GOLF

SCHOLASTIC

Mid-Penn Commonwealth

At Hershey Country Club, 1:30 p.m.

TENNIS

SCHOLASTIC GIRLS

Mid-Penn Commonwealth

Red Land at State College, 4 p.m.

Mid-Penn Keystone

Northern at Mechanicsburg, 4 p.m.

Mid-Penn Colonial

Bishop McDevitt at Camp Hill, 3:30 p.m.

Trinity at James Buchanan, 4 p.m.

Nonleague

Cedar Cliff at Cumberland Valley, 4 p.m.

FRIDAY, AUG. 27

BASEBALL

MINOR LEAGUE

Hartford at Harrisburg, 7 p.m.

FOOTBALL

SCHOLASTIC

Nonleague

West Perry at Big Spring, 7 p.m.

Littlestown at Boiling Springs, 7 p.m.

Carlisle at Mechanicsburg, 7 p.m.

Cumberland Valley at Manheim Central, 7 p.m.

East Pennsboro at York Suburban, 7 p.m.

Fairfield at Camp Hill, 7 p.m.

Cedar Cliff at Red Lion, 7 p.m.

Northern at Red Land, 7 p.m.

Shippensburg at Hershey, 7 p.m.

Delone Catholic at Trinity, 7 p.m.

GOLF

SCHOLASTIC

Mid-Penn Keystone

At Valley Green Golf Course, 1 p.m.

TENNIS

SCHOLASTIC GIRLS

Nonleague

Dallastown at Cumberland Valley, 4 p.m.

New Oxford at Northern, 4 p.m.

SATURDAY, AUG. 28

BASEBALL

MINOR LEAGUE

Hartford at Harrisburg, 6:30 p.m.

SUNDAY, AUG. 29

BASEBALL

MINOR LEAGUE

Hartford at Harrisburg, 1 p.m.

