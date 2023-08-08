alert Local Schedule Local Sports: Cumberland County schedule and results for August 8 Aug 8, 2023 2 hrs ago 0 Balls marked with Cactus League spring training logos are in a basket during Kansas City Royals baseball practice at Kauffman Stadium July 3, 2020 in Kansas City, Mo. Associated Press file Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Mechanicsburg's Cody Fey scored on a wild pitch to give Post 109 a lead in the ninth inning of the county championship game. Tim Gross BASEBALLTWILIGHTYork Central LeagueMount Wolf at South Mountain, 5:45 p.m.Stoverstown at Mechanicsburg, 5:45 p.m. Photos: Mechanicsburg defeats Hampden Township for county Legion baseball title Mechanicsburg Post 109 celebrates after defeating Hampden Township in 3-1 in nine innings on Wednesday evening in the Cumberland County American Legion baseball championship game at Creekview Park South. Jason Malmont, The Sentinel Mechanicsburg Post 109 celebrates after defeating Hampden Township 3-1 in nine innings on Wednesday evening in the Cumberland County American Legion baseball championship game at Creekview Park South. Jason Malmont, The Sentinel Mechanicsburg Post 109 celebrates after defeating Hampden Township in 3-1 in nine innings on Wednesday evening in the Cumberland County American Legion baseball championship game at Creekview Park South. Mechanicsburg Post 109 celebrates after defeating Hampden Township 3-1 in nine innings on Wednesday evening in the Cumberland County American Legion baseball championship game at Creekview Park South. Mechanicsburg's Landon Mark throws the final strike of the game on Wednesday evening in the Cumberland County American Legion baseball championship game against Hampden Township at Creekview Park South. Jason Malmont, The Sentinel Mechanicsburg's Cody Fey, right, slides safely home during the ninth inning as Hampden Township's Ryan Balaban tries to cover the plate on Wednesday evening in the Cumberland County American Legion baseball championship game at Creekview Park South. Jason Malmont, The Sentinel Hampden Township's Kyler Parks, right, steals second base in front of Mechanicsburg's Zach Lochary during the first inning on Wednesday evening in the Cumberland County American Legion baseball championship game at Creekview Park South. Jason Malmont, The Sentinel Mechanicsburg's Alex Woodring pitches during the first inning on Wednesday evening in the Cumberland County American Legion baseball championship game against Hampden Township at Creekview Park South. Jason Malmont, The Sentinel Hampden Township's Brady Hawkins, left, left, gets the out at second base against Mechanicsburg's Eli Reider during the second inning on Wednesday evening in the Cumberland County American Legion baseball championship game at Creekview Park South. Jason Malmont, The Sentinel Mechanicsburg's Alex Woodring fires in a strike during the second inning on Wednesday evening in the Cumberland County American Legion baseball championship game against Hampden Township at Creekview Park South. Jason Malmont, The Sentinel Mechanicsburg's Nick Patrick, left, gets the out at first base against Hampden Township's Ace Perry during the third inning on Wednesday evening in the Cumberland County American Legion baseball championship game at Creekview Park South. Jason Malmont, The Sentinel Hampden Township's Josh Myers, left, gets the out against Mechanicsburg's Henry Zercher, right, during the third inning on Wednesday evening in the Cumberland County American Legion baseball championship game at Creekview Park South. Jason Malmont, The Sentinel Mechanicsburg's Nick Patrick, left, avoids the pickoff attempt at first base from Hampden Township's Ryan Balaban during the fourth inning on Wednesday evening in the Cumberland County American Legion baseball championship game at Creekview Park South. Jason Malmont, The Sentinel Mechanicsburg's Nick Patrick, left, misses the catch and allows Hampden Township's Ace Perry to get to first base during the fifth inning on Wednesday evening in the Cumberland County American Legion baseball championship game at Creekview Park South. Jason Malmont, The Sentinel Hampden Township's Brady Brady Hawkins, right, gets the out at second base against Mechancisburg's Grady Weaver, left, during the sixth inning on Wednesday evening in the Cumberland County American Legion baseball championship game at Creekview Park South. Jason Malmont, The Sentinel Hampden Township's Brady Brady Hawkins, front, gets the out at second base against Mechanicsburg's Eli Reider, back, during the seventh inning on Wednesday evening in the Cumberland County American Legion baseball championship game at Creekview Park South. Jason Malmont, The Sentinel Mechanicsburg's Zach Lochary misses a high pop fly ball catch allowing Hampden Township's Ryan Balaban to get to first base during the eighth inning on Wednesday evening in the Cumberland County American Legion baseball championship game at Creekview Park South. Jason Malmont, The Sentinel 