Local Sports: Cumberland County schedule and scores for the week of July 19-25
Local Sports

Local Sports: Cumberland County schedule and scores for the week of July 19-25

A look at this week’s sports schedule in Cumberland County. Check online every night for scores and results from these games as well.

Monday, July 19

BASEBALL

Twilight

Dillsburg at Vikings, 6 p.m.

Enola at Lawnton, 6 p.m.

Tuesday, July 20

BASEBALL

Minor League

Harrisburg at Portland, 6 p.m.

Twilight

Mechanicsburg at Dillsburg, 6 p.m.

Wednesday, July 21

BASEBALL

Minor League

Harrisburg at Portland, 6 p.m.

Twilight

Enola at Hummelstown, 6 p.m.

New Cumberland at Palmyra, 7 p.m.

Thursday, July 22

BASEBALL

Minor League

Harrisburg at Portland, 6 p.m.

Twilight

Manchester at Mechanicsburg, 6 p.m.

Enola at Perry County, 6 p.m.

Dillsburg at Brew Crew, 6 p.m.

Lawnton at New Cumberland, 6 p.m.

Friday, July 23

BASEBALL

Minor League

Harrisburg at Portland, 6 p.m.

Saturday, July 24

BASEBALL

Minor League

Harrisburg at Portland, 6 p.m.

Twilight

Hallam at Mechanicsburg, 10:30 a.m.

Felton at Dillsburg, 10:30 a.m.

Sunday, July 25

BASEBALL

Minor League

Harrisburg at Portland, 1 p.m.

