alert Local Schedule Local Sports: Cumberland County schedule and results for July 28 Jul 28, 2023 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Christian Eby BASEBALLTWILIGHTEast Shore League PlayoffsSemifinals (best of three)Game 1: Linglestown at Cumberland Valley, 7 p.m. Photos: Mechanicsburg defeats Hampden Township for county Legion baseball title Mechanicsburg Post 109 celebrates after defeating Hampden Township in 3-1 in nine innings on Wednesday evening in the Cumberland County American Legion baseball championship game at Creekview Park South. Jason Malmont, The Sentinel Mechanicsburg Post 109 celebrates after defeating Hampden Township 3-1 in nine innings on Wednesday evening in the Cumberland County American Legion baseball championship game at Creekview Park South. Jason Malmont, The Sentinel Mechanicsburg Post 109 celebrates after defeating Hampden Township in 3-1 in nine innings on Wednesday evening in the Cumberland County American Legion baseball championship game at Creekview Park South. Mechanicsburg Post 109 celebrates after defeating Hampden Township 3-1 in nine innings on Wednesday evening in the Cumberland County American Legion baseball championship game at Creekview Park South. Mechanicsburg's Landon Mark throws the final strike of the game on Wednesday evening in the Cumberland County American Legion baseball championship game against Hampden Township at Creekview Park South. Jason Malmont, The Sentinel Mechanicsburg's Cody Fey, right, slides safely home during the ninth inning as Hampden Township's Ryan Balaban tries to cover the plate on Wednesday evening in the Cumberland County American Legion baseball championship game at Creekview Park South. Jason Malmont, The Sentinel Hampden Township's Kyler Parks, right, steals second base in front of Mechanicsburg's Zach Lochary during the first inning on Wednesday evening in the Cumberland County American Legion baseball championship game at Creekview Park South. Jason Malmont, The Sentinel Mechanicsburg's Alex Woodring pitches during the first inning on Wednesday evening in the Cumberland County American Legion baseball championship game against Hampden Township at Creekview Park South. Jason Malmont, The Sentinel Hampden Township's Brady Hawkins, left, left, gets the out at second base against Mechanicsburg's Eli Reider during the second inning on Wednesday evening in the Cumberland County American Legion baseball championship game at Creekview Park South. Jason Malmont, The Sentinel Mechanicsburg's Alex Woodring fires in a strike during the second inning on Wednesday evening in the Cumberland County American Legion baseball championship game against Hampden Township at Creekview Park South. Jason Malmont, The Sentinel Mechanicsburg's Nick Patrick, left, gets the out at first base against Hampden Township's Ace Perry during the third inning on Wednesday evening in the Cumberland County American Legion baseball championship game at Creekview Park South. Jason Malmont, The Sentinel Hampden Township's Josh Myers, left, gets the out against Mechanicsburg's Henry Zercher, right, during the third inning on Wednesday evening in the Cumberland County American Legion baseball championship game at Creekview Park South. Jason Malmont, The Sentinel Mechanicsburg's Nick Patrick, left, avoids the pickoff attempt at first base from Hampden Township's Ryan Balaban during the fourth inning on Wednesday evening in the Cumberland County American Legion baseball championship game at Creekview Park South. Jason Malmont, The Sentinel Mechanicsburg's Nick Patrick, left, misses the catch and allows Hampden Township's Ace Perry to get to first base during the fifth inning on Wednesday evening in the Cumberland County American Legion baseball championship game at Creekview Park South. Jason Malmont, The Sentinel Hampden Township's Brady Brady Hawkins, right, gets the out at second base against Mechancisburg's Grady Weaver, left, during the sixth inning on Wednesday evening in the Cumberland County American Legion baseball championship game at Creekview Park South. Jason Malmont, The Sentinel Hampden Township's Brady Brady Hawkins, front, gets the out at second base against Mechanicsburg's Eli Reider, back, during the seventh inning on Wednesday evening in the Cumberland County American Legion baseball championship game at Creekview Park South. Jason Malmont, The Sentinel Mechanicsburg's Zach Lochary misses a high pop fly ball catch allowing Hampden Township's Ryan Balaban to get to first base during the eighth inning on Wednesday evening in the Cumberland County American Legion baseball championship game at Creekview Park South. Jason Malmont, The Sentinel 0 Comments Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Tags Prep-sports Sports Christianity Carpentry Botany Politics History Baseball Music Agriculture Zootechnics Athletics Softball School Systems Games And Toys City Planning Volleyball Pharmaceuticals Religion Hydrography Astronomy Transportation Armed Forces The Economy Sociology Construction Industry Architecture Tennis Hospitals Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Alejandro twins embody Carlisle Summer League vision every game night Twins Davion and Javion Alejandro help before, during and after every Carlisle Summer League game night, embodying the league's vision of buil… Pro Baseball Local Recap: Red Land's Benny Montgomery riding 7-game hitting streak Red Land graduate Benny Montgomery extended his hitting streak to seven games behind a 9-for-25 display at the plate last week. 2023 Carlisle Summer League standings and leaders through Week 5 Here are the standings and statistical leaders through Week 5 of the 2023 Carlisle Summer League, provided by the CSL. Cumberland Valley grad Bo Waggoner serving as assistant with Happy Valley Hoopers Cumberland Valley alumnus Bo Waggoner is serving as an assistant coach for the Happy Valley Hoopers, a team comprised of Penn State alumni, in… Local Sports: Cumberland County schedule and results for July 25 Keep up with Tuesday's results from the Cumberland County sports scene. Watch Now: Related Video 5 MLB Players Most Likely To Be Traded Before Deadline Celtics' Jaylen Brown Signs Most Valuable Deal In NBA History Celtics' Jaylen Brown Signs Most Valuable Deal In NBA History Knee injuries plague women soccer stars Knee injuries plague women soccer stars Soccer fans hope USA women's team can make history with World Cup threepeat Soccer fans hope USA women's team can make history with World Cup threepeat