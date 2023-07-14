Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Mechanicsburg Post 109 defeated Hampden Township 3-1 in nine innings for the county's Legion baseball crown.
TWILIGHT
East Shore League
West Hanover at Enola, 6 p.m.
New Cumberland at Palmyra, 6 p.m.
Mechanicsburg Post 109 celebrates after defeating Hampden Township in 3-1 in nine innings on Wednesday evening in the Cumberland County American Legion baseball championship game at Creekview Park South.
Mechanicsburg's Landon Mark throws the final strike of the game during the ninth inning on Wednesday evening in the Cumberland County American Legion baseball championship game against Hampden Township at Creekview Park South.
Mechanicsburg's Cody Fey, right, makes a safe slide into home plate to score a run during the ninth inning as Hampden Township's Ryan Balaban, left, tries to cover the plate on Wednesday evening in the Cumberland County American Legion baseball championship game at Creekview Park South.
Hampden Township's Kyler Parks, right, steals second base in front of Mechanicsburg's Zach Lochary during the first inning on Wednesday evening in the Cumberland County American Legion baseball championship game at Creekview Park South.
Mechanicsburg's Alec Woodring fires in a pitch during the first inning on Wednesday evening in the Cumberland County American Legion baseball championship game against Hampden Township at Creekview Park South.
Hampden Township's Brady Hawkins, left, left, gets the out at second base against Mechanicsburg's Eli Reider during the second inning on Wednesday evening in the Cumberland County American Legion baseball championship game at Creekview Park South.
Mechanicsburg's Alex Woodring fires in a strike during the second inning on Wednesday evening in the Cumberland County American Legion baseball championship game against Hampden Township at Creekview Park South.
Mechanicsburg's Nick Patrick, left, gets the out at first base against Hampden Township's Ace Perry during the third inning on Wednesday evening in the Cumberland County American Legion baseball championship game at Creekview Park South.
Hampden Township's Josh Myers, left, gets the out against Mechanicsburg's Henry Zercher, right, during the third inning on Wednesday evening in the Cumberland County American Legion baseball championship game at Creekview Park South.
Mechanicsburg's Nick Patrick, left, avoids the pickoff attempt at first base from Hampden Township's Ryan Balaban during the fourth inning on Wednesday evening in the Cumberland County American Legion baseball championship game at Creekview Park South.
Mechanicsburg's Nick Patrick, left, misses the catch and allows Hampden Township's Ace Perry to get to first base during the fifth inning on Wednesday evening in the Cumberland County American Legion baseball championship game at Creekview Park South.
Hampden Township's Brady Brady Hawkins, right, gets the out at second base against Mechancisburg's Grady Weaver, left, during the sixth inning on Wednesday evening in the Cumberland County American Legion baseball championship game at Creekview Park South.
Hampden Township's Brady Brady Hawkins, front, gets the out at second base against Mechanicsburg's Eli Reider, back, during the seventh inning on Wednesday evening in the Cumberland County American Legion baseball championship game at Creekview Park South.
Mechanicsburg's Zach Lochary misses a high pop fly ball catch allowing Hampden Township's Ryan Balaban to get to first base during the eighth inning on Wednesday evening in the Cumberland County American Legion baseball championship game at Creekview Park South.
Red Land graduate Benny Montgomery knocked nine hits last week, including two home runs, while Cumberland Valley alumnus Beck Way shined in hi…
Red Land graduate and Georgia’s Cole Wagner announced in an Instagram post Wednesday night that he's walking away from baseball.
Eagle FC took a 1-0 lead seconds before halftime, broke the game open with an offensive barrage on the other side of the intermission and adva…
Returning to central Pennsylvania for the summer after a move to Tampa, Florida, Omillio Mills is enjoying his final chance to play in the Car…
Carlisle alumnus John Peters placed second at Wednesday's 20th Annual R. Jay Sigel Match Play event, finishing 1-down to Out Door Country Club…
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.